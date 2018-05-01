Slide 1 of 22 1933 Creekside Road, Santa Rosa – $1,000,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,092 square feet. Year built: 1958. Lot size: 0.6 acres

All the right words: According to Zillow, using the right vocabulary to sell your home may increase its marketability. A surprising feature to highlight - exposed brick. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Rita Alonso, Keller Williams Realty)

Slide 2 of 22 Historic Home: Beyond the brick, this Santa Rosa property has enduring historic value. It was once owned by Santa Rosa developer Hugh Codding!

Slide 3 of 22 730 Shiloh Terrace, Santa Rosa - $2,995,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 4,000 square feet. Year built: 1993. Lot size: 5.94 acres

Pizza party! With Sonoma County's plethora of beautiful sunny days, highlighting assets like a pizza oven or outdoor kitchen may help your home to sell. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Slide 4 of 22 Location, location location. Situated in the coveted Shiloh Estates gated community, this French Country estate also has a walk-in wine cellar, car collector's garage, and is right next door to the Maycama Golf Club.

Slide 5 of 22 64 Whalers Reach, The Sea Ranch - $1,495,000

3 beds, 2 baths, -- square feet, Year built: 2001. Lot size: 0.48 square feet.

Now we're cookin': With a number of renowned chefs and foodies in the Bay Area, highlighting professional kitchen equipment make increase your home's marketability. A Zillow search term that may be of good use - sub-zero fridge. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Patty Bettega, Kennedy & Associates)

Slide 6 of 22 View with a room: This modern Sea-Ranch estate also features art-déco design touches, a Viking gas stove, granite counters, a hot-tub and ocean views from almost every room.

Slide 7 of 22 1406 Lovall Valley Road, Sonoma - $2,099,000

3 beds, 4 baths, 3,085 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 0.29 acres

Professional appliances: If your kitchen equipment is pro-grade, give it a shout out. According to Zillow, consumers search for their favorite professional appliances. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Tina Shone, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 8 of 22 The Queen of the castle: On top of having a professionally designed chef's kitchen, 1406 Lovall Valley Road has other stylish touches like Spanish tile floors, custom built cabinetry, hand-distressed wood beamed ceilings, wrought iron fixtures, and a castle-like turret with a staircase.

Slide 9 of 22 411 Los Santos Drive, Bodega Bay - $1,249,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 2,153 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size 0.76 acres

Now things are getting steamy: Have a spa-like bathroom? It may be good to highlight it. According to Zillow, consumers search for features like steam showers and jacuzzi baths with frequency. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Deborah Melancon, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate - Wine Country)

Slide 10 of 22 A peaceful repose: The serenity continues beyond the bathroom with awe-inspiring stained-glass windows, a professionally equipped gym and million dollar ocean views.

Slide 11 of 22 615 King Road, Petaluma - $1,425,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 2,320 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 2.16 acres

Hipster fabulous: Modern design touches are great to highlight as well. This Petaluma home has many of them including open shelving made from Mare Island shipyard boards and reclaimed wood support beams. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Angela Isola, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 12 of 22 Contemporary country: This Petaluma ranch is filed with high-end amenities including quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, a farmhouse sink and a one of a kind custom stove hood.

Slide 13 of 22 1998 Cooper Road, Sebastopol - $850,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,100 square feet. Year built: 1941. Lot size: 0.49 acres.

She-shed shoutout: Having a garage/shed studio is an asset. This Sebastopol home has a garage apartment perfect for artists or overnight guests. (Photo listed by BAREIS. Property listed by Shelley Furr, Better Homes Realty)

Slide 14 of 22 Park life: Outside of the artist's studio you will find a park-like country retreat with an open kitchen, formal dining room and 1/2 acre property to explore and enjoy.

Slide 15 of 22 3110 Rocklin Drive, Santa Rosa - $630,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,222 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.

Sleek and simple: Contemporary design touches like crisp white subway tiles can modernize a home and add value. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Belinda Andrews, Century 21 Alliance)

Slide 16 of 22 Anything but average: Priced right around the Sonoma County median home price, this Montgomery Village cutie also features hardwood floors, a fireplace, laundry room, water-wise front yard, and large backyard with fruit trees and raised beds.

Slide 17 of 22 7893 Hembree Lane, Windsor - $1,169,000

3 beds 2 baths 2,000 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 1.54 acres

Fun in the sun: With an abundance of sunshine all year round many Sonoma County homes are solar powered. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Andrew Nicoll, W Real Estate)

Slide 18 of 22 Eco-chic ranch: Solar panels top the two car garage of this environmentally friendly Windsor country home. Buyers interested in sustainable living may also be impressed by the 1.54 sunny acres ideal for a large vegetable garden or fruit trees.

Slide 19 of 22 17354 Buena Vista Ave., Sonoma – $689,000

2 beds 2 baths 1,331 square feet. Year built: 1953. Lot size: 0.34 acres.

Martini madness: Adding the search term mid-century to your home description may increase its marketability online. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Julie Leitzell, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 20 of 22 Modern classic: Minutes from the plaza, this hipster fabulous home also boasts oak floors and hillside views.

Slide 21 of 22 2486 Gads Hill St., Santa Rosa - $665,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,476 square feet. Year built; 1985. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.

Environmentally friendly: In California water conserving features like dual-flush low flow toilets can be a huge draw for consumers. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Debbie Andrew, Cloverdale Realty)