Historic Healdsburg Queen Anne on the market for $4,400,000
607 Johnson St., Healdsburg - $4,400,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 3,354 square feet. Year built: 1885. Lot size: 0.5 acres
Own a piece of history: This classic Victorian home was once owned by Sonoma County newspaperman, senator and ambassador J.W. Ragsdale. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bob Besancon, The Agency)
California cutie: Iconic palm trees tower over the property at 607 Johnson Street.
Victorian charm: Relax on the porch with a mint julep or a sweetened iced tea.
Period details: An intricately carved banister and period-inspired lighting fixture welcomes you into the home.
Home is where the hearth is: A Victorian fireplace in the parlor at 607 Johnson Street.
Go with the flow: Wide open doorways unite rooms at 607 Johnson Street.
King of the castle: A comfortable master suite with a sunny bay window for curling up with a good book.
A family affair: A classic nursery for the little ones.
Guest quarters: A sunny bedroom for visiting friends and family.
Ruby red retreat: An artistic living/dining area is painted red from head to toe.
Country kitchen: Vintage details abound at 607 Johnson Street.
Home office: Get a little work done on the weekends in this cozy home office.
More to love: A charming sun porch for taking your morning coffee or tea.
Bonus round: Two additional residences can be found in the rear of the home.
Let there be light: Natural light floods the guest cottage interior at 607 Johnson Street.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 607 Johnson Street.
Mangia, mangia: A charming light filled kitchen with all of the essentials.
Interior: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 607 Johnson Street.
Sweet dreams: A spacious guest bedroom at 607 Johnson Street.
Restroom: A bathroom with a period-style pedestal sink.
Interior: A second sun porch doubles as a guest bedroom.
More to love: In addition to the guest cottage there is a barn-style garage apartment.
Raise the roof: A wide-open living quarters with a kitchenette and rustic barn-style pitched ceiling.
Artistic abode: A charming art studio at 607 Johnson Street.
Backyard bliss: A shady spot for dining al fresco at 607 Johnson Street.
Gardener's dream: A verdant backyard getaway for enjoying a good book or a quiet conversation.
Green with envy: Mature landscaping surrounds 607 Johnson Street.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the home, guest quarters and 1/2 acre lot.
Noted for its resemblance to the turn-of-the-century homes that made San Francisco’s Nob Hill famous, the historic home at 607 Johnson St. in Healdsburg is a Queen Anne classic packed with vintage charm.
Nestled among centuries-old gardens on a 1/2 acre lot, the elegant Victorian was built for newspaperman and former state senator J.W. Ragsdale in 1885.
Ragsdale was an editor and printer who ran the Russian River Flag, Healdsburg’s first newspaper and other local papers in the late 1800s. Later on in his career Ragsdale became a state senator and eventually ambassador to China.
The property still reflects the turn-of-the-century charm Ragsdale enjoyed way back when with an abundance of period finishes including Redwood siding, hardwood floors, intricately carved banisters, wainscoting, built-in cabinetry, fireplaces and sun-dappled porches.
Behind the main residence there is an additional Victorian cottage which could double as a rental residence or VRBO. In between the two homes you will find a lovely manicured garden with hydrangeas, roses and shade trees.
Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
607 Johnson St. in Healdsburg is listed by Robert Besancon at The Agency.