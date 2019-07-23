Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the meticulously manicured 1.67 acres.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the backyard pool.

Backyard bliss: A putting green and covered patio for taking a break from the sun.

Cocktails and dreams: A full bar inside of the nightclub at 3535 Midway Drive.

Rock and roll! A private nightclub with a stage for rockin' out with friends and family.

King of the castle: A walk-in shower and massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms a bedroom at 3535 Midway Drive.

Work from home: One of two home offices at 3535 Midway Drive.

More to love: A butler's pantry for storing all your cooking odds and ends.

Let there be light: A sunny spot for your morning coffee and crosswords at 3535 Midway Drive.

Billiards anyone? Room for a pool table and a cocktail lounge at 3535 Midway Drive.

Music salon: A fancy little parlor with room for a grand piano (or two).

3535 Midway Drive , Santa Rosa - $3,500,000 5 beds, 7 baths, 7,268 square feet. Year built: 1951. Lot size: 1.67 acres Colonial Classic with a twist: Prim and proper on the outside, this Santa Rosa classic has a few surprises in store. Click through our gallery to sneak a peek. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Catherine Andrews , Compass)

Craving some classic European-style elegance and a little modern-day panache? A traditional Plantation-style estate just hit the market in Santa Rosa with a pool, putting green and private nightclub.

The property at 3535 Midway Drive features opulent French-Colonial interiors with chandeliers, fireplaces, spacious decks and high-end finishes. There is a formal dining room and parlor with room for a billiards table and grand piano (or two), plus informal spaces for cooking, relaxing and grabbing a quick bite to eat.

To keep guests busy there is a pool, manicured European-style garden and a private nightclub with a stage and a full bar. After a day of enjoying the estate’s many amenities guests can retire to one of the home’s five bedrooms and enjoy views of the surrounding 1.67 acres and rolling hills beyond.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

3535 Midway Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Catherine Andrews of Compass realty.