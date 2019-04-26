Take the plunge: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy a bit of late-night conversation around the pool at 4550 Grove Street.

Green with envy: A sunny spot to grow flowers and veggies at 4550 Grove Street.

Park life: Take a stroll on a paved walkway on the property's 11.84 sprawling acres.

Fun for the whole family: Hours of fun to be had in the tree-house and central lawn.

And we say views we mean VIEWS! That's Mount Diablo and the bay on a clear day at 4550 Grove Street.

Pool with a view: Dramatic views of Mount Diablo and the bay from the Sonoma Mountain retreat.

The grand reveal: Slide the "bookshelf" aside to enter the room.

King of the castle: An opulent master suite with a fireplace, window seat and lit shelving for showcasing trophies or objets d' art.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living/dining room at 4550 Grove Street.

Good room or great room? A pipe organ sits at the dining room end of the combined living space.

Crowning jewel: At the center of the home is the regal blue library with four walls of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves ready to be filled by your rare book collection.

Classical details: Craftsman columns and floor-to-ceiling windows mark the entrance to the home.

Dramatic entrance: Modern lights lead the way to the home's main entrance.

4550 Grove St. , Sonoma - $6,700,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 5,690 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 11.84 acres. Artistic abode: The classically opulent home of Bay Area artist Joseph Goldyne is on the market in Sonoma. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Compass. Property listed by Compass agent Christine Krenos and McGuire agent Cornelia de Schepper )

The home of renowned print-maker Joseph Goldyne is up for sale in Sonoma. Filled with tall windows, soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light, the gallery-like abode was designed by Goldyne and a team of architects to harmoniously unite “the art of the past and the pleasures of the present.”

The residence features an easy open floor plan with a combined living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, office, art studio and four lavish bedrooms. Outside of the home there is a pool, spa, tree house, raised bed gardens and trails to explore on the property’s sprawling 11.84 acres.

4550 Grove St. is dripping with opulent details. The home’s walls and floors are inlaid with antique marble, jade, amethyst and lapis. The door surrounds were inspired by the 16th-century Villa Medici in Rome and carved from fossilized French blue-stone by a local stonemason.

But the jewel of the home is a dramatic blue library with 15-foot bookshelves, a skylight and an exquisitely carved 18th-century Adam-style doorway. The librarian in me could spend hours in this room, exploring the artist’s collection of rare books and reference materials.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

4550 Grove St. is listed by Compass agent Christine Krenos and McGuire agent Cornelia de Schepper.