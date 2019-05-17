Exterior: Cozy up by the outdoor fireplace on cold Sonoma nights.

Zen retreat: A stylish contemporary bathroom with a walk-in shower and a tub for soaking.

Fit for a king: Floor to ceiling windows frame poolside views in the master suite.

Scrub a dub dub: A sleek modern bathroom with a floating vanity and walk-in shower.

Good room or great room? Cathedral-style 24-foot ceilings in the great room at 1870 Thornsberry Road.

Designer luxury: A sleek European style kitchen with a wine fridge and gas cooktop.

Kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.

Mangia, mangia: An informal dining area between the family room and kitchen.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms a living room at 1870 Thornsberry Road.

Interior: A rough-hewn wood bench inside the foyer at 1870 Thornsberry Road.

Indoor/outdoor design: Folding glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces at 1870 Thornsberry Road.

Peace and quiet: 1870 Thornsberry Road sits on a 5.58-acre secluded lot surrounded by rolling hills and mature oaks.

1870 Thornsberry Road, Sonoma - $3,870,000 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,641 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 5.58 acres. Nature lover's smart home: This hyper-modern contemporary estate is surrounded by natural beauty. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos/Compass .)

Near Haraszthy Falls is 1870 Thornsberry Road in Sonoma, a quintessential modern farmhouse.

Surrounded by mature oaks, rolling green fields and a seasonal creek, this nature lover’s estate features walls of windows and spacious outdoor patios that capture the unspoiled grandeur of the Valley of the Moon.

The open-concept design centers around a generous great room with combined spaces cooking, dining and hanging out. A folding glass wall unites indoor and outdoor living spaces in true Wine Country style.

The home does not scrimp on high-tech features. There are voice-controlled thermostats, cell phone charging countertops and a chemical-free pool.

Sound enticing? Click through the gallery above to sneak a peek.

1870 Thornsberry Road in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass.