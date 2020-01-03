Although modern farmhouses are all the rage these days, there is nothing like a classic. A historic three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1920s mansion just hit the market right across the street from the renowned McDonald Mansion.

Remodeled throughout, the home features updated bathrooms, new carpet and a modern grey and white color palate. Although the fixtures and finishes are new, the home retains many of the classic 1920s details including traditional cabinetry, chandeliers, wainscoting, corbels and a claw-foot tub.

The main level features a classic living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath and parlor while two large bedrooms and a full bath can be found upstairs. Ascend one more level to the master suite with a fireplace, window seat, full bathroom and a workout loft.

Built for hosting formal wine and cheese soirees indoors, there is a much more relaxed space for backyard barbecues and a soak in the hot tub in the fenced-in patio.

1302 15th St. in Santa Rosa is listed by Lysbeth Wiggins at Compass. 