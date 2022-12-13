Located in the gated community of Kinnybrook, this contemporary-style house sits on 3.3 acres overlooking Sonoma Valley and the town of Kenwood.

Inside the home, there’s a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, limestone floors and custom cabinets. The primary suite encompasses an entire floor and includes a projector screen and spa-like bathroom suite. An elevator descends to a lower floor where there is an indoor theatre, custom wine cellar and wine bar.

The outside area features a pool, spa, fire pit and full outdoor kitchen.

The property including many energy-efficient features including solar systems for the pool and house as well as three Tesla power walls.

1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood is listed by Randy Waller and Douglas J Del Fava of W Real Estate

Click through our gallery above to preview this stunning gated Kenwood estate