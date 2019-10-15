Filled with every amenity you can think of, the opulent mansion at 18840 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma checks off all of the items on my fantasy estate bucket list (well, almost).

The recently completed high-end estate features a traditionally elegant main residence reminiscent of some of the finest French chateaus. Although the exterior may transport you to 17th century Bordeaux, the interiors are distinctly modern with wide open floor plans, indoor/outdoor living spaces and every high-tech, high-end gadget you can think of.

Inside you will find multiple fireplaces, exposed beam ceilings, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling-windows, chandeliers, and professional kitchen appliances. Despite its over-abundance of luxurious amenities, the home doesn’t feel stuffy – evoking that laid back luxurious vibe synonymous with Wine Country.

The exteriors are equally impressive with a pool, spa, hot tub, olive orchard, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, guest house and gym. The only thing it is missing is a vineyard, although the estate overlooks neighboring vineyards.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

18840 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.