Slide 1 of 34 2469 Chanate Road, Santa Rosa - $499,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 984 square feet. Year built: 1945. Lot size:6,098 square feet.

Home sweet home: This light-filled Santa Rosa home features a fireplace, hardwood floors and an enchanting backyard. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sonia Quintero, Compass)

Slide 2 of 34 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 2469 Chanate Road.

Slide 3 of 34 Go with the flow: Interior and exterior living spaces seamlessly flow together via French doors.

Slide 4 of 34 And baby makes three: A warm and inviting nursery with space for Mom and Dad.

Slide 5 of 34 Fit for a king: A regal master suite with French doors that lead onto a deck.

Slide 6 of 34 Backyard bliss: An enchanting backyard with a deck, green lawn and raised bed garden.

Slide 7 of 34 Bonus round: A finished basement ideal for an office or guest suite.

Slide 8 of 34 466 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $589,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,175 square feet. Year built: 1937. Lot size: 5,227 square feet.

Spanish seduction: This 1937 Mediterranean-style bungalow features a tiled roof, decorative wrought-iron front door and a flag-stone patio. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Doug Bohling, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Slide 9 of 34 Modern conveniences: A remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, crisp white cabinetry and a breakfast bar.

Slide 10 of 34 Mangia, mangia: A decorative chandelier hangs over the dining area at 466 Sonoma Avenue.

Slide 11 of 34 Interior: A warm and inviting living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors.

Slide 12 of 34 Entertainer's backyard: Room for a barbecue, fire pit and a large patio set at 466 Sonoma Avenue.

Slide 13 of 34 222 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma - $575,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,250 square feet. Year built: 1967. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.

Location, location, location: This classic Sonoma bungalow is just 40 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge and minutes from downtown Sonoma. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lani Gullota, Terra Firma Global Partners)

Slide 14 of 34 Open concept design: An easy open floor plan with a combined space for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Slide 15 of 34 Green with envy: A spacious lawn ideal for kids and pets.

Slide 16 of 34 Summer veggies: A few raised beds in the backyard at 222 Boyes Boulevard.

Slide 17 of 34 927 Madrone Lane, Petaluma - $589,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,416 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 2,613 square feet.

Family matters: This charming West Petaluma home is conveniently located close to a neighborhood park, quality schools and shopping centers. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marsha Harris/Century 21 Bundesen)

Slide 18 of 34 Interior: Hardwood floors and plenty of light in the living room at 927 Madrone Lane.

Slide 19 of 34 Country kitchen: A classic design with white cabinetry and a gas stove.

Slide 20 of 34 Take the plunge: A hot tub in the backyard at 927 Madrone Lane.

Slide 21 of 34 35170 Timber Ridge Road, The Sea Ranch - $549,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,290 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 0.49 acres.

Sea Ranch stunner: This historic coastal home was built by Berle Pilsk & Robert Swanson. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kathleen Huse, Kennedy Associates)

Slide 22 of 34 Interior: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy in the living room at 35170 Timber Ridge Road.

Slide 23 of 34 Lodge life: Floor to ceiling wood paneling for that lodge-like appeal.

Slide 24 of 34 Architectural estate: 35170 Timber Ridge Road is a post & beam construction featuring one bedroom, a sleeping loft, two bathrooms, a living room and a modern kitchen with Viking and Bosch appliances.

Slide 25 of 34 Writer's retreat: A desk in the sun-room takes in dramatic forest views.

Slide 26 of 34 2060 Redwood Drive, Healdsburg - $595,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 832 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.

River getaway: This cozy Healdsburg cottage is just steps away from the Russian River. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Grace Lucero, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 27 of 34 Easy breezy: An easy open floor plan with dining and living spaces that seamlessly flow together.

Slide 28 of 34 Updates galore: This recently remodeled home features new appliances, marble counters, custom ceramic tiles and a detached laundry facility.

Slide 29 of 34 Zen retreat: A peaceful bedroom with patio access at 2060 Redwood Drive.

Slide 30 of 34 Exterior: Grill up a few burgers on the patio at 2060 Redwood Drive.

Slide 31 of 34 4523 Heron Court, Rohnert Park - $589,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 1,668 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.

Environmentally friendly abode: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 4523 Heron Court. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Katie Taylor, Keller Williams Realty)

Slide 32 of 34 Raise the roof: Cathedral ceilings in the living room at 4523 Heron Court.

Slide 33 of 34 Interior: A modern kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.