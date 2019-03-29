There is just something about the Sonoma Coast! The sound of crashing waves upon dramatic coastal bluffs, the smell of salty air and crisp feel of an ocean breeze upon your face. I have often thought this setting would be the perfect place for artists or writers looking to gain inspiration from the natural surroundings.

Even the architecture is inspiring. All those weathered wood modernist homes, built to capture ocean views and blend in with coastal trees and rocky cliffs. They originated at The Sea Ranch, but you will find great examples of this style up and down the coast.

The more traditional homes are intriguing, too. Nestled in the more populated cites like Jenner and Bodega Bay. These homes are cozy with wood-burning stoves and picture windows that frame dramatic ocean views.

But all this scenic beauty comes at a price, oceanfront homes often go for $1 million and up. There are plenty of coastal cuties currently listed under $900,000 but you have to hunt for them. They may need a little sprucing up or an extra room expansion, but they are worth the price.

