Quintessentially California: Too nice to stay indoors? Catch some rays on the rooftop deck while enjoying a nice glass of bubbly.

Rooftop salon: A cozy space for whisky and cigars over the garage.

Romantic retreat: Even the guest bedroom is gorgeous in this opulent Sonoma escape.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy in the one-bedroom guesthouse.

Follow the path: A lighted walkway leads up to the guest residence or optional caretaker's unit.

More to love: A sweet little patio space for your morning coffee and crosswords.

Work from home: A cozy spot to squeeze in a little paperwork or escape from the kids

Sweet dreams: A second bedroom with a private bathroom at the Locke Court villa.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

King of the castle: An opulent master suite with a fireplace and direct patio access.

Dine under the stars: A wide open patio ideal for lavish dinners with guests.

Decadent details: A large marble island is the centerpiece of the kitchen in the Mediterranean-style estate.

Go with the flow: An easy open great room with combined spaces for dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Warm welcome: An arched doorway frames the entrance to the great room.

Make an entrance: A dramatic circular driveway leads up to the home.

Bird's Eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, guest house and four-car garage.

64, 67, 68 & 69 Locke Court , Sonoma - $2,995,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 5,300 square feet. Year built: 2014. Sweet escape: Take a minute or two and virtually tour this luxurious Italian-style villa on 2.24 private acres. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone , Sotheby's International Realty)

Need a break from reality? Take a minute or two to explore this dreamy Mediterranean-style estate on two acres in Sonoma. The Sonoma Locke Court compound features a hobby vineyard, a four-car garage, guest house, and a five-bedroom mansion.

The centerpiece of the Old World estate is the 5,300-square-foot main residence. Full of luxurious details, the home features multiple fireplaces, soaring ceilings, a wide-open great room and lots of space for dining and relaxing both inside and outside. There is also a true gourmet kitchen with a professional gas range, multiple ovens, and a double refrigerator. Overnight guests can escape to one of the home’s five bedrooms or spend the evening in the detached guest house.

Aside from living quarters, the compound features manicured gardens, towering shade trees, a hobby vineyard, fountains and magical night lighting.

Car lovers can store their vehicles in the four-car garage and have a night cap on the rooftop deck.

Sound intriguing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

The compound at 64, 67, 68 & 69 Locke Court in Sonoma is listed by Tina Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty.