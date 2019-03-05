From the fixer-upper to the perfectly preserved, historic bungalows can be found from Cloverdale to Petaluma.  For several decades, these comfortable residences were popular construction types known for their affordability and style.

The bungalow originated in Bengal, India. During the colonial era, British officers and travelers stayed in “Bangla” summer lodges with thatched roofs and wide covered verandas.  These classic homes were reminiscent of English country cottages,  but built off the ground to survive hot and rainy South Asian weather.

The “Bangla” style influenced British and American architects who incorporated it into their Craftsman designs. The classic Arts & Crafts era bungalow is characterized by open floor plans, large front porches, wide covered verandas,  gleaming hardwood floors, wainscoting, and built-in cabinetry.

Many Sonoma County bungalows blend classic craftsman details with modern luxuries. Filled with crisp white subway tiles, marble counters and professional kitchen appliances, Wine Country bungalows are anything but dated.

