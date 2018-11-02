Romantic repose: Enjoy a good book under a canopy of trees in the gazebo at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.

Exterior: Manicured trails and stairways allow you to easily navigate the hilly two-acre property.

Spacious deck: You may enjoy sleeping out on the covered deck on hot summer nights.

Breathtaking views : Watch the early morning fog snake along the river as you enjoy your first cup of coffee on a private deck.

Interior: A bathroom with outdoor access provides a convenient way to wash up from hiking or swimming in the river.

Attention to detail: Colorful stained-glass windows and vintage blue tile-work in a bathroom at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.

Office: Draw inspiration for your next novel from the rustic country setting.

Bedroom: One of three cozy bedrooms with floor to ceiling wood paneling and a stained-glass window.

Updates galore : Enjoy the charm of a vintage 1930s cottage with the convenience of a modern updated kitchen.

Family living: Enjoy some quality time with the kids playing games and reading books by the fire.

Sweet seclusion: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy peaceful forest views from the hot tub at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.

Let there be light: The sunny flagstone patio is the ideal spot for a container garden.

Exterior: Natural stone perimeter walls lead the way to the Redwood cottage.

Breathtaking views: Stunning views of tree covered hills and the meandering Russian River can be seen from decks and patios at 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road.

Location, location, location - 1875 S. Fitch Mountain Road is minutes away from downtown Healdsburg and across the street from the Russian River.

1875 South Fitch Mountain Road , Healdsburg - $769,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,647 square feet. Year built: 1932. Russian River retreat: A picturesque country lodge on two park-like acres is on the market in Healdsburg. Click further to see more! (Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s. Property listed by Ashton Parado , Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty)

Just in time for the holidays, a classic 1930s Fitch Mountain lodge is on the market in Healdsburg for $769,900.

Towering on a hillside above the Russian River, this classic Wine Country getaway is filled with charming vintage details like floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, fireplaces, gazebos and more.

The 1932 home has been owned by the same family for three generations and is composed of a central portion built during Prohibition and an addition built during the 1970s.

The rustic lodge-like three bedroom home features a remodeled kitchen, flagstone patio, private decks, a hot tub, workshop and plenty of room to garden. There is even a forgotten in-ground pool on the property just waiting for an industrious new owner to restore it.

On top of that, there are well-maintained trails and panoramic views of forested hills and the Russian River.

The current owner has compiled a lifetime of memories at “Lookout Lodge” – visiting for holidays and weekends as a child and maintaining a year-round residence there as an adult. Build family memories of your own at 1875 South Fitch Mountain Road sleeping out on the redwood deck or relaxing by a holiday fire.

1875 South Fitch Mountain Road is listed by Ashton Parado at Sotheby’s International Realty, 707-391-6590.

