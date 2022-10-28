Slide 1 of 18 1343 Ferguson Road, Sebastopol - $999,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,143 square feet. Lot size: 2.02 acres. Year built: 1986. Located on over two acres, including a mature apple orchard, this 1980’s home has a low exterior profile that spreads out.

Slide 2 of 18 Garage. This detached garage is separate from the house entirely, so the architectural lines of the main building aren’t disturbed.

Slide 3 of 18 Land. The acreage around this house has plenty of established, old-growth trees.

Slide 4 of 18 Buildable plan: Darius, Sandalwood at University District, Rohnert Park - from $1,072,950 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,820 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 2022. Though not as low as traditional ranch-style homes, it has the causal feel to the design.

Slide 5 of 18 Kitchen/dining area. The interior has an open floor plan, creating the feeling of more space.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The yard is mostly a concrete patio, set up with an outdoor kitchen area and plenty of seating.

Slide 7 of 18 4000 Arlington Avenue, Santa Rosa - $1,450,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,372 square feet. Lot size: 4.70 acres. Year built: 1980. This house has the traditional low profile, straight roofline, and stretches out for space.

Slide 8 of 18 Aerial view. This look at the 4.7 acre property shows a greenhouse and landscape that veers toward nature.

Slide 9 of 18 Acreage. This property line survey outlines all 4.7 acres.

Slide 10 of 18 1680 Allan Way, Santa Rosa - $950,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,562 square feet. Lot size: .70 acres. Year built: 1958. Located on .70 aces, this ranch-style house has plenty of room for a homeowner who enjoys gardening.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room includes a wall of windows and glass doors to let the natural light in.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. Most of the backyard is landscaped, though with .70 acres, there’s still enough property to add additional garden areas.

Slide 13 of 18 4133 Orr Ranch Road, Santa Rosa - $2,995,000 3 beds, 6 baths, 4,918 square feet. Lot size: 4.56 acres. Year built: 1990. This spacious, sprawling house is an example of the modern ranch-style home exterior.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room is spacious and casual, the hallmarks of what the ranch-style houses were meant to convey.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This property is on 4.56 acres, and there are raised garden beds along with patios and a pool area.

Slide 16 of 18 514 W 4th Street, Cloverdale - $635,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,326 square feet. Lot size: 5,602 square feet. Year built: 1973. Built in 1973 to be a traditional ranch-style house, this home is also located on a corner lot to take advantage of the sunlight, as well as placed within walking distance to most of the downtown amenities.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This open room features wood flooring and cabinetry to keep a rustic, ranch-style look and feel.