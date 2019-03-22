Party yard: Let the party rage until the wee hours of the night beside the fire-pit at 1913 Montgomery Drive.

Room for the whole family: A cozy cottage for in-laws or overnight guests.

Interior: Room for some extra-large furniture in the living room at 1913 Montgomery Dive.

1913 Montgomery Drive , Santa Rosa - $545,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,094 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 7,405 square feet. Gardener's dream home: This charming Montgomery Village home is situated on an over-sized lot with a spacious green lawn and plenty of light. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Shannon Cresci /Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Entertainer's dream: An endless green lawn with a fire-pit for roasting marshmallows at 1621 Jeffrey Drive.

And baby makes three: A charming nursery is ready for your little ones at 1621 Jeffrey Drive.

Easy breezy: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

1621 Jeffrey Drive, Petaluma - $555,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,036 square feet. Year built: 1964. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Major curb appeal: This charming Petaluma home is situated in a convenient east-side location near popular downtown shops and restaurants. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King, Coldwell Banker)

Backyard bliss: A bit of green space for kids an pets at 1017 Danbeck Avenue.

Natural beauty: Perched on a peaceful Santa Rosa hillside, this home enjoys stunning views of city lights and sunsets.

Vintage details: A blast from the past bedroom with period wallpaper at 1017 Danbeck Avenue.

Quality craftsmanship: Plenty to love about this living space like original hardwood floors, picture windows and a fireplace.

1017 Danbeck Ave. , Santa Rosa - $550,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,500 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 7,405 square feet. Hidden Valley secret: This cute as a button Hidden Valley home needs a bit of modernization, but it is lovely as is if you like vintage 1950's homes. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Teresa Alvarez, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Fun and games: A playground and spacious green lawn for a few games of catch.

Raise the roof: Cathedral ceilings in the living room at 406 Bruce Avenue.

406 Bruce Ave., Rohnert Park - $599,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,436 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Eichler style abode: This thoroughly modern residence is filled with wonderful natural light. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kenneth Schrier , RE/MAX Marketplace)

Let it all sink in: A hot tub and backyard workshop at 204 Presidential Circle.

Sweet dreams: An inviting master suite with a bay window ideal for a desk or window seat.

Open floor plan: Plenty of room for a large dining room table in this spacious open concept living space.

Let there be light: A spacious light filled living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings at 204 Presidential Circle.

204 Presidential Circle , Healdsburg- $599,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,577 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Home sweet home: This well-cared for home is a great value in a more expensive marketplace. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Susan Dechant , Terra Firma Global Partners)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 60 Clovercrest Drive.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan unites spaces for dining and cooking at 60 Clovercrest Drive.

60 Clovercrest Drive , Cloverdale – $450,000 3 beds 2 baths 1,823 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Location, location, location: This spacious country home is minutes away from downtown Cloverdale. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tish Thames , Alain Pinel Realtors

Is it time to buy a house in Sonoma County? After several months of sluggish sales many sellers have reduced prices and the median home price has settled down to $620,000.

According to the The Press Democrat’s monthly housing report compiled by Rick Laws of Compass Real Estate and staff writer Martin Espinoza, the decline can be attributed to a seasonal dip in home sales and a push back from buyers frustrated by escalating home prices.

The median home price skyrocketed to a record of $700,000 last June with fire victims scrambling to find new housing. Since then, prices have declined slowly, lowering to $620,000 last month.

Overall sales have slowed as well, 227 single-family homes were sold in February, a 15 percent drop from the same month last year.

A seasonal reduction in sales is typical in winter months, and February’s torrential downpours did nothing to improve real estate transactions. This has led to a drop in prices that some home seekers may find favorable.

There are several great homes currently on the market for $620,000 and less.