Shut the front door, a ridge-top luxury cabin on 43 acres just went on the market in Mendocino County for under a million dollars.

The serene mountain getaway features an extensively remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom with two sleeping lofts, walls of windows, hardwood floors, concrete counter-tops, custom barn doors, a slate shower, sauna, expansive redwood deck and hot tub.

If that is not enough, there is a modern shipping container studio with a laundry room and full bath. It needs a little TLC, but can easily be transformed into another small apartment.

The best part of it all ? The land – a Bob Ross worthy landscape of rolling green hills and happy little trees fit for paint and canvas. And with 43 acres to roam, who knows perhaps a larger luxury residence in the near future?

Click through our gallery above to take a spin around this high-end Mendocino County retreat.