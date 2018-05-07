As May marches on we continue our hunt for affordable single-family homes in a sea of million-dollar listings.

This month Santa Rosa leads the way with a number of move-in-ready properties priced below $500,000. The five listings in the gallery above are stylish, recently upgraded and conveniently located. Filled with modern appliances and coveted contemporary design details, the dwellings need few if any modifications.

With a current median household income of $66,833 , these five homes offer a little more affordable option for the average Sonoma County resident.

And even below $500,000 you will find stainless-steel appliances, subway tiles, antiqued grey laminate flooring and open floor plans.

Curious? Click through our gallery above to see what is available for May.

 