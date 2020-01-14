Fancy a soak in a bubbling hot tub while taking in the sunset on the coast? This Sea Ranch high-end estate offers breathtaking views and luxurious amenities in a contemporary compound worthy of mention in an architectural design magazine.

Originally constructed in 1966, the estate featured three coastal cottages a stones throw from the sea. A major remodel in 2007 transformed the individual residences into a three-bedroom, five-bathroom compound with private gathering spaces throughout.

Updated for modern living, 65 Compass Close Road retains the character and charm of a classic Sea Ranch home with renovations that bring the home into the modern era.

The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets,  stainless steel appliances and a six-burner gas stove. On top of that there is a large living room, family room, fitness studio, wine cellar, and lap pool/hot tub combo.

In addition to luxurious living spaces the home offers endless views of Black Point glimpsed from the stargazing deck and nearly every room in the estate.

Sound enticing? 

65 Compass Close Road in The Sea Ranch is listed by Hanne Liisberg at The Coastal Real Estate Company.