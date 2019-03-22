Slide 1 of 34
60 Clovercrest Drive, Cloverdale – $450,000
3 beds 2 baths 1,823 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 0.27 acres.
Location, location, location: This spacious country home is minutes away from downtown Cloverdale. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tish Thames, Alain Pinel Realtors
Slide 2 of 34
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan unites spaces for dining and cooking at 60 Clovercrest Drive.
Slide 3 of 34
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 60 Clovercrest Drive.
Slide 4 of 34
Interior: New engineered wood flooring runs throughout 60 Clovercrest Drive.
Slide 5 of 34
California cool: The landscaped yard features fruit trees, grape vines and a towering palm tree.
Slide 6 of 34
204 Presidential Circle, Healdsburg- $599,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,577 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Home sweet home: This well-cared for home is a great value in a more expensive marketplace. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Susan Dechant, Terra Firma Global Partners)
Slide 7 of 34
Let there be light: A spacious light filled living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings at 204 Presidential Circle.
Slide 8 of 34
Open floor plan: Plenty of room for a large dining room table in this spacious open concept living space.
Slide 9 of 34
Sweet dreams: An inviting master suite with a bay window ideal for a desk or window seat.
Slide 10 of 34
Let it all sink in: A hot tub and backyard workshop at 204 Presidential Circle.
Slide 11 of 34
406 Bruce Ave., Rohnert Park - $599,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,436 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Eichler style abode: This thoroughly modern residence is filled with wonderful natural light. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kenneth Schrier, RE/MAX Marketplace)
Slide 12 of 34
Raise the roof: Cathedral ceilings in the living room at 406 Bruce Avenue.
Slide 13 of 34
Kitchen: A light and bright kitchen with engineered wood flooring and crisp white cabinetry.
Slide 14 of 34
Interior: Upgrades include dual pane windows, fresh interior paint and Berber flooring.
Slide 15 of 34
Fun and games: A playground and spacious green lawn for a few games of catch.
Slide 16 of 34
1017 Danbeck Ave., Santa Rosa - $550,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,500 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.
Hidden Valley secret: This cute as a button Hidden Valley home needs a bit of modernization, but it is lovely as is if you like vintage 1950's homes. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Teresa Alvarez, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
Slide 17 of 34
Quality craftsmanship: Plenty to love about this living space like original hardwood floors, picture windows and a fireplace.
Slide 18 of 34
Mangia, mangia: A spacious country kitchen with a five-burner gas stove.
Slide 19 of 34
Vintage details: A blast from the past bedroom with period wallpaper at 1017 Danbeck Avenue.
Slide 20 of 34
Natural beauty: Perched on a peaceful Santa Rosa hillside, this home enjoys stunning views of city lights and sunsets.
Slide 21 of 34
Backyard bliss: A bit of green space for kids an pets at 1017 Danbeck Avenue.
Slide 22 of 34
1621 Jeffrey Drive, Petaluma - $555,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,036 square feet. Year built: 1964. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Major curb appeal: This charming Petaluma home is situated in a convenient east-side location near popular downtown shops and restaurants. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King, Coldwell Banker)
Slide 23 of 34
Interior: A cozy great room with a gas fireplace and elegant dark wood laminate flooring.
Slide 24 of 34
Easy breezy: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Slide 25 of 34
And baby makes three: A charming nursery is ready for your little ones at 1621 Jeffrey Drive.
Slide 26 of 34
Entertainer's dream: An endless green lawn with a fire-pit for roasting marshmallows at 1621 Jeffrey Drive.
Slide 27 of 34
1913 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa - $545,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,094 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.
Gardener's dream home: This charming Montgomery Village home is situated on an over-sized lot with a spacious green lawn and plenty of light. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Shannon Cresci/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Slide 28 of 34
Interior: Room for some extra-large furniture in the living room at 1913 Montgomery Dive.
Slide 29 of 34
Updates galore: A remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and natural wood cabinetry at 1913 Montgomery Drive.
Slide 30 of 34
Bonus time: Sliding glass doors lead from the bright sun-room to a park-like backyard.
Slide 31 of 34
Backyard bliss: Room for a large barbecue set, backyard bar or a few raised beds.
Slide 32 of 34
Guest quarters: A garden path leads the way to a tiny home guest cabin.
Slide 33 of 34
Room for the whole family: A cozy cottage for in-laws or overnight guests.
Slide 34 of 34
Party yard: Let the party rage until the wee hours of the night beside the fire-pit at 1913 Montgomery Drive.