14409 Camino Del Arroyo , Guerneville - $339,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 864 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Fixer-upper: This sweet Russian River cottage is almost finished.. it features a spacious bedroom downstairs plus unfinished loft areas which could be converted into two bonus bedrooms. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sue Mobley, Russian River Realty)

8430 Nazielle Road , Forestville - $325,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 680 square feet. Year built: 1958. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Weekend getaway: This rustic country cottage is minutes away from Russian River beaches. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debra Johnson , Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

19000 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $315,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 660 square feet. Year built: 1967. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Location, location, location: This Russian River getaway is just a short walk from downtown Guerneville restaurants, wineries and shops. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kristie Martinelli, Coldwell Banker)

Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with a vaulted ceiling.

7 Mosswood Circle , Cazadero - $245,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 1 acre. Double the fun: This rustic throwback double-wide is situated on a quiet country spot surrounded by majestic redwoods. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kyla Brooke, Vanguard Properties)

One with nature: An ideal spot for your morning coffee and crosswords on the deck at 14543 Cherry Street.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax in the hot tub at 14543 Cherry Street.

Foodie's delight: A gas stove and plenty of storage space in the kitchen at 14543 Cherry Street.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the living room of this Russian River hideaway.

Raise the roof: Cathedral ceilings and plenty of light in the living room at 14543 Cherry Street.

14543 Cherry St., Guerneville - $359,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Year built: 1929. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Home away from home: This Russian River cottage is cute as a button. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy R. Sullivan, Coldwell Banker)

Looking for some real housing deals in Sonoma County? The Russian River area still ranks among the most affordable regions to purchase a home in Sonoma County. The median home price is $452,367 in Guerneville, $567,033 in Forestville, and $448,467 in Monte Rio according to recent Zillow reports.

The Russian River offers opportunities for swimming, gourmet takeout (or sit-down dining further down the road) and hikes among the redwoods.

The homes near the Russian River are excellent vacation homes and with a little bit of TLC are usually suitable for year-round living. Since the river occasionally floods look for units with second-story living quarters or locations far away from seasonal flood zones.

Want to see some of the least expensive homes currently on the market locally? Click through our gallery of Russian River homes priced under $370,000.