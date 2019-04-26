American artist Joseph Goldyne’s Sonoma Mountain retreat on the market for $6,700,000
Slide 1 of 23
4550 Grove St., Sonoma - $6,700,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 5,690 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 11.84 acres.
Artistic abode: The classically opulent home of Bay Area artist Joseph Goldyne is on the market in Sonoma. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Compass. Property listed by Compass agent Christine Krenos and McGuire agent Cornelia de Schepper)
Slide 2 of 23
Dramatic entrance: Modern lights lead the way to the home's main entrance.
Slide 3 of 23
Classical details: Craftsman columns and floor-to-ceiling windows mark the entrance to the home.
Slide 4 of 23
Interior: Classic Corinthian-inspired columns line a gallery-like hallway at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 5 of 23
Crowning jewel: At the center of the home is the regal blue library with four walls of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves ready to be filled by your rare book collection.
Slide 6 of 23
Good room or great room? A pipe organ sits at the dining room end of the combined living space.
Slide 7 of 23
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living/dining room at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 8 of 23
Mangia, mangia: A cook's kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a gas stove.
Slide 9 of 23
King of the castle: An opulent master suite with a fireplace, window seat and lit shelving for showcasing trophies or objets d' art.
Slide 10 of 23
More to love: A wood-paneled ceiling, skylights and window/doors - c'est magnifique!
Slide 11 of 23
Sweet escape: A soothing master bathroom with a massive tub for soaking and direct patio access.
Slide 12 of 23
Book lover's abode: A generous office with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 13 of 23
Luxurious details: An artistic raw stone sink in a bathroom at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 14 of 23
Hidden delights: A faux bookshelf marks the entrance to a room at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 15 of 23
The grand reveal: Slide the "bookshelf" aside to enter the room.
Slide 16 of 23
Art studio: Goldyne's home studio features floor-to-ceiling shelving and plenty of natural light.
Slide 17 of 23
Pool with a view: Dramatic views of Mount Diablo and the bay from the Sonoma Mountain retreat.
Slide 18 of 23
And we say views we mean VIEWS! That's Mount Diablo and the bay on a clear day at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 19 of 23
Fun for the whole family: Hours of fun to be had in the tree-house and central lawn.
Slide 20 of 23
Park life: Take a stroll on a paved walkway on the property's 11.84 sprawling acres.
Slide 21 of 23
Green with envy: A sunny spot to grow flowers and veggies at 4550 Grove Street.
Slide 22 of 23
Bonus time: A large storage shed for equipment, art supplies or gardening odds and ends.
Slide 23 of 23
Take the plunge: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy a bit of late-night conversation around the pool at 4550 Grove Street.
The home of renowned print-maker Joseph Goldyne is up for sale in Sonoma. Filled with tall windows, soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light, the gallery-like abode was designed by Goldyne and a team of architects to harmoniously unite “the art of the past and the pleasures of the present.”
The residence features an easy open floor plan with a combined living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, office, art studio and four lavish bedrooms. Outside of the home there is a pool, spa, tree house, raised bed gardens and trails to explore on the property’s sprawling 11.84 acres.
4550 Grove St. is dripping with opulent details. The home’s walls and floors are inlaid with antique marble, jade, amethyst and lapis. The door surrounds were inspired by the 16th-century Villa Medici in Rome and carved from fossilized French blue-stone by a local stonemason.
But the jewel of the home is a dramatic blue library with 15-foot bookshelves, a skylight and an exquisitely carved 18th-century Adam-style doorway. The librarian in me could spend hours in this room, exploring the artist’s collection of rare books and reference materials.
Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
4550 Grove St. is listed by Compass agent Christine Krenos and McGuire agent Cornelia de Schepper.