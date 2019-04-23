Slide 1 of 32 8150 Frankel Lane, Sebastopol - $729,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,622 square feet. Year built: 1985. Lot size: 0.18 acres.

Park life: This Sebastopol area sweetheart is close to the trails and green spaces at Ragle Ranch Regional Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Harris, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

More to love: 8150 Frankel Lane features soaring ceilings, walls of glass, a new carpet and paint.

Updates galore: A tastefully remodeled kitchen with crisp white cabinetry and engineered wood flooring.

Backyard bliss: Keep your eye on the kids from the deck at 8150 Frankel Lane.

306 Edison St., Graton - $699,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,140 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 0.24 acres.

Double the fun: This two home Sebastopol area property has future rental potential. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sonia Quintero, Compass)

Home number one: Don't let the exterior fool you, the interiors feature some updates and plenty of charm.

Go with the flow: An easy open concept living space with wood floors that run between living room and kitchen.

Green with envy: A quarter-acre lawn separates homes at 306 Edison Street.

Home number two: It may be a little cramped inside, but home number two may be ideal spot for grandma or gramps.

755 Litchfield Ave., Sebastopol - $698,500

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,708 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 0.19 acres.

Location, location, location: This in-town single-level is close to the shops and entertainments of downtown Sebastopol. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cory Maguire, Tera Firma Global Partners)

Interior: A generous open living space at 755 Litchfield Avenue.

No heavy lifting: It may need a few updates, but this spacious kitchen/dining room is move-in-ready.

Man cave? The generous two-car garage could be the future location of a workshop or mini man cave.

Plenty of potential: A spacious backyard perfect for a deck, barbecue or garden.

470 Zimpher Drive, Sebastopol - $649,880

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,538 square feet. Lot size: 0.15 acres.

Sebastopol sweetheart: This single-story well-kept home is move-in-ready. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brian A. Ledig, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 470 Zimpher Drive.

Old fashioned charm? Update the kitchen to bring it into the 21st century or leave it as is for that special vintage charm.

Open concept design: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 470 Zimpher Drive.

11833 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol - $799,500

2 beds, 2 baths, 2,100 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 7.55 acres.

Hippy haven: This unique country property features a groovy geodesic dome and a castle-like carriage house. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by George Desalvo, Compass)

Fantasy land: This rustic Green Valley property includes a three-story office building and a greenhouse.

2271 Joy Road, Occidental - $700,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 914 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 1.35 acres

West-side hideaway: This charming Occidental retreat is situated in a peaceful forest setting above the floodplain. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Jansen, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

What's not to love: A massive open family room with bamboo floors, a fireplace and radiant heat.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A wall of windows unites interior and exterior living spaces at 2271 Joy Road.

Tree hugger: A massive deck surrounded by trees at 2271 Joy Road.

Things are heating up: Escape from the stress of your day in your very own backyard sauna.

6786 Baker Lane, Sebastopol - $825,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,872 square feet. Year built: 1947. Lot size: 0.7 acres.

Peaceful retreat: Situated on a private lane, this custom country residence features a large balcony with Mt. Saint Helena views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David & Erika Rendino, RE/MAX Marketplace)

Let there be light: A charming light-filled living space with pyramid hip ceilings.

Regal repose: A spacious modern bathroom with sea-foam green tiles and treetop views.

Sweet escape: Grab a glass of bubbly and slide into the hot tub at 6786 Baker Lane.

3601 Church St., Occidental - $699,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,651 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size: 0.18 acres.

Vintage charmer: This classic cottage is technically a two bedroom but is cut into four cozy bedrooms. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Grace Lucero, Vanguard Properties)

Interior: A classic wood-burning stove warms the living room at 3601 Church Street.