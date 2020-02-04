Exterior: A view of the home at dusk showing the expansive patios surrounding.

Exterior: Room for a pool on the 0.63-acre lot.

Backyard bliss: An outdoor kitchen on the patio at 3864 Royal Manor Place.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Stay warm next to the outdoor fireplace on cold Sonoma County nights.

Wine anyone: Room for a few dusty vintages at 3864 Royal Manor Place.

Bonus round: A extra family room on the second floor or an optional home office.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 3864 Royal Manor Place.

More to love: One of four cozy bedrooms in this sleek Fountaingrove abode.

Interior: Room for your clothes and his in the walk-in closet at 3864 Royal Manor Place.

Ooh la la luxury: A spa-like master bathroom with a walk-in shower, his and hers vanities and a large tub for soaking.

Fit for a king: The massive master suite features a private balcony, bathroom and walk-in closet.

Pass the popcorn! An expansive family room for screening classic movies with the kids.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept design.

Gourmet kitchen: Mingle with guests while preparing dinner at the large central island.

Home is where the hearth is: A natural gas fireplace warms the parlour at 3864 Royal Manor Place.

Foyer: A classic chandelier and industrial metal railings mix well with light finished oak floors and walls of windows at 3864 Royal Manor Place.

Inviting abode: A shallow-stepped staircase leads the way to the main entrance of the home.

3864 Royal Manor Place , Santa Rosa - $2,395,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,371 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.63 acres. Modern farmhouse: Built with both fire resistance and modern luxury in mind, this contemporary estate features a metal roof, stucco walls chic urban design. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy DeBellis at W Real Estate)

Fancy a brand-new ultramodern estate with views of twinkling Santa Rosa city lights? Completed last year, 3864 Royal Manor Place is a sleek contemporary home that checks all my boxes for modern post-fire living.

The two-story Fountaingrove estate features a fire-resistant metal roof, stucco exterior walls, expansive patios and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Built for modern living, the contemporary farmhouse features three living rooms – one formal, one family style and one outdoors, plus a impressive gourmet kitchen, formal dining room and spa-like master bathroom.

Inside you will find an easy open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings, walls of windows, engineered oak hardwood floors, quartz counters, premium appliances and designer finishes throughout.

The outdoor living spaces are equally impressive. There is a full outdoor kitchen, lounge and natural gas fireplace under a pergola with views of downtown Santa Rosa at night. Although, there is no pool yet, there is room for expansion on the 0.63-acre lot.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!