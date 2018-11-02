Just in time for the holidays, a classic 1930s Fitch Mountain lodge is on the market in Healdsburg for $769,900.

Towering on a hillside above the Russian River, this classic Wine Country getaway is filled with charming vintage details like floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, fireplaces, gazebos and more.

The 1932 home has been owned by the same family for three generations and is composed of a central portion built during Prohibition and an addition built during the 1970s.

The rustic lodge-like three bedroom home features a remodeled kitchen, flagstone patio, private decks, a hot tub, workshop and plenty of room to garden. There is even a forgotten in-ground pool on the property  just waiting for an industrious new owner to restore it.

On top of that, there are well-maintained trails and panoramic views of forested hills and the Russian River.

The current owner has compiled a lifetime of memories at “Lookout Lodge” – visiting  for holidays and weekends as a child and maintaining a year-round residence there as an adult. Build family memories of your own at 1875 South Fitch Mountain Road sleeping out on the redwood deck or relaxing by a holiday fire.

1875 South Fitch Mountain Road is listed by Ashton Parado at Sotheby’s International Realty, 707-391-6590. 

