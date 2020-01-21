Sandwiched between the rural enclaves of Sebastopol and Cotati, lies a horse lover’s equestrian estate on 4.5  acres.

The expansive ranch features a three-bedroom main residence, studio space, equestrian barn and caretaker’s apartment.

The pièce de résistance is a 1925 farmhouse, that has been updated so extensively it appears brand new. Replacing the old-fashioned boxed-in layout is an open concept design with a gourmet kitchen flanked by a cozy living room and a formal dining space. The foodie in the family will be impressed by the six-burner Viking gas range, cherry-cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On top of that their are two master suites, one upstairs and one on the ground floor.

Outside of the main residence you will find a three-car garage with a separate framed-in room ideal for an art studio, workshop or gym. And down the road is a five-stall barn with a fowling stall, enclosed tack room, water and electricity.

4862 Blank Road is listed by Randy Knight at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.