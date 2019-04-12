Slide 1 of 30 965 Los Alamos Road, Santa Rosa - $12,950,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1210 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 214 +/- acres

Los Alamos Ranch: Formerly part of the 1837 Ranchos Los Guillicos Mexican land grant, this legacy estate was once owned by pioneer Scotsman William Hood, for whom nearby Hood Mountain is named. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s International. Property listed by Michael Fanelli /Sotheby’s International Realty & Alain-Martin Pierret/Compass)

Rural beauty: Los Alamos Ranch consists of two parcels with portions of land suitable for grapes and luxury home development.

Home on the range: Live in the vintage 1930s farmhouse while you build your dream house at 965 Los Alamos Road.

Views for days: Million-dollar Sonoma valley views can be glimpsed from the farmhouse living room.

Take the plunge: A 15 +/- acre feet pond is suitable for irrigation or recreation.

17260 Bodega Highway, Bodega – $4,650,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,724 square feet. Year built: 1983. Lot size: 395.64 acres.

Family complex: Room for the whole family, grandparents too, on this two-home rural estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jim Lanatti, Century 21 Bundesen)

Log cabin: A fireplace warms the great room of the 2,700 square foot main residence.

Bonus round: A cozy 1,700 square foot home for grandma and gramps.

Agricultural paradise: This 395-acre certified organic ranch features 50 acres which are suitable for grapes and plenty of room for grazing.

19540 King Ridge Road, Cazadero - $3,950,000

3 beds, 3 baths 5,070 square feet. Year built: 2010. Lot size: 298 acres

The king of the castle: This remote luxury estate is surrounded by hundreds of privacy ensuring acres. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Craig Sikes & Doug Swanson, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Wine anyone? Fifty of the property's pristine 298-acres are suitable for vineyard development in the Sonoma Coast AVA.

Lux life: And when we say luxury, we mean LUXURY. This green home features a gourmet kitchen, bar, billiards room, gym, pool and spa.

Regal retreat: An opulent living room with a fireplace, cathedral ceilings and million-dollar views.

22453 Highway 116, Monte Rio - $2,100,000

3 bed, 3 baths, 1,870 square feet. Year built: 1975. Lot size: 260 acres.

On top of the world: Build your dream home on top of a mountain with views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Rosa beyond. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David R. Millar, Millar & Company Real Estate)

Throwback lodging: A vintage 1975 octagon house with massive picture windows and a decorative fireplace.

Round and around we go: A skylight illuminates the octagon house at 22453 Highway 116.

Choose your own adventure: Explore the forest paths or open meadows at 22453 Highway 116.

Park life: Impressive mountaintop views on the 260-acre ranch.

1100 Valley Ford Freestone Road, Bodega - $4,400,000

7 beds, 8 baths, 5,298 square feet. Year built: 2012. Lot size: 124 acres.

Modern Ranch: This two home coastal property is close to spots for kayaking, canoeing or gazing at the sea. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)

Let there be light: Floor to ceiling windows unite interior and exterior living spaces at 1100 Valley Ford Freestone Road.

Country living: This Bodega property also includes a 1,800 square foot guesthouse/caretaker's residence.

Agricultural enterprises: The lower portion of the property contains a large barn and a fully functioning farm.

Exterior: The recently constructed main residence overlooks a pond with commanding views of the surrounding hills and valley.

2781 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $6,500,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,696 square feet. Year built: 1924. Lot size: 110.5 acres.

Historic charmer: This rural Sonoma Valley property is recognizable for its grand brick silo. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura deRoute, RE/MAX Marketplace)

Development potential: Plenty of untouched land which may be suitable for a vineyard, dairy, farm or equine center.

Rustic abode: A spacious single-level family home with plenty of space for kids and pets.

6351 W. Dry Creek Road, LOT 6620, Healdsburg - $14,995,000

8 beds, 4 baths. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 106 acres.

Black Ranch: This expansive Dry Creek Valley ranch is only seven minutes away from downtown Healdsburg. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John C Bergman, Bergman Euro-National)

Heritage Estate: This property has been in the same family since the 1870's and is one of the last large heritage ranches in the Dry Creek Valley.

Development potential: Plans are underway for the subdivision of this property to create four parcels for luxury estates.