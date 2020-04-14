Need a break from reality? Take a minute or two to explore this dreamy Mediterranean-style estate on two acres in Sonoma. The Sonoma Locke Court compound features a hobby vineyard, a four-car garage, guest house, and a five-bedroom mansion.

The centerpiece of the Old World estate is the 5,300-square-foot main residence. Full of luxurious details, the home features multiple fireplaces, soaring ceilings, a wide-open great room and lots of space for dining and relaxing both inside and outside. There is also a true gourmet kitchen with a professional gas range, multiple ovens, and a double refrigerator.  Overnight guests can escape to one of the home’s five bedrooms or spend the evening in the detached guest house.

Aside from living quarters, the compound features manicured gardens, towering shade trees, a hobby vineyard, fountains and magical night lighting.

Car lovers can store their vehicles in the four-car garage and have a night cap on the rooftop deck.

Sound intriguing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

The compound at 64, 67, 68 & 69 Locke Court in Sonoma is listed by Tina Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty.