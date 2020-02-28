1900 Westshore Road , Bodega Bay - $649,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,180 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 0.1 acres Seaside sweetheart: The price is right for this turn-key coastal retreat just minutes away from kayaking, hiking and fishing opportunities at Bodega Head. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kristopher Lepore , Sonoma Coast Living)

Backyard bonus: Although the home is on the small side, 30 Bloomfield Road has a nice fenced-in yard ideal for gardening or family get-togethers.

30 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol - $498,800 2 beds, 1 bath, 800 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 0.17 acres. Bunga-love? This conveniently located bungalow is steps away from downtown Sebastopol’s coffee shops, restaurants and supermarkets. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Richard Lawrence & Shanna Ponce, Keller Williams Realty)

390 Longmeadow Road, The Sea Ranch - $595,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,440 square feet. Year built: 1970. Lot size: 0.57 acres. First time on the market: This historic Sea Ranch property has been in the same family for fifty years! Situated on a hillside locale with ocean views the seaside retreat would make a great vacation rental or year-round home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Burningham , Coldwell Banker)

Exterior: Although the backyard is on the small side, this senior community home offers access to a pool, gym, meeting rooms, gardens and a RV storage lot.

22 Vineyard Circle, Sonoma - $498,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,346 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 0.07 acres. Senior special: Although it needs some updates, this 55+ community home is affordably priced below the town median of $762,394. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Pat and Norman Brown, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

5360 Mill Creek Road, Healdsburg - $439,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,040 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 0.12 acres. Redwood retreat: Nestled in a private forest locale 20 minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this rustic getaway offers peace and privacy. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Nannet Davis , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

40 Bosworth Lane, Geyserville - $630,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,663 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 0.18 acres. This shouldn’t even be on this list but… since there aren’t many homes for sale in Geyserville, this beautiful two-story home is the least expensive property currently on the market. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary J. Kassis, RE/MAX Marketplace)

11 Hayes Ave. , Petaluma - $464,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 455 square feet. Year built: 1928. Lot size: 0.03 acres. Small but mighty : This cozy Petaluma bungalow may be small in size but it makes up for it in style and location. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King , Coldwell Banker)

No doubt about it, Sonoma County is one of the priciest places to buy a home in the country. According to a recent story by USA Today, Sonoma County ranks among the top 25 least affordable housing markets in the country.

The study based upon AATOM Data Solutions research claims that median home prices in 2019 were not affordable for average wage earners in over 70% of the nation’s largest counties and 17 of the country’s 25 most expensive counties were in California.

Still recovering from the historic loss of 5,334 homes in October 2017’s wildfires, Sonoma County has seen inflation in median home prices, peaking at $700,000 in June of 2018. But our abundance of warm sunny days, picturesque locales, fine wine, and world-class restaurants make Sonoma County a pretty appealing place for laying down roots.

According to Zillow, the current median home price in Sonoma County is $636,587, more than double the national average of $245,193. Our most expensive cities, all with median home prices above $700,000, are Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Bodega Bay, Kenwood, Sebastopol, The Sea Ranch, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Geyserville

and Petaluma.

In these communities, it is rare to see homes listed below $700,000 but they do exist. Click through our gallery above to see some of Sonoma County’s least expensive homes currently for sale in our most expensive cities.