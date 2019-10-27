Made in the shade: Trees provide a natural barrier from the summer heat.

Dine al fresco: Even in the 1800s they knew that Santa Rosa's year-round pleasant climate would provide ample opportunities for dining outdoors.

Scrub a dub dub: All four of the bedrooms at 1104 McDonald Avenue are serviced by private bathrooms.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the spacious master bathroom.

Fit for a (future) king: A walk-in closet Will and Kate would approve of at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

Rooftop escape: Watch the Halloween revelers pass by from the private rooftop deck.

Wine cellar: Room for all your dusty vintages at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

More to love: A cozy sitting room with a window seat, fireplace and hardwood floors at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

Foodie's delight: Carrara marble counters and custom cabinetry in the kitchen at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

Dramatic details: Vibrant red paint adds a bit of drama to the already over-the-top dining room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace and plantation shutters in the living room at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

Timeless luxury: Cuddle up next to the fireplace with a good book in this classic Victorian library.

Foyer: A carved banister provides a bit of historic flare in the entry to the estate.

Fabled thoroughfare: A classic white fence provides a bit of privacy around the historic home.

1104 McDonald Ave. , Santa Rosa - $2,995,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 4,368 square feet. Year built 1876. Lot size: 0.34 acres. Own a piece of history: McDonald Avenue is home to some of Santa Rosa's oldest and most opulent homes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by KC Garrett at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

A home on one of Santa Rosa’s spookiest Halloween thoroughfares is on the market for $2,995,000. The fabled street is home to some of the city’s most elegant historic mansions and fabulous Halloween parties.

If you want to get in on the fun a Victorian mansion at 1104 McDonald Ave. just went on the market for a little less than $3 million.

The historic home was built in 1876 and remodeled in 1993. It features a library, formal dining and living rooms and four spacious bedrooms with private en suite bathrooms. But my favorite room in the house is definitely the kitchen. Built for a chef, the cookery features a professional six-burner gas stove with a griddle and two ovens. On top of that there is a Sub-Zero fridge, Carrara marble counters and custom cabinetry.

Period details are preserved throughout the home. Some rooms have 12-foot ceilings with gorgeous 12-inch crown moldings and baseboards. Others have plantation shutters, fireplaces, library shelving and cozy window seats.

Outside there are manicured gardens, porches and patios to explore on the impeccably preserved 0.3 acre lot.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.

1104 McDonald Ave. in Santa Rosa is listed by KC Garrett at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.