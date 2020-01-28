Are you a lover of wine and history? A classic Colonial Revival home with a 6.5-acre vineyard just hit the market in Sonoma for $4,995,000.

The home at 600 Harris Road was built for Scottish-born inn owner James Cooper in 1851. During the mid-1800s, Cooper and a business partner Thomas Springs, purchased the Blue Wing Inn (formerly Sonoma House) from Antonio Ortega in 1849. The historic inn, which still stands today, prospered, enabling Cooper to purchase 12 rural acres for his residence from Gen. Mariano Vallejo soon after. By the time of his death in 1856, Cooper was he second-wealthiest man in Sonoma (after Vallejo), and his picturesque Sonoma ranch is chock-full of colonial grandeur.

Restored to its former glory, 600 Harris Road features hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, and period fixtures throughout. Although the home preserves much of its original 19th-century charm, it has been updated for modern living. All of the home’s spacious bedrooms now feature private bathrooms and pastoral country views. The once modest country kitchen is now a 21st-century chef’s delight with a Viking gas stove and stainless steel appliances.

Around the home are manicured gardens, orchards and a 6.5-acre vineyard planted to chardonnay. But my favorite part about the estate is the rustic pool house, crafted out of a former barn.

600 Harris Road in Sonoma is listed by Terry Crisler at Sotheby’s International Real Estate. 