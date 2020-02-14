A sprawling 130-acre property once home to the “Sun-o-ma” nudist ranch is on the market in Sonoma for $11.3 million.  Although only a couple structures remain, during its heyday the colony drew hundreds of visitors to the remote ranch accessible only through a road on the Bartholomew Park estate.

The compound once had cabins, a swimming pool, saloon and general store where au natural visitors would gather to enjoy the sweet Sonoma Valley sunshine. Today only the horse stable (now a garage) and potting shed (now an art studio) remain of the clothing-optional resort but the unique past weaves into the multi-layered history of the estate.

But let’s get down to the “bare” facts, the luxurious estate on Castle Road features multiple structures on a 130-acre ranch suitable for agricultural development.

The main house is a minimalist modern masterpiece, inspired by traditional Mexican architecture. Designed by architect Robert Zinkhan with interiors by Orlando Diaz-Azcuy, the stucco-walled retreat reflects the whimsy and grandeur of homes built by Mexican architect Louis Barragán.  The 7,631 square foot, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen, gym, butler’s pantry, office and subterranean wine cellar with dining space for 90 and storage for 350 bottles.

Leaving the main residence, affectionately known as “Agave House,” you will find a 1905 historic farmhouse with two bathrooms and five bedrooms – four upstairs and one on the main level. The classic country home features an enclosed sunroom with a fireplace and a screened-in dining porch that overlooks vineyards and the pool.

Beyond that, there is a pool house, workshop, six-car barn and a one-bedroom caretaker’s apartment above the garage.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery to see more.

Castle Road Estate is listed by Maurice Tegelaar at Compass real estate. 

 