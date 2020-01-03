McDonald neighborhood mansion listed for $1,550,000
Slide 1 of 24
1302 15th St., Santa Rosa - $1,550,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,951 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 5,001 square feet.
Vintage Charmer: This classic McDonald district home marries modern conveniences with classic 1920's details. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lysbeth Wiggins, Compass)
Slide 2 of 24
Exterior: Wave to the neighbors from the large front porch at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 3 of 24
Parking? No problem. A downtown home with ample parking, hooray! Stash away your Lexus, Fiat or Prius in the three-car garage.
Slide 4 of 24
Built to last: Plantation shutters and hardwood floors in the parlor at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 5 of 24
Interior: Room for extra-large furniture in the living room at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 6 of 24
Ooh la la luxury: A period-style chandelier hangs over the living room in this stylish McDonald district home.
Slide 7 of 24
Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing and cooking seamlessly flow together at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 8 of 24
Cook's kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the central island.
Slide 9 of 24
Interior: Plenty of under-the-counter storage space in the kitchen at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 10 of 24
Designer details: A stylish sea-foam green back-splash is tucked away behind a second kitchen sink.
Slide 11 of 24
Country classic: Prepare your meals on this charming vintage-style gas stove.
Slide 12 of 24
A formal affair: An opulent formal dining room with a chandelier and fireplace.
Slide 13 of 24
Sweet dreams: Treetop views and a skylight in a cozy second-story bedroom.
Slide 14 of 24
Scrub a dub dub: A remodeled bathroom with a full tub, marble counters and a stylish circular mirror.
Slide 15 of 24
King of the castle: Climb up to the third story to cuddle up in the comfortable master suite.
Slide 16 of 24
Bonus round: A fireplace and window-seat in the master bedroom at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 17 of 24
Smart design: Built-in shelving tucks in nicely beneath the slanted roof.
Slide 18 of 24
Zen retreat: A stylish grey and white master bathroom with a walk-in shower and full bathtub.
Slide 19 of 24
Period inspired: A vintage-style claw-foot tub in the master bathroom at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 20 of 24
More to love: Climb the stairs in the master suite for a bonus surprise.
Slide 21 of 24
Pump some iron: Squeeze in a little exercise before work in the bonus fitness loft.
Slide 22 of 24
Entertainer's abode: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 23 of 24
Complete privacy: A tall fence provides a bit of extra privacy around the patio at 1302 15th Street.
Slide 24 of 24
Old-school style: Classic corbels on the eaves of the home.
Although modern farmhouses are all the rage these days, there is nothing like a classic. A historic three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1920s mansion just hit the market right across the street from the renowned McDonald Mansion.
Remodeled throughout, the home features updated bathrooms, new carpet and a modern grey and white color palate. Although the fixtures and finishes are new, the home retains many of the classic 1920s details including traditional cabinetry, chandeliers, wainscoting, corbels and a claw-foot tub.
The main level features a classic living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath and parlor while two large bedrooms and a full bath can be found upstairs. Ascend one more level to the master suite with a fireplace, window seat, full bathroom and a workout loft.
Built for hosting formal wine and cheese soirees indoors, there is a much more relaxed space for backyard barbecues and a soak in the hot tub in the fenced-in patio.
Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
1302 15th St. in Santa Rosa is listed by Lysbeth Wiggins at Compass.