Off grid options: A windmill cuts down on electricity bills at 12176 Occidental Road.

Bonus round: This multi-family estate features a second two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house with a pool and spa on a separate parcel.

Bird's eye view: An aerial photo of the estate shows the main residence, guest house, second home, 500 olive trees, 300 apple trees, 150 lavender bushes, Redwood grove and more.

It all begins at the gate: An Asian-inspired gate welcomes you into the home.

Let it all soak in: A wood-fired hot tub in the backyard at Gold Ridge Ranch.

Sweet dreams: Room for a king size bed in the guest cottage at 12176 Occidental Road.

Things that make you go, "Ommm." A footbridge divides the pool from the water garden in this picturesque Zen retreat.

Now things are getting hot: A private sauna for a sweating away toxins and stress.

Raise the roof: An exposed beam vaulted ceiling in a bedroom at Gold Ridge Ranch.

Eco abode: A mixture of natural stone, metal and wood in a bathroom at 12176 Occidental Road.

View with a room: Garden views from the kitchen at 12176 Occidental Road.

Go with the flow: Interior and exterior living spaces seamlessly flow together at 12176 Occidental Road.

Architectural abode: A mixture of organic and linear shapes in the great room at 12176 Occidental Road.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the living room at 12176 Occidental Road.

Interior: Built-in benches and minimalist chic furnishings in the living room at 12176 Occidental Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove heats the approximately 2000 square foot main residence.

An eye for beauty: Intricate mosaic tiles line the entrance to the home.

12176 Occidental Road, Sebastopol 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2,000+ square feet. Lot size: 27 acres. Year built: 1998. Sebastopol sanctuary: Escape from the chaos of city life to a Japanese-style retreat designed by temple builder Paul Discoe. Click through our gallery to tour the estate. (Property listed by Sarah Seitchick, Terra Firma Global Partners)

Form and emptiness are two Buddhist tenets that architect Paul Discoe had in mind when envisioning this Occidental dream ranch.

“You come with an empty mind and let the site teach you what needs to be here,” Discoe said in an interview about the property by the listing company, Terra Firma Global Partners.

Discoe, an ordained Buddhist priest and Japanese master builder brought to life the architectural fantasy of San Francisco philanthropist and art collector Ann Hatch.

In the 1970s, Hatch purchased the 27-acre ranch as an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. She used the preexisting 12-foot by 12-foot cabin on the estate for weekend escapes until the 1990s when she decided to make it her home full time.

Together with landscape architect, Ron Herman, Discoe designed an open-concept paradise that fuses together 15th century Japanese temple construction techniques with modern furnishings and finishes.

Hatch’s one major requirement was that the home include as few walls as possible, so the home has an easy open feel accomplished by sliding accordion walls and massive picture windows.

Leaving the main house you will wander across a footbridge dividing the pool from a Japanese-style water garden stocked with koi and water lilies. Beyond that there is a guest house, tree house, redwood grove, sturgeon pond, lavender bushes, olive trees, apple and fruit trees and art installations.

The one-of-a-kind property, includes four parcels with an additional two-bedroom, one-bath home, pool and spa on a separate parcel. A windmill, outdoor kitchen and wood-fired furnace add to the bounty of the working ranch and sanctuary.

12176 Occidental Road in Sebastopol is listed by Sarah Seitchick at Terra Firma Global Partners.

For more information visit goldridgeranch.com

Inquire for pricing