Sea Ranch luxury compound listed for $3,595,000
65 Compass Close Road, The Sea Ranch - $3,595,000
3 beds, 5 baths, 4,600 square feet. Year built: 1966. Lot size: 1.39 acres.
Views for days: Get inspired by the natural landscape that surrounds this picturesque coastal complex. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg, The Coastal Real Estate Company)
Sunset stunner: Grab a bottle of bubbly and take in the sunset at 65 Compass Close Road.
Architectural abode: Redesigned in 2007 by Douglas Murray architects, this impressive contemporary home features an open-concept great room with a central fireplace and breathtaking views.
Living room: Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sunset views at 65 Compass Close Road.
Designer details: In true Sea Ranch style the home at 65 Compass Close Road features a vaulted barn-like living space with a sleeping loft.
Conversation starter: Get inspired by the picturesque locale at 65 Compass Close Road.
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen complete with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a six-burner gas stove.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 65 Compass Close Road.
Raise the roof: A cozy sleeping loft at 65 Compass Close Road.
Interior: Stairs wind down to a bonus living space with a built-in reading bench and library.
Bonus round: Breathtaking views can be glimpsed from almost every room in the house.
Sweet dreams: One of three cozy bedrooms at the seaside retreat.
Interior: Another great full-sized bathroom with million-dollar Sea Ranch views.
Exterior: Room for a fire-pit, barbecue and bar on the expansive deck.
Room to roam: 65 Compass Close Road sits on a private 1.39 acre lot in The Sea Ranch planned community.
Vroom, vroom: Room for multiple vehicles in the two-car garage.
More to love: A bonus sleeping loft inside one of the structures at 65 Compass Close Road.
Ooh la la luxury: One of three full bathrooms with jetted spa tubs at the coastal estate.
Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove keeps things warm and cozy in a living room at 65 Compass Close Road.
Interior: A bonus living room and kitchenette at 65 Compass Close Road.
Let there be light: Skylights flood a bedroom with natural light at 65 Compass Close Road.
Multiple masters: In addition to the two sleeping lofts there are three-full sized bedrooms at the charming coastal complex.
Double the fun: Squeeze in a bit of work in the home office built for two.
Family matters: A theater-style family room with built-in cabinetry and room for an supersized TV.
Wine anyone? Room for your dusty vintages in the wine cellar/closet.
Interior: Direct patio access from a living space at 65 Compass Close Road.
Fancy a soak in a bubbling hot tub while taking in the sunset on the coast? This Sea Ranch high-end estate offers breathtaking views and luxurious amenities in a contemporary compound worthy of mention in an architectural design magazine.
Originally constructed in 1966, the estate featured three coastal cottages a stones throw from the sea. A major remodel in 2007 transformed the individual residences into a three-bedroom, five-bathroom compound with private gathering spaces throughout.
Updated for modern living, 65 Compass Close Road retains the character and charm of a classic Sea Ranch home with renovations that bring the home into the modern era.
The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a six-burner gas stove. On top of that there is a large living room, family room, fitness studio, wine cellar, and lap pool/hot tub combo.
In addition to luxurious living spaces the home offers endless views of Black Point glimpsed from the stargazing deck and nearly every room in the estate.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the compound.
65 Compass Close Road in The Sea Ranch is listed by Hanne Liisberg at The Coastal Real Estate Company.