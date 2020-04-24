Looking for some real housing deals in Sonoma County? The Russian River area still ranks among the most affordable regions to purchase a home in Sonoma County. The median home price is $452,367 in Guerneville, $567,033 in Forestville, and $448,467 in Monte Rio according to recent Zillow reports.

The Russian River offers opportunities for swimming, gourmet takeout (or sit-down dining further down the road) and hikes among the redwoods.

The homes near the Russian River are excellent vacation homes and with a little bit of TLC are usually suitable for year-round living. Since the river occasionally floods look for units with second-story living quarters or locations far away from seasonal flood zones.

Want to see some of the least expensive homes currently on the market locally? Click through our gallery of Russian River homes priced under $370,000.