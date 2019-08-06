Wine anyone? Sip on a glass of Mendocino County Cabernet Sauvignon in the backyard at 35300 Mendo Drive.

Gardener's delight: A spacious shed for storing all of your gardening odds and ends.

Double the fun: Room for a double-bed in a suite at 35300 Mendo Drive.

Sweet dreams: One of two simple bedrooms at 35300 Mendo Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the living room at 35300 Mendo Drive.

Interior: There is a lot to love about this cozy country living room, like new carpets and a wood-burning stove, but I would scrape the popcorn ceiling or cover it to modernize the home.

Breathtaking vistas: Dramatic views of tree-covered hills are offered around every corner at 35300 Mendo Drive.

Peace and privacy: 35300 Mendo Drive sits on a rural country lot, close to Highway 162 and the Eel River.

35300 Mendo Drive , Willits - $375,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 960 square feet. Year built 1975, Lot size 20.22 acres. Rural oasis: This cozy Mendocino county cottage sits on a picturesque woodland property with opportunities for fishing, hunting and bird-watching year-round. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kim Hutcheon and Christopher Buck at Engel & Vöelkers)

Two-bedrooms, one-bathroom and 20.2 pristine acres of magical Mendocino forest for under $400,000! Gasp.

For Sonoma County home buyers sick of searching through budget-friendly fixers with tiny paved yards and views of a neighbor’s fence, the remote Mendocino County getaway at 35300 Mendo Drive in Willits may be the answer to your prayers.

Sure it is in the middle of nowhere, but if you are looking for peace, privacy and the soul-nurturing benefits of nature, this rural getaway may be the property for you.

353000 Mendo Drive sits on a picturesque hillside lot with a mountain views, a seasonal creek and year-round wildlife. Fishing is easy on the nearby Eel River stocked seasonally with salmon and steel-head. Hunting, bird-watching, swimming and gardening opportunities abound on this sunny Mendocino County plot.

The house isn’t too shabby either. The 1975 ranch is well-maintained and clean with new appliances and carpet and an updated kitchen and bathroom.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

35300 Mendo Drive in Willits is listed by Kim Hutcheon and Christopher Buck at Engel & Vöelkers.