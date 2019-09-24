Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the home, guest quarters and 1/2 acre lot.

More to love: In addition to the guest cottage there is a barn-style garage apartment.

Interior: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 607 Johnson Street.

Mangia, mangia: A charming light filled kitchen with all of the essentials.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the guest cottage interior at 607 Johnson Street.

Bonus round: Two additional residences can be found in the rear of the home.

More to love: A charming sun porch for taking your morning coffee or tea.

Home office: Get a little work done on the weekends in this cozy home office.

Ruby red retreat: An artistic living/dining area is painted red from head to toe.

A family affair: A classic nursery for the little ones.

King of the castle: A comfortable master suite with a sunny bay window for curling up with a good book.

Go with the flow: Wide open doorways unite rooms at 607 Johnson Street.

Home is where the hearth is: A Victorian fireplace in the parlor at 607 Johnson Street.

Period details: An intricately carved banister and period-inspired lighting fixture welcomes you into the home.

Victorian charm: Relax on the porch with a mint julep or a sweetened iced tea.

607 Johnson St. , Healdsburg - $4,400,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,354 square feet. Year built: 1885. Lot size: 0.5 acres Own a piece of history: This classic Victorian home was once owned by Sonoma County newspaperman, senator and ambassador J.W. Ragsdale. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bob Besancon , The Agency)

Noted for its resemblance to the turn-of-the-century homes that made San Francisco’s Nob Hill famous, the historic home at 607 Johnson St. in Healdsburg is a Queen Anne classic packed with vintage charm.

Nestled among centuries-old gardens on a 1/2 acre lot, the elegant Victorian was built for newspaperman and former state senator J.W. Ragsdale in 1885.

Ragsdale was an editor and printer who ran the Russian River Flag, Healdsburg’s first newspaper and other local papers in the late 1800s. Later on in his career Ragsdale became a state senator and eventually ambassador to China.

The property still reflects the turn-of-the-century charm Ragsdale enjoyed way back when with an abundance of period finishes including Redwood siding, hardwood floors, intricately carved banisters, wainscoting, built-in cabinetry, fireplaces and sun-dappled porches.

Behind the main residence there is an additional Victorian cottage which could double as a rental residence or VRBO. In between the two homes you will find a lovely manicured garden with hydrangeas, roses and shade trees.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

607 Johnson St. in Healdsburg is listed by Robert Besancon at The Agency.