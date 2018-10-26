Lover's nest: The Redfords are selling their romantic St. Helena getaway to move closer to family in the Bay Area. (Shutterstock photo)

Otherworldly escape: A panoramic landscape unfolds from a patio on the 10.36 acre ranch.

Art studio: The custom artist's retreat features a glass garage door which opens up onto a small patio.

Pass the popcorn: Screen your favorite movies in the cozy media lounge.

Horsin' around: A dining room decorated with equine paintings and natural desert hues.

Great room: Exposed beam ceilings interject a bit of Old World charm into the charming open concept living space.

Cinematic beauty: Picture windows frame views of Napa's rolling hills at 277 Via Monte.

277 Via Monte Ave. , St. Helena - $7,500,000 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,255 square feet. Year built: 1983. Star power: The picturesque home of The Natural star Robert Redford is on the market in Napa Valley. Take a peek inside! (Property listed by Steven Mavromihalis, Pacific Union International. Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)

The St. Helena retreat of actor/director Robert Redford and his artist wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, is on the market for $7.5 million.

Tucked among the rolling hills of Napa Valley, the European-style estate is as handsome as its owner with an emphasis on traditional refinements and natural beauty.

Purchased in 2004, the 10+ acre property features a 5,255-square-foot main residence with three spacious bedrooms, a library, office, lounge, sauna and multiple fireplaces.

Decorated in desert colors and equine paintings, it is easy picture the Academy Award-winning director pondering his next project while gazing out at rolling hills and lush gardens.

The exterior spaces are equally mesmerizing.

There’s a pool, hot tub, vegetable gardens, orchards, and mature landscaping which provides both privacy and spaces for quiet contemplation. Outbuildings include a detached garage, 500-square-foot workshop and 907-square-foot art studio.

Szaggars Redford, 61, is a German-born multimedia environmental artist whose works highlight the human connection of life and land. Her custom art studio features a clear glass garage door which allows for the easy transportation of artwork while still allowing in natural light and inspiring garden views.

Robert Redford, 82, made a name for himself on stage, screen and as the founder of Utah’s Sundance Film Festival. His Napa home, appropriately named “Danza del Sol,” or “Sun Dance” in English is a fitting tribute to an American tcon.

Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside the cinematic St. Helena home.

277 Via Monte, St. Helena listed by Steven Mavromihalis, Pacific Union International.