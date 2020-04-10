Two hundred and eighteen single-family homes were taken off the market last month, more than three times as many as were removed the same month last year. On top of that only 59 homes entered the market during the last week of March, down from 149 in the first week of the month.

According to the latest monthly housing report, prepared by Compass realtor Rick Laws with and Press Democrat reporter Martin Espinoza, the downturn is one of the first quantitative signs of the coronavirus affecting local real estate.

The median home price remains at $678,455, up to $38,455 from February 2020.

Although 294 homes were sold last month, the 4.6% increase in sales over the same month last year, represents homes that were already in the process of being sold.  Sales are expected to slow next month. Maybe prices will drop too?

