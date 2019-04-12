Famed 19th century horticulturalist Luther Burbank called Sonoma County “the chosen spot of all this earth,” when he decided to make it the epicenter of his agricultural enterprise. Back in those days, huge parcels of unspoiled land were quite common offering opportunities for hiking, grazing, or farming.

Today heritage ranches with hundreds of pristine acres are harder to find. With our rich soils and long growing season, Sonoma County offers opportunities for profit in growing vegetables, grapes or (possibly) marijuana.

They may cost a pretty penny, but these historic properties offer up huge swaths of land for development or personal enjoyment. Some of the parcels come with multi-million dollar homes and hundreds of privacy ensuring acres. Others contain modest farmhouses, spacious barns and rich soils suitable for commercial farms or ranches.

Whether you are looking for a remote ranch far from the paparazzi or a rural parcel with hundreds of acres for growing grapes, Sonoma County has plenty of options for you.

