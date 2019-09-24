Noted for its resemblance to the turn-of-the-century homes that made San Francisco’s Nob Hill famous, the historic home at 607 Johnson St. in Healdsburg is a Queen Anne classic packed with vintage charm.

Nestled among centuries-old gardens on a 1/2 acre lot, the elegant Victorian was built for newspaperman and former state senator J.W. Ragsdale in 1885.

Ragsdale was an editor and printer who ran the Russian River Flag, Healdsburg’s first newspaper and other local papers in the late 1800s. Later on in his career Ragsdale became a state senator and eventually ambassador to China.

The property still reflects the turn-of-the-century charm Ragsdale enjoyed way back when with an abundance of period finishes including Redwood siding, hardwood floors, intricately carved banisters, wainscoting, built-in cabinetry, fireplaces and sun-dappled porches.

Behind the main residence there is an additional Victorian cottage which could double as a rental residence or VRBO. In between the two homes you will find a lovely manicured garden with hydrangeas, roses and shade trees.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

607 Johnson St. in Healdsburg is listed by Robert Besancon at The Agency.