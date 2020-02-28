No doubt about it, Sonoma County is one of the priciest places to buy a home in the country.  According to a recent story by USA Today, Sonoma County ranks among the top 25 least affordable housing markets in the country.

The study based upon AATOM Data Solutions research claims that median home prices in 2019 were not affordable for average wage earners in over 70% of the nation’s largest counties and 17 of the country’s 25 most expensive counties were in California.

Still recovering from the historic loss of 5,334 homes in October 2017’s wildfires, Sonoma County has seen inflation in median home prices,  peaking at $700,000 in June of 2018. But our abundance of warm sunny days, picturesque locales, fine wine, and world-class restaurants make Sonoma County a pretty appealing place for laying down roots.

According to Zillow, the current median home price in Sonoma County is $636,587, more than double the national average of $245,193. Our most expensive cities, all with median home prices above $700,000, are Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Bodega Bay, Kenwood, Sebastopol, The Sea Ranch, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Geyserville
and Petaluma.

In these communities, it is rare to see homes listed below $700,000 but they do exist. Click through our gallery above to see some of Sonoma County’s least expensive homes currently for sale in our most expensive cities.