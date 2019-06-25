A park-like three-home with its own golf course and tennis court is on the market in Sebastopol.

This spacious 20.6-acre estate is packed with natural features including a lake, redwood grove and sprawling green lawns.

The lodge-like estate comes with three Tahoe-style residences including a 2,685-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence; a 1,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom caretaker’s unit; and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom converted barn.

The property, built in 1980, is situated in Green Valley, one of Sonoma County’s most coveted agricultural areas, and comes with a greenhouse, chicken coop and fruit trees.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

4950 Maddocks Road in Sebastopol is listed  by Pete Kerston at the Property Network.

 