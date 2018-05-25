Exterior: Grab a glass of Anderson Valley Pinot and cozy up next the (future) fire pit.

Something for everyone: Kids will enjoy the charming tree swing and expansive lawns.

Guest studio porch: Kick back with a good book while waiting for the laundry to finish.

Clean slate: The guest studio bonus room can be transformed into another bedroom or private office.

Bonus studio: A second guest cottage is just a few paces away.

Dine under the stars: Grab a bite to eat on the expansive redwood deck surrounding the home.

Shvitz break: Grab a bit of fresh air in between rounds of hot tub, sauna and shower.

Sauna: Throw some water on the stones friends, things are getting steamy.

Spa like luxury: A slate paneled shower leads the way to a private sauna.

Bathroom: It may be on the smaller side, but there is still room for his and hers sinks in the cabin bathroom.

Peaceful repose: A simple elegant retreat just steps away from the hot tub!

Bedroom: Sliding barn doors lead the way into the lover's nest.

Breakfast with a view: Enjoy tree-top views with your latte in the cozy eat-in-kitchen.

Better than bunks: Kids will love the twin loft beds tucked above the wall of windows.

Home on the range: A stunning landscape of rolling green hills and fluffy green trees fit for paint and canvas.

16700 Deer Meadows Road , Boonville - $929,000 1 bed, 2 baths, 1,000 square feet. Lot size: 43.54 acres. The Great Outdoors: This stylish contemporary cabin is situated on a whopping 43 Anderson Valley acres. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Chelsea Lovascio , Vanguard Properties)

Shut the front door, a ridge-top luxury cabin on 43 acres just went on the market in Mendocino County for under a million dollars.

The serene mountain getaway features an extensively remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom with two sleeping lofts, walls of windows, hardwood floors, concrete counter-tops, custom barn doors, a slate shower, sauna, expansive redwood deck and hot tub.

If that is not enough, there is a modern shipping container studio with a laundry room and full bath. It needs a little TLC, but can easily be transformed into another small apartment.

The best part of it all ? The land – a Bob Ross worthy landscape of rolling green hills and happy little trees fit for paint and canvas. And with 43 acres to roam, who knows perhaps a larger luxury residence in the near future?

Click through our gallery above to take a spin around this high-end Mendocino County retreat.