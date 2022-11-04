In September, the median list price for a home in Sonoma County was $825,000, which is a 10% increase from last September.  Last year, the median home price for September was $775,000.

Homes in Sonoma County sold for around the asking price, on average, in September. Because the numbers shows there are more people looking to buy than there are homes available, it’s still a seller’s market.

Click through our gallery above to see current listings for median-priced homes in Sonoma County