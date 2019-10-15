I do! An ideal outdoor setting for a summertime party or Wine Country wedding.

Entertainer's abode: Keep the party going until the wee hours of the night next to the firepit at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

Fun and games: A second room in the guest house is currently outfitted as a game room and fitness studio.

More to love: Follow the garden path to the cozy guest cottage.

Take the plunge: The 48-foot in-ground pool with Baja bench and spa.

Sweet dreams: A third third stylish bedroom for kids or overnight guests.

Romantic retreat: A hot tub on the private patio adjacent to the master suite.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the master bathroom at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

View with a room: Peaceful garden views from the kitchen sink at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

Interior: A professional gas stove and a pot filler in the kitchen at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

Dine under the stars: A cozy spot for dining al fresco at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 18840 E. Seventh Street.

Take a load off: A mud room for taking off all of your gardening odds and ends.

18840 E. Seventh St., Sonoma - $7,495,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,900 square feet. Lot size: 4.01 acres. Ooh la la luxury: This recently constructed luxury estate is reminiscent of the luxury chateaus of Burgundy or Bordeaux. Click further to see more of this Sonoma Wine Country dream home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Filled with every amenity you can think of, the opulent mansion at 18840 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma checks off all of the items on my fantasy estate bucket list (well, almost).

The recently completed high-end estate features a traditionally elegant main residence reminiscent of some of the finest French chateaus. Although the exterior may transport you to 17th century Bordeaux, the interiors are distinctly modern with wide open floor plans, indoor/outdoor living spaces and every high-tech, high-end gadget you can think of.

Inside you will find multiple fireplaces, exposed beam ceilings, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling-windows, chandeliers, and professional kitchen appliances. Despite its over-abundance of luxurious amenities, the home doesn’t feel stuffy – evoking that laid back luxurious vibe synonymous with Wine Country.

The exteriors are equally impressive with a pool, spa, hot tub, olive orchard, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, guest house and gym. The only thing it is missing is a vineyard, although the estate overlooks neighboring vineyards.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

18840 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.