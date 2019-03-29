Slide 1 of 31 35894 Seaward Reach, The Sea Ranch - $875,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,739 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.44 acres.

Sea Ranch Classic: Situated on a sunny ridge, this unique coastal home captures white water ocean views through floor to ceiling windows. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Burningham, Coldwell Banker Coastal Properties)

Slide 2 of 31 Innovative design: This distinctive Sea Ranch property features a living sod roof and south facing ground to roof glass windows that passively heat the home.

Slide 3 of 31 Sea Ranch vernacular: Barn-style exposed beam ceilings and wood-paneled walls are classic elements of the Sea Ranch modernist style.

Slide 4 of 31 Peaceful repose: The soothing sounds of crashing ocean waves will lull you to sleep at 35849 Seaward Reach.

Slide 5 of 31 39294 Pacific Reach, The Sea Ranch - $650,000

2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,381 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 0.35 acres

Beach cottage: Just minutes away from Shell Beach, this coastal cutie would make a great weekend getaway or year-round retreat. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cindy Kennedy, Kennedy & Associates)

Slide 6 of 31 Inspiring abode: Pen your first novel or complete your masterpiece in the sunny living room at 39294 Pacific Reach.

Slide 7 of 31 Interior: The kitchen may need a 2019 makeover, but the home is clean, well-kept and move-in-ready.

Slide 8 of 31 Exterior: Views like these will never get old at 39294 Pacific Reach.

Slide 9 of 31 38047 Foothill Close Road, The Sea Ranch - $799,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 0.48 acres.

More to love: This 1992 Brodie & Associates design features a private courtyard, two-car garage, hot tub and dramatic ocean views. Click further to see what it looks like inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kristine Thomure, Kennedy & Associates)

Slide 10 of 31 Let there be light: A cheerful light-filled living space with walls of windows and soaring ceilings.

Slide 11 of 31 View with a room: Grab a book and settle in for a good read on a window seat at 38047 Foothill Close Road.

Slide 12 of 31 Bonus round: 38047 Foothill Close Road also features built-in cabinetry, decks, skylights and Douglas Fir finishes. What's not to love?

Slide 13 of 31 150 White Fir Wood, The Sea Ranch - $725,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,307 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 3,484 square feet.

Location, location, location: This Sea Ranch cluster home is close to trails, the Ohlson Ranch recreation center and beaches. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Ortman, Kennedy & Associates)

Slide 14 of 31 Great room: Recent renovations left us with a mixture of antiqued grey wood paneling and naturally finished paneling. I would prefer one or the other. What about you?

Slide 15 of 31 Ooh la la interiors: Nothing beats that terrific Sea Ranch view, captured perfectly by large picture windows.

Slide 16 of 31 What's cookin'? A galley style kitchen with a gas stove and stone counter-tops.

Slide 17 of 31 Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Grab a bottle of Chardonnay and head out on the deck at 150 White Fir Wood.

Slide 18 of 31 22172 Umland Circle, Jenner - $704,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,377 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 1.44 acres.

Ocean-front getaway: Perched on a peaceful hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this luxurious traditional home is ideal for those with classic tastes. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Lester and John Genovese, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 19 of 31 Exterior: Plenty of parking for overnight guests at 22172 Umland Circle.

Slide 20 of 31 Regal repose: Gather around the classically opulent fireplace and take in the breathtaking ocean view.

Slide 21 of 31 Jewel of the coast: Views like these are meant to excite and inspire.

Slide 22 of 31 Foodie's delight: A small but fully outfitted cook's kitchen with a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 23 of 31 233 Ballast Road, The Sea Ranch - $895,000

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,625 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 0.31 acres.

Cul de sac cutie: Situated in private end of street location, this contemporary home is set off from the bluff trail but still offers incredible ocean views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Burningham, Coldwell Banker Coastal Properties)

Slide 24 of 31 Interior: The unique split-level design dedicates the entire upper level to a great room and spacious deck.

Slide 25 of 31 Interior: Who needs artwork with views like these?

Slide 26 of 31 Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Slide 27 of 31 1482 Sea Way, Bodega Bay - $849,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,657 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 9,147 square feet

Bay-side beauty: This cozy harbour home is nestled among mature Cypress trees and manicured landscaping. Click further to a take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Coastal Agent Team, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Slide 28 of 31 Sonoma Coast sweetheart: Cozy up with your loved one and enjoy romantic ocean views at 1482 Sea Way.

Slide 29 of 31 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm and inviting in the great room at 1482 Sea Way.

Slide 30 of 31 Chef's kitchen: A well-appointed cookery with modern appliances and plenty of counter-space.