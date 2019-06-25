Fore! Exterior lighting highlights the private golf course at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Let there be light: A light-filled living space at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Rustic retreat: Towering redwoods can be seen at a distance in a bedroom at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A mere pane of glass separates interior and exterior living spaces at 4950 Maddocks Road.

View with a room: A vista fit for paint and canvas in a bedroom at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Private paradise: A boat dock on the private lake at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Interior: The rustic lodge motif is repeated in the third residence living room.

The more the merrier: A third residence on the spacious West County estate.

Interior: A throwback bathroom with peaceful blue tile-work and wood paneled walls.

Location, location, location: 4950 Maddocks Road is located in a prime Wine Country location in the Green Valley A.V.A. in-between Iron Horse Vineyards and the Bohemian Grove.

Park life: A lake and redwood grove are just some of the natural delights at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Foodie's delight: A professional-style gas stove and stainless-steel appliances in a kitchen at 4950 Maddocks Road.

More to love: 4950 Maddocks Road features three homes including a converted barn-house.

The king of the castle: A spacious master suite at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Tree-hugger: Floor to ceiling windows frame forest views at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Classic details: A wood-burning stove and hardwood floors inside a residence at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Let it all soak in: A hot tub is an added perk at this spacious West County retreat.

Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Home office: Art-Deco style fixtures blend well with the home's woodsy decor.

Home is where the hearth is: A decorative wood-burning stove warms a living room at 4950 Maddocks Road.

Entertainer's dream: Kick back with a glass of Pinot at the lakeside pavilion with room for a fire-pit and multiple tables for dining outdoors.

Regal retreat: The 2,685 square-foot two-story main residence has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and lakeside views.

A park-like three-home with its own golf course and tennis court is on the market in Sebastopol.

This spacious 20.6-acre estate is packed with natural features including a lake, redwood grove and sprawling green lawns.

The lodge-like estate comes with three Tahoe-style residences including a 2,685-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence; a 1,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom caretaker’s unit; and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom converted barn.

The property, built in 1980, is situated in Green Valley, one of Sonoma County’s most coveted agricultural areas, and comes with a greenhouse, chicken coop and fruit trees.

4950 Maddocks Road in Sebastopol is listed by Pete Kerston at the Property Network.