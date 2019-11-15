Backyard beauty: Sliding glass doors lead out to a cozy backyard with a hot tub for relaxing nights under the stars.

33 Fairview Terrace, Petaluma - $725,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,622 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Let there be light: This sunny Petaluma home features a fully paid for solar panel system and plenty of natural light. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Trish Iribarne , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing that seamlessly flow together.

550 Solano Ave., Sonoma - $775,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,614 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Sonoma sweetheart: This solar-powered smart home has plenty offer. Click further to see what's in store. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby's International Realty)

Fun for the whole family: A deluxe playhouse and jungle gym for the kiddies at 4784 Carissa Avenue.

Backyard bliss: Kick back in the hot tub with a glass of bubbly and enjoy the view.

Foodie's delight: The chef in the family will love the custom built maple cabinets, antique finish granite counter-tops, Wolf gas range and 300 bottle wine cellar.

4784 Carissa Ave. , Santa Rosa - $1,149,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,534 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.23 acres) Sunny side of life: This cute-as-a-button Bennett Valley estate features a solar panel system and an EV charger in the garage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jill Richardson, W Real Estate)

Pump it up: With bedrooms to spare, there is room for an office, gym or man cave.

9124 Piccadilly Circle , Windsor - $824,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,674 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Entertainer's abode: Host your next backyard bash in this cozy Windsor home with a pool, waterfall and outdoor kitchen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Milan Juarez-Barich , W Real Estate)

Home is where the hearth is: Not one but two fireplaces keep things warm and cozy at 305 Conor Court.

305 Conor Court , Forestville - $1,275,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,743 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 0.5 acres. Sun-powered: This well-kept country home includes a groovy outdoor bar and photovoltaic system. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mandy Corriea, W Real Estate)

In my humble opinion, Sonoma County is still one of the best places to live in the country. Everywhere you turn beautiful landscapes unfold and amazing restaurants, produce and wine can be found around every corner.

Though we have had our fair share of disasters in recent years, we are a hearty folk who will learn to cope with whatever Mother Nature or PG&E throws at us.

One way to deal with another power outage is to invest in new (or old) technology that allows you to power your home when PG&E flips off the switch. Although generators are still one of the cheaper solutions for coping with energy loss, they can be noisy and impractical. Solar cells, power walls and microgrids allow home and business owners to take control of their energy needs.

Here’s a little about each:

Solar panels

Solar panel systems, also called photovoltaic systems, capture and convert the energy of the sun into the AC electricity you use in your home.

Powerwalls and powerpacks

Powerwalls and powerpacks are new technologies devised by Tesla that hit the market in 2015. These stationary energy storage units use rechargeable lithium ion-batteries to store solar power for off-grid consumption or back-up power. The same technology that powers their cars is now available for your home or business.

Microgrids

Microgrids are a method of storing energy for a small network of electricity users (instead of an individual home) should a power outage occur. Sonoma Index-Tribune reporter Ann Ward Ernst, describes them as “an island of electricity self-reliance” which can be used as a back-up power source .

Although, I haven’t seen any listings with power walls or microgrids listed yet, a number of homes are currently on the market with photovoltaic systems.

Click through our gallery above to explore some of the solar-powered homes currently on the market in Sonoma County.