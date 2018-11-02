Vintage charmer: Fitch Mountain lodge on the market for $769,900
1875 South Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $769,900
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,647 square feet. Year built: 1932.
Russian River retreat: A picturesque country lodge on two park-like acres is on the market in Healdsburg. Click further to see more! (Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s. Property listed by Ashton Parado, Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty)
Redwood lodge: 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road is suitable for weekend visits or year-round living.
Location, location, location - 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road is minutes away from downtown Healdsburg and across the street from the Russian River.
Breathtaking views: Stunning views of tree covered hills and the meandering Russian River can be seen from decks and patios at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Exterior: Natural stone perimeter walls lead the way to the Redwood cottage.
Exterior: A warm and inviting entrance to the Fitch Mountain getaway.
Let there be light: The sunny flagstone patio is the ideal spot for a container garden.
Sweet seclusion: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy peaceful forest views from the hot tub at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Lodge life: A vintage 1930s living room with floor to ceiling wood paneling, a fireplace and picture window.
Family living: Enjoy some quality time with the kids playing games and reading books by the fire.
Vintage charmer: A classic wood-burning stove in the kitchen at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Updates galore: Enjoy the charm of a vintage 1930s cottage with the convenience of a modern updated kitchen.
Tree hugger: Forest views from the dining room at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Bedroom: One of three cozy bedrooms with floor to ceiling wood paneling and a stained-glass window.
Office: Draw inspiration for your next novel from the rustic country setting.
Attention to detail: Colorful stained-glass windows and vintage blue tile-work in a bathroom at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Modern conveniences: An indoor laundry room with overhead storage space at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Interior: A built-in stair box bed with shelving in the guest suite.
Interior: A bathroom with outdoor access provides a convenient way to wash up from hiking or swimming in the river.
Regal repose: A master suite fit for a king at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain.
Breathtaking views: Watch the early morning fog snake along the river as you enjoy your first cup of coffee on a private deck.
Spacious deck: You may enjoy sleeping out on the covered deck on hot summer nights.
Exterior: Manicured trails and stairways allow you to easily navigate the hilly two-acre property.
Exterior: Mature landscaping surrounds the Redwood home.
Romantic repose: Enjoy a good book under a canopy of trees in the gazebo at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Just in time for the holidays, a classic 1930s Fitch Mountain lodge is on the market in Healdsburg for $769,900.
Towering on a hillside above the Russian River, this classic Wine Country getaway is filled with charming vintage details like floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, fireplaces, gazebos and more.
The 1932 home has been owned by the same family for three generations and is composed of a central portion built during Prohibition and an addition built during the 1970s.
The rustic lodge-like three bedroom home features a remodeled kitchen, flagstone patio, private decks, a hot tub, workshop and plenty of room to garden. There is even a forgotten in-ground pool on the property just waiting for an industrious new owner to restore it.
On top of that, there are well-maintained trails and panoramic views of forested hills and the Russian River.
The current owner has compiled a lifetime of memories at “Lookout Lodge” – visiting for holidays and weekends as a child and maintaining a year-round residence there as an adult. Build family memories of your own at 1875 South Fitch Mountain Road sleeping out on the redwood deck or relaxing by a holiday fire.
1875 South Fitch Mountain Road is listed by Ashton Parado at Sotheby’s International Realty, 707-391-6590.
