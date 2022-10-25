Historic Petaluma ranch just listed for $2,900,000
Slide 1 of 22
2865 Pepper Road, Petaluma - $2,900,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 4,563 square feet. Lot size: 82.21acres. Year built: 1927.
This mission-style ranch house showcases oversized windows. Though it’s currently a working ranch, the main residence is an estate house.
Slide 2 of 22
Barn.
This is one of the many barns on the property, and the one where the craft shop is located.
Slide 3 of 22
Foyer.
This original entrance area to the home has the original wood flooring and solid eucalyptus French doors.
Slide 4 of 22
Entrance to the formal living room.
This arched entry into the formal living room is kept true to the decade with original wallpaper, curios, and an antique bench seat with coat hangers.
Slide 5 of 22
Kitchen.
This compact kitchen is mostly original, with the exception of an electric stovetop installed in the island.
Slide 6 of 22
Casual dining area.
This small breakfast-nook dining area is right next to the kitchen.
Slide 7 of 22
Formal dining room.
The formal dining room can easily seat 8 (though it’s currently set for six) and has the original flooring, wood doors with glass doorknobs, and a chandelier.
Slide 8 of 22
Casual living room.
Much smaller than the formal living room, this casual living room has a wood burning stove, more intimate seating, and room for books.
Slide 9 of 22
Casual living room.
View of the casual living room from the other end.
Slide 10 of 22
Casual living room.
This is a view of the number of books currently kept in this living area.
Slide 11 of 22
Glass doorknob.
Historic homes from the 1920s often feature details throughout the interior such as this faceted glass doorknob.
Slide 12 of 22
Downstairs hallway/phone area.
Heading towards the stairway to the upstairs bedrooms, this original phone/speaking area can be found.
Slide 13 of 22
Bedroom 1.
This first bedroom is spacious enough to be considered the primary bedroom, with a full wall of closet space.
Slide 14 of 22
Bedroom 2.
Though less spacious than the first bedroom, there’s enough room to comfortably hold a full-sized bed.
Slide 15 of 22
Bedroom 3.
This bedroom has a wall of windows to take advantage of the natural light.
Slide 16 of 22
Bedroom 4.
This bedroom features one of the large, arched windows, and has enough room to keep a period-specific fainting couch at the foot of the bed.
Slide 17 of 22
Main bathroom.
Though this home keeps primarily period-specific in the interior, this bathroom has a updated glass-walled shower and newer sink fixtures.
Slide 18 of 22
Main road entrance.
Because this ranch is far from the main road and out in the ore rural area, this sign helps visitors and customers to the attached craft shop find the right street to turn down.
Slide 19 of 22
Aerial view/main house.
Though the property encompasses over 82 acres, this view over the main house shows the home’s backyard area including the pool.
Slide 20 of 22
Main barn.
Though there’s a number of barns on the property, this aerial view of the main barn shows where the craft store is located, and the usable fields surrounding it.
Slide 21 of 22
Aerial view.
This view shows the proximity of the main barn to the home.
Slide 22 of 22
Aerial view.
This view shows more clearly how much land 82.21 acres encompasses.
This historic ranch sits on over 82 acres of land, and besides the 4, 562 square foot main residence, includes two other homes, barns and a well-established gift shop. The land is still being actively used for cattle. Widely known as the Graham Ranch, this piece of Petaluma history hasn’t been on the market in over a century.
The main house has four sizable bedrooms, a large formal living room, and a foyer at the entrance with solid eucalyptus French doors. The formal living room was once used for ballroom dancing and has floor-to-ceiling windows. The casual living room features a wood-burning stove and bookcases.
The outside areas around the house include a long, circular driveway and a swimming pool. This property is out in the countryside and offers total privacy.
2865 Pepper Road, Petaluma is listed by Katie & Jake Taylor of Keller Williams Realty
Click through our gallery above to preview this historic Petaluma ranch