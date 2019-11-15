Slide 1 of 28
305 Conor Court, Forestville - $1,275,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,743 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 0.5 acres.
Sun-powered: This well-kept country home includes a groovy outdoor bar and photovoltaic system. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mandy Corriea, W Real Estate)
Cocktails and dreams: A full-fledged sports bar in the backyard at 305 Conor Court.
Interior: A cook's kitchen ideal for preparing all your Superbowl Sunday snacks.
Home is where the hearth is: Not one but two fireplaces keep things warm and cozy at 305 Conor Court.
Fun and games: A horse-shoe pit next to the deck at 305 Conor Court.
9124 Piccadilly Circle, Windsor - $824,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 2,674 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 9,147 square feet.
Entertainer's abode: Host your next backyard bash in this cozy Windsor home with a pool, waterfall and outdoor kitchen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Milan Juarez-Barich, W Real Estate)
Benefits galore: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 9124 Piccadilly Circle.
Raise the roof: Cathedral ceilings in the open concept living room at 9124 Piccadilly Circle.
Family matters: A cook's kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
Pump it up: With bedrooms to spare, there is room for an office, gym or man cave.
4784 Carissa Ave., Santa Rosa - $1,149,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,534 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.23 acres)
Sunny side of life: This cute-as-a-button Bennett Valley estate features a solar panel system and an EV charger in the garage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jill Richardson, W Real Estate)
Foodie's delight: The chef in the family will love the custom built maple cabinets, antique finish granite counter-tops, Wolf gas range and 300 bottle wine cellar.
Upgrades galore: Improvements include new hardwood floors, carpet, LED lights, electrical and a tankless water heater.
Backyard bliss: Kick back in the hot tub with a glass of bubbly and enjoy the view.
Fun for the whole family: A deluxe playhouse and jungle gym for the kiddies at 4784 Carissa Avenue.
550 Solano Ave., Sonoma - $775,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,614 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Sonoma sweetheart: This solar-powered smart home has plenty offer. Click further to see what's in store. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby's International Realty)
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing that seamlessly flow together.
Designer details: An stylish contemporary kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and cool grey subway tiles.
Fore! A bonus putting greens sits adjacent to the deck at 550 Solano Avenue.
33 Fairview Terrace, Petaluma - $725,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,622 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.
Let there be light: This sunny Petaluma home features a fully paid for solar panel system and plenty of natural light. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Trish Iribarne, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Interior: A wood burning stove warms the family room at 33 Fairview Terrace.
Renovation station: The updated kitchen features a large center island, new cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and recycled glass counter-tops.
King of the castle: A master bedroom with an en suite bathroom at 33 Fairview Terrace.
Backyard beauty: Sliding glass doors lead out to a cozy backyard with a hot tub for relaxing nights under the stars.
101 Hill Road, Glen Ellen - $1,300,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,732 square feet. Year built: 1940. Lot size: 0.5 acres.
Vintage charmer: This solar-powered Glen Ellen home features an expansive lawn, pool and arbor-covered deck. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marguerita Castanera, CENTURY 21 Wine Country)
Location, location, location: This charming 1940's ranch sits on a quiet block just a few short blocks from downtown Glen Ellen.
Open floor plan: The colorfully tiled kitchen opens up to the dining room and spacious backyard patio.
Classic luxury: A vintage fireplace warms the living room at 101 Hill Road.