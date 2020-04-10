Scrap or salvage? There is a lot to love here - check out the fireplace and swanky chandelier.

940 Santa Barbara Drive, Santa Rosa - $399,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,106 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Fixer-Upper: This Santa Rosa single-level home needs a little TLC, but it is a great value for the price. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kimberly Sethavanish , Century 21)

Take the plunge: This affordable development home offers shared access to a clubhouse, gym and community pool.

Fun in the sun: Add a few raised beds to enjoy summer veggies at 1362 Mission Drive.

Go with the flow: An open floor plan with sliding glass doors that unite interior and exterior living spaces.

1362 Mission Drive, Sonoma - $399,000 2 beds, 2baths, 1,008 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. HOA fee: $195/month. Soulful Sonoma: This 55+ community home is move-in-ready. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kilby Stenkamp, Vanguard Properties)

Exterior: Although the backyard may be on the small side, this home offers access to a pool, tennis courts and a playground.

Home is where the heart is: Cathedral ceilings and plenty of light in the living room at 8359 Windmill Farms Drive.

8359 Windmill Farms Drive , Cotati - $420,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 989 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 1,306 square feet. HOA: $260/Month. Updates galore: This charming development home features renovations inside and out. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cindy Cunningham, Klassic Key Properties)

More to love: Situated in the Clover Springs development, this home offers shared access to a pool and hiking trails.

Kitchen: The counters may be a bit dated, but there is a nice gas stove here and sliding glass door which leads to patio dining.

113 Wisteria Circle, Cloverdale - $465,000 2 beds, 2 bath, 1,088 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 4,761 square feet. HOA fee: $160/month. Country charmer: Cloverdale continues to impress with a bunch of great looking properties at "affordable" rates. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lisa Albertson, Vanguard Properties)

Exterior: The listing mentions that exterior renovations are needed, but there is a lot to work with in this spacious backyard.

Let there be light: A light and bright living space with engineered wood floors.

6935 Hutchins Ave., Sebastopol - $499,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,514 square feet. Year built: 1947. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. The best of both worlds: Situated in a private country setting minutes away from downtown Sebastopol this partially remodeled west side home is priced to sell. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Harris, Coldwell Banker Realty)

Two hundred and eighteen single-family homes were taken off the market last month, more than three times as many as were removed the same month last year. On top of that only 59 homes entered the market during the last week of March, down from 149 in the first week of the month.

According to the latest monthly housing report, prepared by Compass realtor Rick Laws with and Press Democrat reporter Martin Espinoza, the downturn is one of the first quantitative signs of the coronavirus affecting local real estate.

The median home price remains at $678,455, up to $38,455 from February 2020.

Although 294 homes were sold last month, the 4.6% increase in sales over the same month last year, represents homes that were already in the process of being sold. Sales are expected to slow next month. Maybe prices will drop too?

Click through our gallery above to preview homes currently listed for under $500,000 in Sonoma County.