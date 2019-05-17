Near Haraszthy Falls is 1870 Thornsberry Road in Sonoma, a quintessential modern farmhouse.

Surrounded by mature oaks, rolling green fields and a seasonal creek, this nature lover’s estate features walls of windows and spacious outdoor patios that capture the unspoiled grandeur of the Valley of the Moon.

The open-concept design centers around a generous great room with combined spaces cooking, dining and hanging out. A folding glass wall unites indoor and outdoor living spaces in true Wine Country style.

The home does not scrimp on high-tech features. There are voice-controlled thermostats, cell phone charging countertops and a chemical-free pool.

1870 Thornsberry Road in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass. 