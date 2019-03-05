Ultra-modern Dry Creek Valley estate on the market for $6,725,000
8191 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $6,725,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 2,812 square feet. Year built: 2014
Contemporary meets country: This seductive modern residence is built to frame and showcase its natural surroundings. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby's International Realty)
Exterior: Expansive decks built for entertaining surround the home.
Museum among the vines: The contemporary structure looks like a modern art museum perched at the base of a tree-covered hill.
Chiaroscuro details: Wooden screens and simple geometric shapes create tantalizing spaces of light and shade.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
To infinity and beyond! Water disappears over the edge of the infinity pool at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
Indoor/outdoor design: Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
Interior: A sleek modern living space with combined areas for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Awe-inspiring interiors: A wood-paneled ceiling and well placed lights create patterns of light and shade in the great room.
Entertainer's kitchen: Share a few appetizers with guests while preparing the evening meal.
Pass the popcorn: Gather with friends and family in the media room at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
Multi-purpose room: A home office, lounge or additional bedroom at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
Room with a view: Breathtaking Dry Creek Valley Views in the master suite.
Interior: An open-concept bedroom at the end of the bedroom wing.
Artistic abode: A contemporary bedroom with a wall of windows that frames garden views.
Bunk room: Built-in bunk beds provide accommodation for kids or overnight guests.
Through the looking glass: A movable glass wall unites the master suite with the great outdoors.
Entertainer's dream: Share a few cocktails and stories around the custom fire pit.
Exterior: Lighted pathways and mature landscaping lead the way to the guest home.
Double the fun: The guest house interior mimics the same great design of the main residence at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the guest house at 8191 W. Dry Creek Road.
Modern luxury: A sleek modern kitchen in the guest house at 8191 Dry Creek Road.
Peaceful repose: A minimalist interior design makes for a simple soothing retreat.
Exterior: Playful sculptures adorn the entrance to the home.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the residences, three-car garage and surrounding seven acres.
Pastoral beauty: The professionally landscaped yard includes indigenous plants and meadow-type grass which transition into a wooded hillside filled with olive trees, manzanitas, conifers, madrones and oaks.
Appearing like a sculpture on a rustic Dry Creek Valley hillside, this ultra-modern Healdsburg home is a work of art. Contrasting crisp clean lines with a verdant pastoral locale, 8191 W. Dry Creek Road exhibits the best of urban San Francisco design and laid-back Wine Country living.
The artistic estate is the brain-child of San Francisco-based John Maniscalco Architecture, who built the home in 2014 to capture breathtaking Dry Creek Valley views. Sliding glass doors and walls of windows frame the million-dollar landscapes that surround the seven-acre estate.
The property includes a three-bedroom main residence, one-bedroom guest house and a sparkling infinity pool.
Interior spaces are both functional and mesmerizingly beautiful at the same time. Each room incorporates a blend of natural wood, glass and stone creating a tantalizing blend of light and shade.
In the main residence there is a spacious great room, custom kitchen and bright and cheery bedroom wing. The guest house mimics the larger home with the same great design aesthetic.
Exterior spaces are equally enticing. The outdoor entertainment arena includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, sport court, infinity pool, bocce field and expansive decks.
Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.
8191 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.