Slide 1 of 29 446 Orchard St., Santa Rosa - $499,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 984 square feet. Year built: 1890.

Vintage charmer: A white picket fence surrounds this historic Cherry Historic District home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Robert Jones, Terra Firma Global Partners)

Slide 2 of 29 Location, location location: This updated Victorian cottage is just two blocks from the shops and entertainment found in downtown Santa Rosa.

Slide 3 of 29 Interior: Recent upgrades include newer hardwood floors and an updated kitchen.

Slide 4 of 29 Dining room: A wood burning stove keeps things warm and cozy at 226 Orchard Street.

Slide 5 of 29 652 Powderhorn Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,310 square feet. Year built: 1999.

Commuter's dream: This spacious Santa Rosa home is conveniently located near Highway 101 and downtown conveniences. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Pat Kelly, Bradley Real Estate-Novato)

Slide 6 of 29 Let there be light: A showstopper living room with soaring ceilings and large picture windows.

Slide 7 of 29 Go with the flow: The kitchen and dining room seamlessly flow together in this easy open concept design.

Slide 8 of 29 Fit for king: An updated bedroom straight off the pages of a design magazine.

Slide 9 of 29 Baller backyard: Room for a fire pit, outdoor kitchen and patio set in the fully-fenced yard.

Slide 10 of 29 930 Emmy Lou Court, Santa Rosa - $429,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,092 square feet. Year built: 1960.

Cute as a button: This recently remodeled Roseland home is move-in-ready. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Katherine Jessen, Fox Real Estate Group)

Slide 11 of 29 Interior: Updated in 2017, the nearly new kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets and room for a center island.

Slide 12 of 29 Bedroom: Patio access from the master suite at 930 Emmy Lou Court.

Slide 13 of 29 Room for Fido: It may need a little TLC but there plenty to work with in this fully fenced-in backyard.

Slide 14 of 29 97 Kennedy Lane #3, Healdsburg - $449,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 Square feet. Year built: 2015.

Riverfront home: In a town known for its million dollar properties, this charming 3-bedroom is a great value for the price. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Ted Hollen, Real Equity Real Estate)

Slide 15 of 29 Great room: An open concept living space with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with the kids.

Slide 16 of 29 Just like new: Constructed in 2015, this nearly new home is well-maintained and close to the 101, the Russian River and downtown Healdsburg

Slide 17 of 29 58 Peach Court, Santa Rosa - $459,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 1,288 square feet. Year built: 1996.

Sweet as a peach: This Southwest Santa Rosa home is spacious and inviting. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sonja & John Berto, NextHome Wine Country Premier)

Slide 18 of 29 Interior: Recessed lighting and newer laminate floors in the living room at 58 Peach Court.

Slide 19 of 29 Kitchen: Keep your eyes on the kids while cooking dinner at the breakfast bar.

Slide 20 of 29 Master suite: Spread out on the spacious vanity with his and hers sinks.

Slide 21 of 29 400 Billington Lane, Windsor - $449,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,436 square feet. Year built: 1960.

Contractor's special: Nestled in a highly desirable East Windsor location , this home may need a few upgrades but it is a great investment property. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Adam Menconi, Prosper Real Estate)

Slide 22 of 29 Open floor plan: It may need a face-lift but the overall layout of the home is nice and open.

Slide 23 of 29 Bird's eye view: A 0.43 acre lot with room for a garden, chicken coop or optional grandmother unit.

Slide 24 of 29 5050 Parkhurst Drive, Santa Rosa - $499,500

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,058 square feet. Year built: 1970.

Prime location: Situated in Santa Rosa's highly coveted Rincon Valley neighborhood, this single-story family home is sure to impress. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Rhonda Alderman, Keller Williams Realty)

Slide 25 of 29 Interior: The kitchen may need a little TLC but the rest of the home is move-in-ready.

Slide 26 of 29 Recent renovations: Upgrades include fresh interior and exterior paint, new laminate floors and new bedroom carpeting.

Slide 27 of 29 57 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park - $479,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,232 square feet. Year built: 1984

Entertainer's dream: A decent size yard ideal for entertaining with lattice work added for extra privacy. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Mandy Corriea, W Real Estate)

Slide 28 of 29 Living room: Grab a book and cozy up next to the fire at 57 Francis Circle.