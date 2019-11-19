Family matters: Room for everyone's vehicle in the four-car garage.

Exterior: Space for displaying your sculpture collection at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

More to love: Outbuildings at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane include a two-bedroom guest house, studio apartment and recently constructed art studio.

Sun-powered: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

Frog pond: A frog fountain sits on the edge of a pond at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

View with a room: Breathtaking views can be glimpsed from every room in the house.

Romantic escape: A private bit of patio space for you and your sweetheart.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

Fit for a king: A regal master bedroom with a fireplace and direct patio access.

Eat-in-kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

A formal affair: A showcase dining area for your next holiday feast.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing that seamlessly flow together.

Million-dollar vistas: Grab a glass of Pinot and enjoy the views at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

Interior: A cozy office space for curling up with a good book or working on you latest novel.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

Let there be light: Plenty of natural light in the foyer at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane.

Artistic inspiration: Walls of windows frame breathtaking views of mountains, valleys and sky.

Curatorial eye: A stucco fence frames a small sculpture garden leading up to the main entrance.

Southwestern flare: The main residence features stucco exterior walls and an adobe-inspired roof.

18835 Fitzpatrick Lane , Occidental - $2,700,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 17.61 acres An eye for beauty: This modern West County compound features a gallery-like main residence and inspiring views to stir the creative juices. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Roger Strawbridge at Vanguard Properties)

Built for showcasing art and nature, the contemporary home at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental features expansive white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows that capture unobstructed views of Bodega Bay, the Farallon Islands, Mount Tamalpais and Mount Diablo.

Constructed in 1989 with many recent updates, the 18-acre estate features a three-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence; two-bedroom guest house, 650 -square-foot apartment and recently constructed art studio.

The 3,350-square-foot main residence blends a sleek contemporary design aesthetic with a bit of southwestern flair. The exterior walls are a traditional adobe stucco and the floor tiles a classic terracotta. The rest of the home is minimalist modern blend of white, metal and glass.

From the moment you enter the estate you will gain an appreciation for the curatorial eye.

The residence has an abundance of well-lit white walls that evoke a gallery-like feel in the home while floor-to-ceiling windows frame nature’s art – breathtaking landscapes of mountains, valleys and sea.

Strolling around the park-like grounds you will find sculpture gardens framed by adobe fences or tree-lined paths. The compound has rental or multi-family potential with two bonus units and a four-car garage.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.

18835 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental is listed by Roger Strawbridge at Vanguard Properties.