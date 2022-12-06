Slide 1 of 18 7011 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg - $7,250,000 6 beds, 5 baths, 4,151 square feet. Lot size: 28.99 acres. Year built: 1875. This historic ranch-style house was built in 1875 and has been well maintained and updated through the years, with additional living and work space added onto the 28+ acre lot.

Slide 2 of 18 Main house and guest house. This view shows both the main home (left) and the guest house.

Slide 3 of 18 Guest House. With 1,200 square feet of interior space, the guest house can be used for short term visitors or as a long-term rental.

Slide 4 of 18 Main house - porch. The entrance to the main house has a sizable porch for relaxing or entertaining.

Slide 5 of 18 Entryway. Walking into the house there’s newer wood flooring and is open all the way to the sitting area.

Slide 6 of 18 Living room. The living room is updated with modern amenities, oversized picture windows, and a fireplace.

Slide 7 of 18 Kitchen. The kitchen is open with top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of room.

Slide 8 of 18 Kitchen. This view gives a better idea of how spacious the kitchen is.

Slide 9 of 18 Sitting area. This casual sitting area is set up for conversation or enjoying the view of the outside.

Slide 10 of 18 Laundry room. There’s a spacious laundry room.

Slide 11 of 18 Backyard deck. This deck is at the back of the main home, and is a casual area for either relaxing or entertaining.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. With a 28+ acre lot, this house uses most of the space for growing grapes, but this area of the yard is set aside for dining and outdoor activities.

Slide 13 of 18 Pergola. This pergola is placed on a separate deck and set up for outdoor dining area.

Slide 14 of 18 Pergola. This closer view of the outdoor dining area highlights the view of the vineyards.

Slide 15 of 18 Barn. This barn is available for storing tools.

Slide 16 of 18 View from the vineyard. Heading out into the acreage you can get a clear view of the back of the house.

Slide 17 of 18 View from vineyard. From a little further in the yard, the house can be seen across the vineyard.