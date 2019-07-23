Craving some classic European-style elegance and a little modern-day panache? A traditional Plantation-style estate just hit the market in Santa Rosa with a pool, putting green and private nightclub.

The property at 3535 Midway Drive features opulent French-Colonial interiors with chandeliers, fireplaces, spacious decks and high-end finishes. There is a formal dining room and parlor with room for a billiards table and grand piano (or two), plus informal spaces for cooking, relaxing and grabbing a quick bite to eat.

To keep guests busy there is a pool, manicured European-style garden and a private nightclub with a stage and a full bar. After a day of enjoying the estate’s many amenities guests can retire to one of the home’s five bedrooms and enjoy views of the surrounding 1.67 acres and rolling hills beyond.

3535 Midway Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Catherine Andrews of Compass realty. 

 