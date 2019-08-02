Form and emptiness are two Buddhist tenets that architect Paul Discoe had in mind when envisioning this Occidental dream ranch.
“You come with an empty mind and let the site teach you what needs to be here,” Discoe said in an interview about the property by the listing company, Terra Firma Global Partners.
Discoe, an ordained Buddhist priest and Japanese master builder brought to life the architectural fantasy of San Francisco philanthropist and art collector Ann Hatch.
In the 1970s, Hatch purchased the 27-acre ranch as an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. She used the preexisting 12-foot by 12-foot cabin on the estate for weekend escapes until the 1990s when she decided to make it her home full time.
Together with landscape architect, Ron Herman, Discoe designed an open-concept paradise that fuses together 15th century Japanese temple construction techniques with modern furnishings and finishes.
Hatch’s one major requirement was that the home include as few walls as possible, so the home has an easy open feel accomplished by sliding accordion walls and massive picture windows.
Leaving the main house you will wander across a footbridge dividing the pool from a Japanese-style water garden stocked with koi and water lilies. Beyond that there is a guest house, tree house, redwood grove, sturgeon pond, lavender bushes, olive trees, apple and fruit trees and art installations.
The one-of-a-kind property, includes four parcels with an additional two-bedroom, one-bath home, pool and spa on a separate parcel. A windmill, outdoor kitchen and wood-fired furnace add to the bounty of the working ranch and sanctuary.
Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.
12176 Occidental Road in Sebastopol is listed by Sarah Seitchick at Terra Firma Global Partners.
For more information visit goldridgeranch.com
Inquire for pricing