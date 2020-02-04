Fancy a brand-new ultramodern estate with views of twinkling Santa Rosa city lights? Completed last year, 3864 Royal Manor Place is a sleek contemporary home that checks all my boxes for modern post-fire living.

The two-story Fountaingrove estate features a fire-resistant metal roof, stucco exterior walls, expansive patios and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Built for modern living, the contemporary farmhouse features three living rooms – one formal, one family style and one outdoors, plus a impressive gourmet kitchen, formal dining room and spa-like master bathroom.

Inside you will find an easy open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings, walls of windows, engineered oak hardwood floors, quartz counters, premium appliances and designer finishes throughout.

The outdoor living spaces are equally impressive. There is a full outdoor kitchen, lounge and natural gas fireplace under a pergola with views of downtown Santa Rosa at night. Although, there is no pool yet, there is room for expansion on the 0.63-acre lot.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!