Slide 1 of 18 11039 Westside Road, Healdsburg - $3,500,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 4,200 square feet. Lot size: 11.32 acres. Year built: 1984. This sizable house was built in 1984 and is located on over 11 acres of land that offer both panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards as well as easy access to downtown Healdsburg.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room has a wall of floor to ceiling windows, offering panoramic views of the outdoors.

Slide 3 of 18 Acreage. This house has a detached metalworking workshop, as well as an undeveloped plot of 11.32 acres.

Slide 4 of 18 5800 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga - $9,950,000 3 beds, 6 baths, 8,049 square feet. Lot size: 11.61 acres. Year built: 2007. From this aerial view of the home, rows of already established vines can be seen around this 8,049 square foot estate.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room showcases an open floorplan that’s been arranged for entertaining.

Slide 6 of 18 Acreage. The 11.61 acres this house is on appears to already have well-established grape vines.

Slide 7 of 18 909 Scenic Avenue, Santa Rosa - $1,650,0008 8 beds, 4 baths, 3,908 square feet. Lot size: 5 acres. Year built: 1945. This property is listed as a unique opportunity where ‘three families can live independently in their own spaces while having vast shared areas for community living.’ With 3,908 square feet of interior space, it can be used for rental, or as a private residence, as well.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The main living room highlights how spacious the home is on the interior.

Slide 9 of 18 Aerial view. This view of the property shows how the 5 acres are currently being used, with plenty of open space left for a wine hobbyist.

Slide 10 of 18 34100 Highway 128, Cloverdale - $899,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,182 square feet. Lot size: 10.77 acres. Year built: 1985. The exterior of this house showcases careful landscaping and a well taken-care-of house.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The living room looks to be all original with a tiled entry and wooden flooring. Updates that can be seen are the sliding barn-style doors leading to an adjacent room, and a new front door.

Slide 12 of 18 Acreage. Sitting on over 10 acres, there’s already established vines growing on the property.

Slide 13 of 18 3150 Pepper Road, Petaluma - $1,650,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,286 square feet. Lot size: 14.68 acres. Year built: 1925. Built in 1925, this historic house is located in West Petaluma and features a renovated and updated interior.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room has fresh paint, new lighting, dark wood flooring, and a raised ceiling.

Slide 15 of 18 Acreage. With 14.68 acres, there’s plenty of space for the homebuyer to landscape as they see fit, or plant grapes.

Slide 16 of 18 6129 Lichau Road, Penngrove - $1,695,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 4,000 square feet. Lot size: 9.11 acres. Year built: 1985. This contemporary estate was built in 1985 but looks far newer. The interior is a spacious 4,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room is accented by large skylights near the upper corner of the roof, allowing natural light into the kitchen area, while sizable picture windows are situated on the outer wall.