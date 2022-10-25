This historic ranch sits on over 82 acres of land, and besides the 4, 562 square foot main residence, includes two other homes, barns and a well-established gift shop. The land is still being actively used for cattle. Widely known as the Graham Ranch, this piece of Petaluma history hasn’t been on the market in over a century.

The main house has four sizable bedrooms, a large formal living room, and a foyer at the entrance with solid eucalyptus French doors. The formal living room was once used for ballroom dancing and has floor-to-ceiling windows. The casual living room features a wood-burning stove and bookcases.

The outside areas around the house include a long, circular driveway and a swimming pool. This property is out in the countryside and offers total privacy.

2865 Pepper Road, Petaluma is listed by Katie & Jake Taylor of Keller Williams Realty 

Click through our gallery above to preview this historic Petaluma ranch