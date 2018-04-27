Oceana Marin’s only dodecagon house is on the market! What is a dodecagon you may ask?  A twelve-sided polygon of course.

Although, you can find more recent examples of this style scattered along the North Coast, dodecagon (12), decagon (10) and octagon (8) homes have their roots back in the Victorian era.  After the release of his 1848 book, A House for All, Orson Squire Fowler popularized the style, believing the circle to be nature’s most perfect form and the octagon, with its flat walls, the easiest way to achieve that.

According to Fowler, A polygon house had other benefits – it was cheaper to build, received more natural light and was easier to heat and cool in the summer.

The style was in vogue in United States and Canada from the middle to late 19th century and had a brief resurgence in the 1970s. The home at 60 Kailua Way in Dillon Beach dates from this era.

With its wide-open floor plan, natural exposed-beam ceiling and massive picture windows; 60 Kailua Way is an architectural wonder. The intriguing shape easily stands out from its rectangular neighbors while still blending in with its natural surroundings. The home features recently remodeled bathrooms and some of the best coastal views on the market.

Intrigued? Want to see more? Click through our gallery above to take a spin around the Dillon Beach dodecagon.

Open house : Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 1 to 4 p.m.

 