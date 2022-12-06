This historic ranch-style house minutes from downtown Healdsburg was built in 1875. Over  the years it been updated to include an additional 1,200-square-foot guest house, a 1,000-square-foot studio, a barn and a three-car garage.

The estate sits on 28.99 acres of land and offers panoramic views of the Healdsburg Dry Creek area.  On the property there are over 24 acres of existing vineyards comprised of both old vine zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon.

7011 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg is listed by Chase Conley of Sonoma Realty Group, and David A Murray of DA Murray & Company

Click through our gallery above to preview this historic Healdsburg estate

 