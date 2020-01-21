Horsin’ around: Sebastopol equestrian ranch on the market for $2.1 million
4864 Blank Road, Sebastopol - $2,095,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,847 square feet. Year built: 1925.
Home on the range: Plenty of room for exercising equines on this expansive 4.5-acre ranch. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Knight at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, garage, barn and manicured landscaping surrounding the estate.
Updates galore: The remodeled farmhouse features a fire-resistant metal roof and expansive deck.
Interior: Built-in shelving for showcasing your art collection at 4865 Blank Road.
Gourmet kitchen: Plenty of room for your kitchen odds and ends in the massive cook's kitchen.
Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the central island.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 4864 Blank Road.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 4864 Blank Road.
View with a room: A pastoral landscape unfolds in the dining room at 4864 Blank Road.
Let there be light: Skylights flood a master suite with natural light at 4864 Blank Road.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks and a massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.
More to love: A first-floor master suite for accommodating mobility challenged guests.
Scrub a dub dub: A second master bathroom with a bathtub and walk-in shower.
Interior: The laundry room at 4865 Blank Road.
Exterior: A rooftop deck ideal for late night cocktails with guests.
Patio: Room down below for a backyard barbecue, fire-pit and bar.
Exterior: Space for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage.
More to love: A bonus room in the garage ideal for a music/art studio, gym or workshop.
Equine estate: A horse barn with room for five beasts and a fowling stall.
Caretaker's residence: A small barn apartment for estate or horse caretakers.
Interior: A full-size bathroom in the caretaker's residence at 4864 Blank Road.
Room to explore: An expansive green lawn for exercising horses or pets at 4864 Blank Road.
Sandwiched between the rural enclaves of Sebastopol and Cotati, lies a horse lover’s equestrian estate on 4.5 acres.
The expansive ranch features a three-bedroom main residence, studio space, equestrian barn and caretaker’s apartment.
The pièce de résistance is a 1925 farmhouse, that has been updated so extensively it appears brand new. Replacing the old-fashioned boxed-in layout is an open concept design with a gourmet kitchen flanked by a cozy living room and a formal dining space. The foodie in the family will be impressed by the six-burner Viking gas range, cherry-cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On top of that their are two master suites, one upstairs and one on the ground floor.
Outside of the main residence you will find a three-car garage with a separate framed-in room ideal for an art studio, workshop or gym. And down the road is a five-stall barn with a fowling stall, enclosed tack room, water and electricity.
4862 Blank Road is listed by Randy Knight at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.