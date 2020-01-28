Historic Cooper House on the market in Sonoma for $4,995,000
600 Harris Road, Sonoma - $4,995,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 2,140 square feet. Year built: 1851. Lot size: 12 acres.
Country classic: The historic Cooper House was built in 1851 and was owned by the same family for 162 years. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Terry Crisler, Sotheby's International Realty)
Take the plunge: Grab a glass of Chardonnay and relax poolside at 600 Harris Road.
Vineyard views: Relax on the porch and take in the views at 600 Harris Road.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the estate shows the majestic Colonial Revival farmhouse, barn/pool house, pool and vineyards.
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters, a Viking gas stove and large central island.
Vintage charmer: A large front porch welcomes you into the home.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 600 Harris Road.
Family matters: Room for a large table in the dining room at 600 Harris Road.
Cook's kitchen: Plenty of storage space for all of your cooking odds and ends at 600 Harris Road.
Dine al fresco: A spacious porch ideal for outdoor dinners at 600 Harris Road.
Romantic retreat: Cozy up by the fireplace with your sweetheart in the master suite.
View with a room: Picturesque vineyard views from a bedroom at 600 Harris Road.
Bathroom: A crisp and clean modern en suite bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.
Period details: A vintage lighting fixture hangs over a bed at 600 Harris Road.
Bonus round: All of the Cooper House's spacious bedrooms feature their own private bathrooms.
Room for the whole family: A large bunk room for kids or overnight guests.
Backyard bliss: Catch some rays poolside at 600 Harris Road.
Rustic country charm: A former barn is now a cozy bonus lodging for overnight guests.
Go with the flow: An easy open-concept guest house with a kitchenette at 600 Harris Road.
Scrub a dub dub: A classic country bathroom with a clawfoot tub in the guest house.
More to love: A bit of space for backyard barbecues and drinks beside the guest house at 600 Harris Road.
Park-life: Surrounding the main residence is an orchard, vineyard and manicured gardens.
Wine-lover's abode: Over six acres of Chardonnay and room to expand on the 12 acre estate.
Are you a lover of wine and history? A classic Colonial Revival home with a 6.5-acre vineyard just hit the market in Sonoma for $4,995,000.
The home at 600 Harris Road was built for Scottish-born inn owner James Cooper in 1851. During the mid-1800s, Cooper and a business partner Thomas Springs, purchased the Blue Wing Inn (formerly Sonoma House) from Antonio Ortega in 1849. The historic inn, which still stands today, prospered, enabling Cooper to purchase 12 rural acres for his residence from Gen. Mariano Vallejo soon after. By the time of his death in 1856, Cooper was he second-wealthiest man in Sonoma (after Vallejo), and his picturesque Sonoma ranch is chock-full of colonial grandeur.
Restored to its former glory, 600 Harris Road features hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, and period fixtures throughout. Although the home preserves much of its original 19th-century charm, it has been updated for modern living. All of the home’s spacious bedrooms now feature private bathrooms and pastoral country views. The once modest country kitchen is now a 21st-century chef’s delight with a Viking gas stove and stainless steel appliances.
Around the home are manicured gardens, orchards and a 6.5-acre vineyard planted to chardonnay. But my favorite part about the estate is the rustic pool house, crafted out of a former barn.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
600 Harris Road in Sonoma is listed by Terry Crisler at Sotheby’s International Real Estate.