Boonville dream cabin on 43 acres on the market for $929,000
Slide 1 of 23
16700 Deer Meadows Road, Boonville - $929,000
1 bed, 2 baths, 1,000 square feet. Lot size: 43.54 acres.
The Great Outdoors: This stylish contemporary cabin is situated on a whopping 43 Anderson Valley acres. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Chelsea Lovascio, Vanguard Properties)
Slide 2 of 23
Home on the range: A stunning landscape of rolling green hills and fluffy green trees fit for paint and canvas.
Slide 3 of 23
Rustic country charmer: Floor to ceiling wood paneling envelops the stylish open concept great room.
Slide 4 of 23
Better than bunks: Kids will love the twin loft beds tucked above the wall of windows.
Slide 5 of 23
Stylish details: Sliding barn doors and a wood burning stove add a bit of rustic cabin authenticity.
Slide 6 of 23
Kitchen: Entertain guests while cooking at the contemporary concrete island.
Slide 7 of 23
Breakfast with a view: Enjoy tree-top views with your latte in the cozy eat-in-kitchen.
Slide 8 of 23
Interior: A sleek modern kitchen with crisp white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.
Slide 9 of 23
Bedroom: Sliding barn doors lead the way into the lover's nest.
Slide 10 of 23
Peaceful repose: A simple elegant retreat just steps away from the hot tub!
Slide 11 of 23
Bathroom: It may be on the smaller side, but there is still room for his and hers sinks in the cabin bathroom.
Slide 12 of 23
Spa like luxury: A slate paneled shower leads the way to a private sauna.
Slide 13 of 23
Sauna: Throw some water on the stones friends, things are getting steamy.
Slide 14 of 23
Shvitz break: Grab a bit of fresh air in between rounds of hot tub, sauna and shower.
Slide 15 of 23
Dine under the stars: Grab a bite to eat on the expansive redwood deck surrounding the home.
Slide 16 of 23
Bonus studio: A second guest cottage is just a few paces away.
Slide 17 of 23
Guest studio interior: The converted shipping container features a finished laundry room and full bathroom.
Slide 18 of 23
Guest bath: A lovely finished guest bathroom with black and white honeycomb tiles.
Slide 19 of 23
Clean slate: The guest studio bonus room can be transformed into another bedroom or private office.
Slide 20 of 23
Guest studio porch: Kick back with a good book while waiting for the laundry to finish.
Slide 21 of 23
Something for everyone: Kids will enjoy the charming tree swing and expansive lawns.
Slide 22 of 23
Exterior: A large wood shed stores fuel for chilly Mendocino nights
Slide 23 of 23
Exterior: Grab a glass of Anderson Valley Pinot and cozy up next the (future) fire pit.
Shut the front door, a ridge-top luxury cabin on 43 acres just went on the market in Mendocino County for under a million dollars.
The serene mountain getaway features an extensively remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom with two sleeping lofts, walls of windows, hardwood floors, concrete counter-tops, custom barn doors, a slate shower, sauna, expansive redwood deck and hot tub.
If that is not enough, there is a modern shipping container studio with a laundry room and full bath. It needs a little TLC, but can easily be transformed into another small apartment.
The best part of it all ? The land – a Bob Ross worthy landscape of rolling green hills and happy little trees fit for paint and canvas. And with 43 acres to roam, who knows perhaps a larger luxury residence in the near future?
Click through our gallery above to take a spin around this high-end Mendocino County retreat.