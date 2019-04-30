A Wine Country dream home just hit the market. 7400 Bennett Valley Road is a classic vineyard estate with a modern farmhouse, pool, spa, sauna and private lake.

Tucked away on a secluded 81.08 acres the picturesque Bennett Valley ranch has the capacity to accommodate a large family and a gaggle of vineyard guests.

At the heart of the estate is a generous 4,891 square foot, five-bedroom farmhouse. Built in 2015, the classic two-story country home features a living room, office, dining room, kitchen, and five spacious bedrooms. Decorated in Sonoma County’s most popular interior aesthetic, the chic modern farmhouse features exposed beam ceilings, a vintage-style stove, fireplaces and valley views.

If five bedrooms aren’t enough to accommodate your family and friends, there are two additional guest houses – a three-bedroom cottage with a full kitchen AND a lakefront bunkhouse.

There are spaces for lawn games, barbecues and late-night conversations. The property offers income-generating opportunities to grow grapes, make wine and host fabulous vineyard parties.

7400 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate. 