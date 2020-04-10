Slide 1 of 20
6935 Hutchins Ave., Sebastopol - $499,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,514 square feet. Year built: 1947. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
The best of both worlds: Situated in a private country setting minutes away from downtown Sebastopol this partially remodeled west side home is priced to sell. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Harris, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Slide 2 of 20
Gourmet delights: A remodeled kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of storage space.
Slide 3 of 20
Let there be light: A light and bright living space with engineered wood floors.
Slide 4 of 20
Exterior: The listing mentions that exterior renovations are needed, but there is a lot to work with in this spacious backyard.
Slide 5 of 20
113 Wisteria Circle, Cloverdale - $465,000
2 beds, 2 bath, 1,088 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 4,761 square feet. HOA fee: $160/month.
Country charmer: Cloverdale continues to impress with a bunch of great looking properties at "affordable" rates. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lisa Albertson, Vanguard Properties)
Slide 6 of 20
Kitchen: The counters may be a bit dated, but there is a nice gas stove here and sliding glass door which leads to patio dining.
Slide 7 of 20
More to love: Situated in the Clover Springs development, this home offers shared access to a pool and hiking trails.
Slide 8 of 20
Backyard: A cozy backyard with a shady spot for dining and a few raised beds.
Slide 9 of 20
8359 Windmill Farms Drive, Cotati - $420,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 989 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 1,306 square feet. HOA: $260/Month.
Updates galore: This charming development home features renovations inside and out. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cindy Cunningham, Klassic Key Properties)
Slide 10 of 20
Ooh la la interiors: A remodeled kitchen with a subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and upgraded appliances.
Slide 11 of 20
Home is where the heart is: Cathedral ceilings and plenty of light in the living room at 8359 Windmill Farms Drive.
Slide 12 of 20
Exterior: Although the backyard may be on the small side, this home offers access to a pool, tennis courts and a playground.
Slide 13 of 20
1362 Mission Drive, Sonoma - $399,000
2 beds, 2baths, 1,008 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. HOA fee: $195/month.
Soulful Sonoma: This 55+ community home is move-in-ready. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kilby Stenkamp, Vanguard Properties)
Slide 14 of 20
Go with the flow: An open floor plan with sliding glass doors that unite interior and exterior living spaces.
Slide 15 of 20
Fun in the sun: Add a few raised beds to enjoy summer veggies at 1362 Mission Drive.
Slide 16 of 20
Take the plunge: This affordable development home offers shared access to a clubhouse, gym and community pool.
Slide 17 of 20
940 Santa Barbara Drive, Santa Rosa - $399,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,106 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Fixer-Upper: This Santa Rosa single-level home needs a little TLC, but it is a great value for the price. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kimberly Sethavanish, Century 21)
Slide 18 of 20
Scrap or salvage? There is a lot to love here - check out the fireplace and swanky chandelier.
Slide 19 of 20
Interior: Take a step back in time with this groovy seventies kitchen.
Slide 20 of 20
Backyard bliss: The expansive exterior includes a covered patio, room for gardening and a spacious green lawn.