Exterior: An adorable upstairs deck is the ideal spot for coffee and crosswords in the garage apartment.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the garage apartment at the Castle Road retreat.

Garage apartment: In addition to the two family residences, the compound features a one bedroom garage apartment suitable for a caretaker or overnight guests.

Hobbyist's haven: A deluxe workshop with space for working on cars, bikes or whatever your heart desires.

Vroom, vroom: Room for your classic car collection at the Castle Road retreat.

Car lover's casa: The car barn, built in 1999, has 4 doors and storage for six vehicles.

Country cutie: One of five bedrooms in the historic farmhouse.

Exterior: Cozy up next to the outdoor fireplace at the Castle Road ranch.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the sunroom in the 1905 farmhouse.

Let there be light: A bright and cheery country kitchen with dramatic Sonoma Valley views.

Country classic: Grab an iced tea and hang out on the porch of this classic 1905 home.

Vintage charmer: The historic 1905 farmhouse has been remodeled extensively. Click further to take a peek inside.

Romance is in the air: Share a glass of bubbly with your sweetheart poolside at the Castle Road retreat.

More to love: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy in the pool house.

Take the plunge: Old growth palms tower over the pool area at the Castle Road retreat.

Wine anyone? The massive wine cellar features storage for 350 bottles, room for 90 guests and dumbwaiter access to upstairs kitchens.

Sweet dreams: One of three expansive bedrooms at the Agave House.

View with a room: Walls of windows frame sunset views at the Agave House.

Interior: An expansive great room with plenty of room for entertaining guests.

Dramatic vistas: Views of San Pablo Bay, Mount Tam and the Sutro Towers can be glimpsed on a clear day at the Agave House.

Inspired design: Built in the style of Louis Barragán, the main house on the compound is a contemporary home inspired by traditional Mexican Architecture.

Historic locale: Just north of the Bartholomew Park Winery, the historic 130 acre compound was once home to the "Sun-o-ma" nudist ranch.

Castle Road Estate - $11.3M Multiple structures. 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms. 130+/- acres. Naked beauty: Just a short drive to the Sonoma Plaza, this secluded Sonoma retreat features a Louis Barragán inspired mansion and a historic 1905 farmhouse. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Comapss. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar at Compass real estate)

A sprawling 130-acre property once home to the “Sun-o-ma” nudist ranch is on the market in Sonoma for $11.3 million. Although only a couple structures remain, during its heyday the colony drew hundreds of visitors to the remote ranch accessible only through a road on the Bartholomew Park estate.

The compound once had cabins, a swimming pool, saloon and general store where au natural visitors would gather to enjoy the sweet Sonoma Valley sunshine. Today only the horse stable (now a garage) and potting shed (now an art studio) remain of the clothing-optional resort but the unique past weaves into the multi-layered history of the estate.

But let’s get down to the “bare” facts, the luxurious estate on Castle Road features multiple structures on a 130-acre ranch suitable for agricultural development.

The main house is a minimalist modern masterpiece, inspired by traditional Mexican architecture. Designed by architect Robert Zinkhan with interiors by Orlando Diaz-Azcuy, the stucco-walled retreat reflects the whimsy and grandeur of homes built by Mexican architect Louis Barragán. The 7,631 square foot, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen, gym, butler’s pantry, office and subterranean wine cellar with dining space for 90 and storage for 350 bottles.

Leaving the main residence, affectionately known as “Agave House,” you will find a 1905 historic farmhouse with two bathrooms and five bedrooms – four upstairs and one on the main level. The classic country home features an enclosed sunroom with a fireplace and a screened-in dining porch that overlooks vineyards and the pool.

Beyond that, there is a pool house, workshop, six-car barn and a one-bedroom caretaker’s apartment above the garage.

Castle Road Estate is listed by Maurice Tegelaar at Compass real estate.