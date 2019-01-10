Horsin' around: The horse barn at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Room for everyone: Picture perfect views in the guest house living room at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Interior: Plenty of storage in the laundry room at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Pump it up: An indoor gym with a mirror wall for perfecting your form.

Walk-in closet: Are we in heaven? Fill the shelves of this baller closet with your Jimmy Choos and Louis Vuittons.

The lap of luxury: High-end extras include a bidet and walk-in closet.

Peaceful retreat: A second master suite with a fireplace and patio access.

Bedroom: Step out on the patio for your morning coffee at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Picture this: Glass walls frame views of rolling hills in a bedroom at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Regal repose: Another spacious bedroom almost as luxurious as the master suite.

Back to the future: A very mid-century modern master suite.

Walls of windows: A mere pane of glass separates interior and exterior living spaces at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Home is where the hearths are: Three fireplaces keep things warm and cozy at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Let there be light: A mixture of recessed and natural lighting illuminates the living room at 5626 Vine Hill Road.

Exterior: A bird's eye view of the 55.26-acre property shows the multiple outbuildings, pool and 25-acre vineyard.

Entertainer's abode: Add a fire-pit and a few margaritas for late night party bliss.

Take the plunge: A lap pool for squeezing in a bit of exercise before work.

5626 Vine Hill Road , Sebastopol - $12,950,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 7,500 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 55.26 acres Bird of Paradise: Click through our gallery to take a tour around this picturesque vineyard estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark Stevens , Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.)

As its address suggests, 5626 Vine Hill Road is perched up on a picturesque vine covered slope in rural Sebastopol. With wings outstretched like a bird dominating the landscape, the classic contemporary estate is built to frame breathtaking views of Russian River Valley vines stretching out as far as the eye can see.

The opulent modern home, a former luxury vacation rental, is full of high-end amenities like professional stainless-steel appliances, radiant floor heating, a breakfast bar, built-in vacuum and three fireplaces. It features walk-in closets, a gourmet catering kitchen, butler’s pantry, gym and spacious common areas.

Architecturally, walls of windows unite indoor and outdoor living spaces and provide 360 degree views the estate’s organic 25-acre vineyard.

Stepping outside of the main residence, there is a caretaker’s residence, guest house, stables and a resort-like pool and spa.

Click through our gallery above to take a peek at the dreamy West County retreat.

5626 Vine Hill Road, Sebastopol is listed by Mark Stevens at Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.