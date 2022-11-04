Slide 1 of 18 2268 San Miguel Road, Santa Rosa - $825,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,690 square feet. Lot size: 7,126 square feet. Year built: 1991. Built in 1991, this has been well maintained and features a remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances.

Living room. This house says it has and 'open concept' floor plan, and this room has a high, vaulted ceiling, contributing to the overall feeling of openness.

Backyard. The backyard is carefully arranged, with rocks and established trees helping to keep the maintenance low.

24204 Geyserville Avenue, Cloverdale - $800,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,634 square feet. Lot size: 1.43 acres. Year built: 1953. Though built in 1953, this house features a traditional architectural style popular in the 1930s. It's located close to winery-owned vineyards and is on over an acre of land.

Living room. The living room has the original wood flooring and original walls.

Backyard. With 1.43 acres to work with, there's room for fruit trees, gardens, or space for other projects.

1726 Waterside Lane, Rohnert Park - $825,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,103 square feet. Lot size: 3,424 square feet. Year built: 2017. This newer 2-story house was built in 2017 and includes a 2-car garage and 2,103 square feet of living space inside.

Living room. The downstairs area shows a true open floor plan, with the living room, dining room, and kitchen all in the same space.

Backyard. The back and side yards are all minimal to allow for the more floor space inside the house.

2032 Shelbourne Way, Santa Rosa - $809,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,864 square feet. Lot size: 6,739 square feet. Year built: 2022. This house is new construction offered at below the median listing price.

Living room. This house is meant to be move-in ready, and this new construction features a gas fireplace and recessed lighting in the living room area.

Backyard. As with most new construction, the backyard is landscaped to be drought resistant and low maintenance.

1480 Glenside Street, Santa Rosa - $799,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,816 square feet. Lot size: 7,501 square feet. Year built: 1974. Built in 1974, this home is in a well-established neighborhood with access to the local grocery store and neighborhood parks.

Living room. The living room is wide open with a gas fireplace and wood flooring. The dining room is directly adjacent.

Backyard. Pools in the backyard were popular in the 1970s, and this home has the original pool from when it was built.

1840 Austin Creek Rd, Cazadero - $799,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,984 square feet. Lot size: 10,001 square feet. Year built: 1982. This house is surrounded by Redwoods in the small town of Cazadero, and on a 10,000 square foot lot has the possibility to be a retreat house or a full-time home.

Living room. Reflecting the openness of the Redwoods outside, this sizable living room has a wood burning stove to keep the room warm, and plenty of space to entertain.