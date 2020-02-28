Slide 1 of 30
11 Hayes Ave., Petaluma - $464,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 455 square feet. Year built: 1928. Lot size: 0.03 acres.
Small but mighty: This cozy Petaluma bungalow may be small in size but it makes up for it in style and location. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King, Coldwell Banker)
Lots to love: The updated great room at 11 Hayes Ave. includes bar seating with granite counter tops and modern appliances.
Sweet dreams: A suprisingly spacious bedroom at 11 Hayes Avenue.
Exterior: Surrounding the home is a large front yard ideal for gardening, a paved backyard patio and a one-car garage.
40 Bosworth Lane, Geyserville - $630,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,663 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 0.18 acres.
This shouldn’t even be on this list but… since there aren’t many homes for sale in Geyserville, this beautiful two-story home is the least expensive property currently on the market. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary J. Kassis, RE/MAX Marketplace)
Designer details: A stylish great room with a fireplace, built-in shelving, antique-grey wood-laminate floors and a chandelier.
Let there be light: Natural light floods the kitchen at 40 Bosworth Lane.
Exterior: An enclosed solarium for starting all your summer flowers and veggies.
King of the castle: The expansive master suite at 40 Bosworth Lane.
5360 Mill Creek Road, Healdsburg - $439,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 1,040 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 0.12 acres.
Redwood retreat: Nestled in a private forest locale 20 minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this rustic getaway offers peace and privacy. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Nannet Davis, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)
Country kitchen: A modern cookery with a gas stove, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms this cozy Healdsburg cottage.
Bedroom: Forest views surround the master suite.
Green with envy: A sunny patch for a flower or vegetable garden at 5360 Mill Creek Road.
22 Vineyard Circle, Sonoma - $498,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,346 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 0.07 acres.
Senior special: Although it needs some updates, this 55+ community home is affordably priced below the town median of $762,394. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Pat and Norman Brown, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)
Interior: This single-story home features a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room/workshop, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage.
Exterior: Although the backyard is on the small side, this senior community home offers access to a pool, gym, meeting rooms, gardens and a RV storage lot.
390 Longmeadow Road, The Sea Ranch - $595,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,440 square feet. Year built: 1970. Lot size: 0.57 acres.
First time on the market: This historic Sea Ranch property has been in the same family for fifty years! Situated on a hillside locale with ocean views the seaside retreat would make a great vacation rental or year-round home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Burningham, Coldwell Banker)
Raise the roof: Vaulted ceilings in the great room at 390 Longmeadow Road.
Breathtaking vistas: Pacific Ocean views from the solarium at 390 Longmeadow Road.
Rental potential: A private studio with a kitchenette and bathroom is ideal for overnight guests.
30 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol - $498,800
2 beds, 1 bath, 800 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 0.17 acres.
Bunga-love? This conveniently located bungalow is steps away from downtown Sebastopol’s coffee shops, restaurants and supermarkets. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Richard Lawrence & Shanna Ponce, Keller Williams Realty)
Interior: Wood floors and natural light in the living room at 30 Bloomfield Road.
Interior: A gas stove is an added bonus in the cozy kitchen.
Backyard bonus: Although the home is on the small side, 30 Bloomfield Road has a nice fenced-in yard ideal for gardening or family get-togethers.
1900 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay - $649,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,180 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.1 acres
Seaside sweetheart: The price is right for this turn-key coastal retreat just minutes away from kayaking, hiking and fishing opportunities at Bodega Head. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kristopher Lepore, Sonoma Coast Living)
Interior: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 1900 Westshore Road.
Warm and cozy quarters: A wood-burning stove heats the living room at 1900 Westshore Road.
Exterior: A paved backyard ideal for a fire-pit or barbecue.