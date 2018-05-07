Slide 1 of 23 2563 Gobar Lane, Santa Rosa - $489,900

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,299 square feet. Year built: 2008. Lot size: 2,178 square feet.

Move-in-ready: Sleek stylish and recently upgraded this Santa Rosa townhouse is picture perfect. Take a peek inside! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Adam Menconi, Prosper Real Estate)

Exterior: Enjoy your morning cappuccino on the front porch at 2563 Gobar Lane.

Open concept: An easy open great room with spaces for dining and hanging out with the kids.

Living room: Grab a book and cozy up next to the fireplace at 2563 Gobar Lane.

Kitchen: A little something for the chef in the family - upgraded maple cabinetry, a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.

Interior: A true family home, this Santa Rosa townhouse has three spacious bedrooms.

441 Tracy Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,000

2 beds,1 bath, 900 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 6,969 square feet.

Honey Stop the Car! This unassuming Santa Rosa ranch is filled with modern upgrades and stylish details. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Jennifer Carollo, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/Wine Country Group)

Hipster fabulous: A sleek contemporary living room with a cool tumbled travertine fireplace.

Small but mighty: This upgraded kitchen is filled with coveted design details like a subway tile back splash, stainless-steel appliances and antique grey laminate flooring.

Interior: One of two contemporary bedrooms with a spacious closet and plenty of natural light.

Exterior: Beat the summer heat on the covered backyard patio.

994 Stanislaus Way, Santa Rosa - $499,950

3 beds 2 baths 1,060 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 3,484 square feet

Room for multiple vehicles: A two car garage with space for cars, bicycles, tools or whatever your heart desires. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed Kameel Tabsharani, W Real Estate)

Move-in-ready: A tastefully updated great room with engineered wood flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops.

With two cats in the yard... A fenced in backyard ideal for pets and children.

1509 Funston Drive, Santa Rosa - $495,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,243 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 7,840 square feet.

Fun for the whole family: There is something for everyone in this lovely Southwest Santa Rosa home conveniently located near downtown Santa Rosa shopping centers. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sandra Ormerod, Sotheby's International Realty)

Interior: A classic pass through kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring and plenty of natural light.

A clean slate: Let your creative juices flow in this charming master suite with porch access.

Patio: Invite some friends over for a dinner under the stars on this massive backyard deck.

Exterior: Room for a couple of raised beds, fruit trees and a playground in this spacious Santa Rosa backyard.

1840 Shelley Drive, Santa Rosa - $499,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,566 square feet. Year built: 1970. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.

Major curb appeal: This Santa Rosa home is just as lovely on the inside as it is outside. Take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Emily Albert,Terra Firma Global Partners)

Interior: An enviable living room with soaring ceilings, antique grey laminate flooring and plenty of light.

Interior: An updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, plenty of shelving, and a modern decorative lighting fixture, just add a central island for a little extra work-space.