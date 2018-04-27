A real cliff-hanger: Tucked into the hillside, 60 Kailua Way easily blends in with its natural surroundings.

Interior: A skylight magnifies the beauty of Blue Bahia granite and Carrera marble tiles in a bathroom at 60 Kailua Way.

Soaring to new heights: The ethereal exposed-beam ceiling as seen from the second story.

Kitchen: A dramatic coastal view will take the edge off the drudgery of evening dishes.

Spa-like retreat: Although the home is distinctly 1978, the bathrooms are all 2018. This one features a massive soaking tub, walk-in shower and sleek modern shelving.

Library: And speaking of books, get a load of this awesome first floor bedroom currently converted into an office.

Home is where the hearth is: An energy-efficient fireplace at the center of the home.

Interior: And when I say view I mean VIEW! Take a look at that gorgeous landscape with a sea of blue that stretches out for miles.

Interior: A massive common space with a spot for taking in the view and a cozy recessed living room by the fire.

Things that make ya go OM! This deck screams yoga studio to me. Invite some friends over for a few asanas with a view.

Life's a beach: Take your dog for a stroll on Dillon Beach - just a hop, skip and a jump away.

60 Kailua Way , Dillon Beach - $988,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,924 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 0.92 acres. Round and round and round we go! Click through our gallery to take a spin around the Dillon Beach dodecagon house. (Photos courtesy of Century 21 Bundesen. Property listed by Karen Karlow , 707-486-6728)

Oceana Marin’s only dodecagon house is on the market! What is a dodecagon you may ask? A twelve-sided polygon of course.

Although, you can find more recent examples of this style scattered along the North Coast, dodecagon (12), decagon (10) and octagon (8) homes have their roots back in the Victorian era. After the release of his 1848 book, A House for All, Orson Squire Fowler popularized the style, believing the circle to be nature’s most perfect form and the octagon, with its flat walls, the easiest way to achieve that.

According to Fowler, A polygon house had other benefits – it was cheaper to build, received more natural light and was easier to heat and cool in the summer.

The style was in vogue in United States and Canada from the middle to late 19th century and had a brief resurgence in the 1970s. The home at 60 Kailua Way in Dillon Beach dates from this era.

With its wide-open floor plan, natural exposed-beam ceiling and massive picture windows; 60 Kailua Way is an architectural wonder. The intriguing shape easily stands out from its rectangular neighbors while still blending in with its natural surroundings. The home features recently remodeled bathrooms and some of the best coastal views on the market.

