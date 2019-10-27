A home on one of Santa Rosa’s spookiest Halloween thoroughfares is on the market for $2,995,000. The fabled street is home to some of the city’s most elegant historic mansions and fabulous Halloween parties.

If you want to get in on the fun a Victorian mansion at 1104 McDonald Ave. just went on the market for a little less than $3 million.

The historic home was built in 1876 and remodeled in 1993. It features a library, formal dining and living rooms and  four spacious bedrooms with private en suite bathrooms. But my favorite room in the house is definitely the kitchen. Built for a chef, the cookery features a professional six-burner gas stove with a griddle and two ovens. On top of that there is a Sub-Zero fridge, Carrara marble counters and custom cabinetry.

Period details are preserved throughout the home. Some rooms have 12-foot ceilings with gorgeous 12-inch crown moldings and baseboards. Others have plantation shutters, fireplaces, library shelving and cozy window seats.

Outside there are manicured gardens, porches and patios to explore on the impeccably preserved 0.3 acre lot.

1104 McDonald Ave. in Santa Rosa is listed by KC Garrett at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.