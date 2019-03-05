Slide 1 of 41 820 Johnson St., Healdsburg - $2,150,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,547 square feet. Year built: 1923. Lot size: 10,454 square feet.

Vintage Beauty: Tapered Arts & Crafts style columns mark the entrance to this classic twenties bungalow. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kellie Larson, RE/MAX Full Spectrum)

Checkerboard cool: A black and white tiled fireplace keeps things warm and cozy at 830 Johnson Street.

Chef's kitchen: A professional Viking gas stove and plenty of counter-space in the kitchen at 820 Johnson Street.

Classic Craftsman details: Built-in cabinetry and wainscoting in the dining room.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 820 Johnson Street.

Wine lover's dream home: Impress your guests with your own climate-controlled wine room.

The more the merrier: This historic bungalow compound includes a two-bedroom main residence, pool, and one-bedroom guest house.

Things that make you go, Ommmm... A yoga/workout studio at 820 Johnson Street.

211 Mulberry Drive, Cloverdale - $528,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,272 square feet. Year built: 1900. Lot size: 7,920 square feet.

The price is right! This lovingly-maintained Cloverdale bungalow is affordably priced for first time homeowners. Take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Dawna Kissman, Vanguard Properties)

Let there be light: A bright and cheery open great room with spaces for cooking , dining and hanging out.

Kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at 211 Mulberry Drive.

Location, location, location: 211 Mulberry Drive is just a few blocks away from downtown Cloverdale's shops, restaurants, and farmers markets.

Exterior: This cozy bungalow is situated on a large corner lot with space for gardening.

130 N. High St., Sebastopol - $799,000

Updates galore: Remodeled from head to toe, this 1906 classic features an upgraded foundation, framing, electric, plumbing, insulation, heating, air conditioning, sprinklers, finishes and fixtures. Curious? Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Chris Getchell, Zephyr Real Estate)

Exterior: Wave to the neighbors from the spacious Craftsman front porch at 130 N. High Street.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living spaces that seamlessly flow together.

Entertainer's dream: Share some nibbles with guests while preparing dinner at 130 N. High Street.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities and chic white subway tiles in a bathroom at 130 N. High Street.

216 Olive St., Santa Rosa - $695,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,295 square feet. Year built: 1918. Lot size 7,840 square feet.

Major curb appeal: A well-maintained yard marks the entrance to this lovingly remodeled home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Craig Curreri, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Ooh la la interiors: This classic turn of the century bungalow has been meticulously renovated in a modern farmhouse style.

Farmhouse chic: Sliding barn doors mark the entrance to a bedroom at 216 Olive Street.

Bathroom: Loving this stylish modern bathroom with intricate tile-work.

Office: A modern farmhouse design with shiplap lined walls.

Party yard: Let the fun and games begin in this spacious backyard.

156 France St., Sonoma - $1,465,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,326 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 8,276 square feet.

Timeless appeal: This charming thirties bungalow sits on a sun-bathed corner lot in east Sonoma. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett/ Sotheby’s International Realty)

Backyard beauty: An oasis of a yard with a built-in BBQ and sparkling pool.

Serious refinement: A large gourmet kitchen with professional appliances and stone counter-tops.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 156 France Street.

812 Fifth St., Petaluma - $849,900

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,274 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.

Vintage meets modern: Blocks away from downtown this vibrant Petaluma bungalow mixes period details with modern luxuries. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Polly Watts, Maxim Properties)

Interior: A stylish great room with a classic 1930s fireplace.

Dining room: Classic bungalow built-in shelving and hardwood floors in the dining area of the great room.

Bedroom: Sliding glass doors connect the master suite with a private deck.

Fun for the whole family: A fenced-in yard ideal for children and pets.

5973 Lone Pine Road, Sebastopol - $725,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 809 square feet. Year built: 1945. Lot size: 0.67 acres

Banana belt beauty: Situated in the popular "banana belt" region of Sebastopol this charming forties bungalow is a gardener's dream. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David and Erika Rendino, RE/MAX Marketplace)

Living room: A cozy light-filled gathering space at 5973 Lone Pine Road.

Interior: A bright and cheery country kitchen with a gas stove and granite counter-tops.

Pastoral beauty: 5973 Lone Pine Road is situated on a beautiful country lot with a fish pond, mature fruit trees and beautiful gardens.

315 Fitch Street, Healdsburg - $1,700,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,338 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.

The double decker: With gleaming hardwood floors and built-ins galore, there is a lot to love about this two-story 1920 bungalow. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Roxanne Jones Realty)

Interior: An impressive formal living room with a wood-framed fireplace and hardwood floors.

Slide 40 of 41 Bonus round: A classic Craftsman dining room with a built-in China cabinet and bar.