Slide 1 of 25 1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood - $4,350,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 5,025 square feet. Lot size: 3.30 acres. Year built: 1994. This carefully landscaped exterior of the home is the front of a 5,025 square-foot estate that contains a palatial primary suite, media room, and custom wine cellar. Each room has been carefully detailed, and high-end additions for every room – and the backyard – can be found.

Slide 2 of 25 Front door. This custom wrought-iron front door opens to a grand entryway with a remade marble Roman pediment.

Slide 3 of 25 Custom floor. At the foot of the pediment in the entryway is this custom medallion design in the marble flooring.

Slide 4 of 25 Living room. The living room is spacious and has more custom tilework on the floor leading out to the yard.

Slide 5 of 25 Living room. From here, the floor-to-ceiling glass doors can be seen. These offer a panoramic view of Kenwood out towards Sonoma Valley.

Slide 6 of 25 Kitchen. The kitchen is open, with custom marble countertops and high-end appliances.

Slide 7 of 25 Kitchen. This view shows where the kitchen is in relation to the living room, and shows the bar area off to the right side.

Slide 8 of 25 Dining room. The dining room is large enough to seat 8, with custom stonework to mimic columns decorating the walls.

Slide 9 of 25 Bar area. On the lower level is this casual seating area with a custom bar and a wine cellar.

Slide 10 of 25 Wine cellar door. The door to the wine cellar is wrought iron like the front door, though a different design.

Slide 11 of 25 Wine cellar. The wine cellar is custom-made and has an area set aside for tasting.

Slide 12 of 25 Primary suite. The main bedroom suite takes up the entire floor of the house, and has a projector screen that comes down from the ceiling, a large walk-in closet, and expansive bathroom.

Slide 13 of 25 Primary bathroom. The main bathroom has this custom tub/shower and custom tilework.

Slide 14 of 25 Primary bathroom. The dual sinks have a marble countertop and hand painted decorations above the mirror.

Slide 15 of 25 Primary suite – closet. This walk-in closet for the primary suite has enough room for a few different wardrobes.

Slide 16 of 25 Backyard. Stepping into the backyard, the main patio is set up for lounging around the infinity-edge pool.

Slide 17 of 25 Backyard. This view shows how the infinity-edge pool looks when sitting outside.

Slide 18 of 25 Outdoor dining. This casual outside seating area is set up nest to the outdoor kitchen.

Slide 19 of 25 Outdoor kitchen. This outdoor kitchen has all the essentials to cook meals big or small.

Slide 20 of 25 Trail stairway. The acreage has plenty of walking trails to stroll through the grounds.

Slide 21 of 25 Walking trail. This trail meanders through the old-growth redwoods.

Slide 22 of 25 Walking trail. There are unexpectedly well-landscaped areas along the trail to stop and look at.

Slide 23 of 25 Walking trail. Hikers on this estate’s trails will sometimes encounter fruit trees or flower beds.

Slide 24 of 25 Patio. For those less inclined to long walks, there are lounge areas around the yard for relaxing.