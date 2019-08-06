Two-bedrooms, one-bathroom and 20.2 pristine acres of magical Mendocino forest for under $400,000! Gasp.

For Sonoma County home buyers sick of searching through budget-friendly fixers with tiny paved yards and views of a neighbor’s fence, the remote Mendocino County getaway at 35300 Mendo Drive in Willits may be the answer to your prayers.

Sure it is in the middle of nowhere, but if you are looking for peace, privacy and the soul-nurturing benefits of nature, this rural getaway may be the property for you.

353000 Mendo Drive sits on a picturesque hillside lot with a mountain views, a seasonal creek and year-round wildlife. Fishing is easy on the nearby Eel River stocked seasonally with salmon and steel-head. Hunting, bird-watching, swimming and gardening opportunities abound on this sunny Mendocino County plot.

The house isn’t too shabby either. The 1975 ranch is well-maintained and clean with new appliances and carpet and an updated kitchen and bathroom.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

35300 Mendo Drive in Willits is listed by Kim Hutcheon and Christopher Buck at Engel & Vöelkers. 