The home of renowned print-maker Joseph Goldyne is up for sale in Sonoma. Filled with tall windows, soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light, the gallery-like abode was designed by Goldyne and a team of architects to harmoniously unite “the art of the past and the pleasures of the present.”

The  residence features an easy open floor plan with a combined living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, office, art studio and four lavish bedrooms. Outside of the home there is a pool, spa, tree house, raised bed gardens and trails to explore on the property’s sprawling 11.84 acres.

4550 Grove St. is dripping with opulent details. The home’s walls and floors are inlaid with antique marble, jade, amethyst and lapis. The door surrounds were inspired by the 16th-century Villa Medici in Rome and carved from fossilized French blue-stone by a local stonemason.

But the jewel of the home is a dramatic blue library with 15-foot bookshelves, a skylight and an exquisitely carved 18th-century Adam-style doorway. The librarian in me could spend hours in this room, exploring the artist’s collection of  rare books and reference materials.

4550 Grove St. is listed by Compass agent Christine Krenos and McGuire agent Cornelia de Schepper. 