Slide 1 of 29
446 Orchard St., Santa Rosa - $499,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 984 square feet. Year built: 1890.
Vintage charmer: A white picket fence surrounds this historic Cherry Historic District home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Robert Jones, Terra Firma Global Partners)
Slide 2 of 29
Location, location location: This updated Victorian cottage is just two blocks from the shops and entertainment found in downtown Santa Rosa.
Slide 3 of 29
Interior: Recent upgrades include newer hardwood floors and an updated kitchen.
Slide 4 of 29
Dining room: A wood burning stove keeps things warm and cozy at 226 Orchard Street.
Slide 5 of 29
652 Powderhorn Ave., Santa Rosa - $499,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,310 square feet. Year built: 1999.
Commuter's dream: This spacious Santa Rosa home is conveniently located near Highway 101 and downtown conveniences. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Pat Kelly, Bradley Real Estate-Novato)
Slide 6 of 29
Let there be light: A showstopper living room with soaring ceilings and large picture windows.
Slide 7 of 29
Go with the flow: The kitchen and dining room seamlessly flow together in this easy open concept design.
Slide 8 of 29
Fit for king: An updated bedroom straight off the pages of a design magazine.
Slide 9 of 29
Baller backyard: Room for a fire pit, outdoor kitchen and patio set in the fully-fenced yard.
Slide 10 of 29
930 Emmy Lou Court, Santa Rosa - $429,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,092 square feet. Year built: 1960.
Cute as a button: This recently remodeled Roseland home is move-in-ready. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Katherine Jessen, Fox Real Estate Group)
Slide 11 of 29
Interior: Updated in 2017, the nearly new kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets and room for a center island.
Slide 12 of 29
Bedroom: Patio access from the master suite at 930 Emmy Lou Court.
Slide 13 of 29
Room for Fido: It may need a little TLC but there plenty to work with in this fully fenced-in backyard.
Slide 14 of 29
97 Kennedy Lane #3, Healdsburg - $449,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 Square feet. Year built: 2015.
Riverfront home: In a town known for its million dollar properties, this charming 3-bedroom is a great value for the price. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Ted Hollen, Real Equity Real Estate)
Slide 15 of 29
Great room: An open concept living space with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with the kids.
Slide 16 of 29
Just like new: Constructed in 2015, this nearly new home is well-maintained and close to the 101, the Russian River and downtown Healdsburg
Slide 17 of 29
58 Peach Court, Santa Rosa - $459,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,288 square feet. Year built: 1996.
Sweet as a peach: This Southwest Santa Rosa home is spacious and inviting. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sonja & John Berto, NextHome Wine Country Premier)
Slide 18 of 29
Interior: Recessed lighting and newer laminate floors in the living room at 58 Peach Court.
Slide 19 of 29
Kitchen: Keep your eyes on the kids while cooking dinner at the breakfast bar.
Slide 20 of 29
Master suite: Spread out on the spacious vanity with his and hers sinks.
Slide 21 of 29
400 Billington Lane, Windsor - $449,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,436 square feet. Year built: 1960.
Contractor's special: Nestled in a highly desirable East Windsor location , this home may need a few upgrades but it is a great investment property. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Adam Menconi, Prosper Real Estate)
Slide 22 of 29
Open floor plan: It may need a face-lift but the overall layout of the home is nice and open.
Slide 23 of 29
Bird's eye view: A 0.43 acre lot with room for a garden, chicken coop or optional grandmother unit.
Slide 24 of 29
5050 Parkhurst Drive, Santa Rosa - $499,500
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,058 square feet. Year built: 1970.
Prime location: Situated in Santa Rosa's highly coveted Rincon Valley neighborhood, this single-story family home is sure to impress. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Rhonda Alderman, Keller Williams Realty)
Slide 25 of 29
Interior: The kitchen may need a little TLC but the rest of the home is move-in-ready.
Slide 26 of 29
Recent renovations: Upgrades include fresh interior and exterior paint, new laminate floors and new bedroom carpeting.
Slide 27 of 29
57 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park - $479,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,232 square feet. Year built: 1984
Entertainer's dream: A decent size yard ideal for entertaining with lattice work added for extra privacy. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Mandy Corriea, W Real Estate)
Slide 28 of 29
Living room: Grab a book and cozy up next to the fire at 57 Francis Circle.
Slide 29 of 29
Interior: A bright and open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances.