Ironically, Sebastopol with its hippie roots, ranks as one of the most expensive places to live in Sonoma County. It is currently second, behind Healdsburg according to recent Zillow reports.

From hippie huts to million-dollar estates, Sebastopol offers a diverse range of properties….for a pretty penny. The median home price in Sebastopol is currently $846,000, nearly $236,000 higher than the current county median. 

Sebastopol has a number of eclectic offerings including vegetarian restaurants, farm stands, health food stores, yoga studios and vintage clothing boutiques.The downtown is littered with vintage 1920’s bungalows, green spaces and up-cycled junk yard art. It’s just a cool place to live and the locals know it.

If your are interested in finding a home under the current median you may have to sacrifice. Listings may offer a less than perfect kitchen, a small backyard or a carport instead of a garage.

