As its address suggests, 5626 Vine Hill Road is perched up on a picturesque vine covered slope in rural Sebastopol. With wings outstretched like a bird dominating the landscape, the classic contemporary estate is built to frame breathtaking views of Russian River Valley vines stretching out as far as the eye can see.

The opulent modern home, a former luxury vacation rental, is full of high-end amenities like professional stainless-steel appliances, radiant floor heating, a breakfast bar, built-in vacuum and three fireplaces. It features walk-in closets, a gourmet catering kitchen, butler’s pantry, gym and spacious common areas.

Architecturally, walls of windows unite indoor and outdoor living spaces and provide 360 degree views the estate’s organic 25-acre vineyard.

Stepping outside of the main residence, there is a caretaker’s residence, guest house, stables and a resort-like pool and spa.

Click through our gallery above to take a peek at the dreamy West County retreat.

5626 Vine Hill Road, Sebastopol is listed by Mark Stevens at Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.