Built for showcasing art and nature, the contemporary home at 18835 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental features expansive white walls and  floor-to-ceiling windows that capture unobstructed views of Bodega Bay, the Farallon Islands, Mount Tamalpais and Mount Diablo.

Constructed in 1989 with many recent updates, the 18-acre estate features a three-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence; two-bedroom guest house, 650 -square-foot apartment and recently constructed art studio.

The 3,350-square-foot main residence blends a sleek contemporary design aesthetic with a bit of southwestern flair. The exterior walls are a traditional adobe stucco and the floor tiles a classic terracotta. The rest of the home is minimalist modern blend of white, metal and glass.

From the moment you enter the estate you will gain an appreciation for the curatorial eye.

The residence has an abundance of well-lit white walls that evoke a gallery-like feel in the home while floor-to-ceiling windows frame nature’s art – breathtaking landscapes of mountains, valleys and sea.

Strolling around the park-like grounds you will find sculpture gardens framed by adobe fences or tree-lined paths. The compound has rental or multi-family potential with two bonus units and a four-car garage.

18835 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental is listed by Roger Strawbridge at Vanguard Properties. 