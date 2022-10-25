This view shows more clearly how much land 82.21 acres encompasses.

This view shows the proximity of the main barn to the home.

Though there’s a number of barns on the property, this aerial view of the main barn shows where the craft store is located, and the usable fields surrounding it.

Though the property encompasses over 82 acres, this view over the main house shows the home’s backyard area including the pool.

Because this ranch is far from the main road and out in the ore rural area, this sign helps visitors and customers to the attached craft shop find the right street to turn down.

Though this home keeps primarily period-specific in the interior, this bathroom has a updated glass-walled shower and newer sink fixtures.

This bedroom features one of the large, arched windows, and has enough room to keep a period-specific fainting couch at the foot of the bed.

This bedroom has a wall of windows to take advantage of the natural light.

Though less spacious than the first bedroom, there’s enough room to comfortably hold a full-sized bed.

This first bedroom is spacious enough to be considered the primary bedroom, with a full wall of closet space.

Heading towards the stairway to the upstairs bedrooms, this original phone/speaking area can be found.

Historic homes from the 1920s often feature details throughout the interior such as this faceted glass doorknob.

This is a view of the number of books currently kept in this living area.

View of the casual living room from the other end.

Much smaller than the formal living room, this casual living room has a wood burning stove, more intimate seating, and room for books.

The formal dining room can easily seat 8 (though it’s currently set for six) and has the original flooring, wood doors with glass doorknobs, and a chandelier.

This small breakfast-nook dining area is right next to the kitchen.

This compact kitchen is mostly original, with the exception of an electric stovetop installed in the island.

This arched entry into the formal living room is kept true to the decade with original wallpaper, curios, and an antique bench seat with coat hangers.

This original entrance area to the home has the original wood flooring and solid eucalyptus French doors.

This is one of the many barns on the property, and the one where the craft shop is located.

This mission-style ranch house showcases oversized windows. Though it’s currently a working ranch, the main residence is an estate house.

This historic ranch sits on over 82 acres of land, and besides the 4, 562 square foot main residence, includes two other homes, barns and a well-established gift shop. The land is still being actively used for cattle. Widely known as the Graham Ranch, this piece of Petaluma history hasn’t been on the market in over a century.

The main house has four sizable bedrooms, a large formal living room, and a foyer at the entrance with solid eucalyptus French doors. The formal living room was once used for ballroom dancing and has floor-to-ceiling windows. The casual living room features a wood-burning stove and bookcases.

The outside areas around the house include a long, circular driveway and a swimming pool. This property is out in the countryside and offers total privacy.

2865 Pepper Road, Petaluma is listed by Katie & Jake Taylor of Keller Williams Realty

