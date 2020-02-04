Fountaingrove ultramodern estate on the market for $2.4 million
Slide 1 of 22
3864 Royal Manor Place, Santa Rosa - $2,395,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 4,371 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.63 acres.
Modern farmhouse: Built with both fire resistance and modern luxury in mind, this contemporary estate features a metal roof, stucco walls chic urban design. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy DeBellis at W Real Estate)
Slide 2 of 22
Inviting abode: A shallow-stepped staircase leads the way to the main entrance of the home.
Slide 3 of 22
Foyer: A classic chandelier and industrial metal railings mix well with light finished oak floors and walls of windows at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 4 of 22
Home is where the hearth is: A natural gas fireplace warms the parlour at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 5 of 22
A formal affair: A light and bright dining room ideal for hosting holiday feasts.
Slide 6 of 22
Gourmet kitchen: Mingle with guests while preparing dinner at the large central island.
Slide 7 of 22
Foodie's delight: The cook's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a gas range.
Slide 8 of 22
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept design.
Slide 9 of 22
Pass the popcorn! An expansive family room for screening classic movies with the kids.
Slide 10 of 22
Fit for a king: The massive master suite features a private balcony, bathroom and walk-in closet.
Slide 11 of 22
Ooh la la luxury: A spa-like master bathroom with a walk-in shower, his and hers vanities and a large tub for soaking.
Slide 12 of 22
Interior: Room for your clothes and his in the walk-in closet at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 13 of 22
More to love: One of four cozy bedrooms in this sleek Fountaingrove abode.
Slide 14 of 22
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 15 of 22
Relaxing retreat: A stylish walk-in shower with honeycomb tiles and a soaker shower head.
Slide 16 of 22
Bonus round: A extra family room on the second floor or an optional home office.
Slide 17 of 22
Wine anyone: Room for a few dusty vintages at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 18 of 22
Interior: A mud room and adjacent laundry facilities at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 19 of 22
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Stay warm next to the outdoor fireplace on cold Sonoma County nights.
Slide 20 of 22
Backyard bliss: An outdoor kitchen on the patio at 3864 Royal Manor Place.
Slide 21 of 22
Exterior: Room for a pool on the 0.63-acre lot.
Slide 22 of 22
Exterior: A view of the home at dusk showing the expansive patios surrounding.
Fancy a brand-new ultramodern estate with views of twinkling Santa Rosa city lights? Completed last year, 3864 Royal Manor Place is a sleek contemporary home that checks all my boxes for modern post-fire living.
The two-story Fountaingrove estate features a fire-resistant metal roof, stucco exterior walls, expansive patios and drought-tolerant landscaping.
Built for modern living, the contemporary farmhouse features three living rooms – one formal, one family style and one outdoors, plus a impressive gourmet kitchen, formal dining room and spa-like master bathroom.
Inside you will find an easy open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings, walls of windows, engineered oak hardwood floors, quartz counters, premium appliances and designer finishes throughout.
The outdoor living spaces are equally impressive. There is a full outdoor kitchen, lounge and natural gas fireplace under a pergola with views of downtown Santa Rosa at night. Although, there is no pool yet, there is room for expansion on the 0.63-acre lot.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!