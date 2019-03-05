Appearing like a sculpture on a rustic Dry Creek Valley hillside, this ultra-modern Healdsburg home is a work of art. Contrasting crisp clean lines with a verdant pastoral locale, 8191 W. Dry Creek Road exhibits the best of urban San Francisco design and laid-back Wine Country living.

The artistic estate is the brain-child of San Francisco-based John Maniscalco Architecture, who built the home in 2014 to capture breathtaking Dry Creek Valley views. Sliding glass doors and walls of windows frame the million-dollar landscapes that surround the seven-acre estate.

The property includes a three-bedroom main residence, one-bedroom guest house and a sparkling infinity pool.

Interior spaces are both functional and mesmerizingly beautiful at the same time. Each room incorporates a blend of natural wood, glass and stone creating a tantalizing blend of light and shade.

In the main residence there  is a spacious great room, custom kitchen and bright and cheery bedroom wing. The guest house mimics the larger home with the same great design aesthetic.

Exterior spaces are equally enticing. The outdoor entertainment arena includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, sport court, infinity pool, bocce field and expansive decks.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

8191 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.