Room to explore: An expansive green lawn for exercising horses or pets at 4864 Blank Road.

More to love: A bonus room in the garage ideal for a music/art studio, gym or workshop.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks and a massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Let there be light: Skylights flood a master suite with natural light at 4864 Blank Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 4864 Blank Road.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 4864 Blank Road.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the central island.

Gourmet kitchen: Plenty of room for your kitchen odds and ends in the massive cook's kitchen.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, garage, barn and manicured landscaping surrounding the estate.

4864 Blank Road , Sebastopol - $2,095,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,847 square feet. Year built: 1925. Home on the range: Plenty of room for exercising equines on this expansive 4.5-acre ranch. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Knight at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)

Sandwiched between the rural enclaves of Sebastopol and Cotati, lies a horse lover’s equestrian estate on 4.5 acres.

The expansive ranch features a three-bedroom main residence, studio space, equestrian barn and caretaker’s apartment.

The pièce de résistance is a 1925 farmhouse, that has been updated so extensively it appears brand new. Replacing the old-fashioned boxed-in layout is an open concept design with a gourmet kitchen flanked by a cozy living room and a formal dining space. The foodie in the family will be impressed by the six-burner Viking gas range, cherry-cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On top of that their are two master suites, one upstairs and one on the ground floor.

Outside of the main residence you will find a three-car garage with a separate framed-in room ideal for an art studio, workshop or gym. And down the road is a five-stall barn with a fowling stall, enclosed tack room, water and electricity.

4862 Blank Road is listed by Randy Knight at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.