The center of it all: This Janine Street granny-unit is close to public transportation, shopping, parks and biking/hiking trails.

Janine Street, Santa Rosa - $1,400/month 1 bed, 1 bath, 357 square feet Small wonder: This Northwest Santa Rosa granny unit is attached to a private home in a friendly neighborhood. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed John Day, contact via Zillow)

807 Cherry St. Apt. C, Santa Rosa - $1,475/month 1 bed, 1 bath, 700 square feet. Location, location, location: This charming one-bedroom unit is situated in the Cherry Street Historic District close to downtown shopping, food and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Carol Ann E Case, SRES & Coldwell Banker)

Lucas Ave., Sonoma - $1,100/month 1 bed, 1 bath, 400 square feet. Sonoma Sweetheart: If you are looking for a month to month affordable option in Sonoma, this apartment is the ticket. The small but mighty apartment allows cats (with a $400 deposit) but sadly no dogs. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Contact landlord via Zillow or at 707-787-8694)

7725 Bodega Ave. Apt. 5, Sebastopol - $1,500/month 2 beds, 1 bath, 550 square feet Take the plunge: This well-kept complex features shared access to a community pool. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Diane, 707-827-3639)

Leland St., Santa Rosa - $1,500/month 1 bed, 1 bath Craftsman duplex: The upstairs unit of this downtown Santa Rosa apartment enjoys shared access to a large backyard. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by owner contact via Zillow)

Go with the flow: A large open living room/bedroom can be divided up to suit your needs.

Scrub a dub dub: With all this need for extreme hygiene these days, it is nice to find an apartment with an in-unit washer and dryer.

450 Paragon Way , Sonoma - $1,500/month Studio, 1 bath Vineyard views: Sit on the deck of this Paragon Way apartment and take in the vineyard views. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Kimberly Buchanan, Sonoma Management)

Vintage details: A decorative half-moon window and a built-in hutch are just some of the vintage details of this classic Sonoma apartment.

30 W. Spain St. Apt. 4 , Sonoma - $1,500/month 1 bed, 1 bath Historic charmer: Live in the center of Sonoma city life! This charming one-bedroom apartment sits above a retail shop on the Sonoma Plaza. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy Zillow. Property listed by Aaron Kopelman , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

After a month and a half of lockdown, reports are just starting to trickle in that analyze COVID-19’s impact on the rental market. In Sonoma County, where rents average around $1,942 for a one-bedroom apartment, any news of a reduction in price or increase in availability would be welcome by all potential renters, but rental market analysts are hesitant to make predictions.

The website RentCafe.com studied search trends early on in the pandemic and determined (predictably) that with stay-at-home orders in place, rental searches were down. During the week of March 11 to 17, inquiries for new listings went down 25% from the week prior. Google searches for “apartments near me” took a nosedive, while investigations into “home disinfection,” “home office setups” and “home workouts” skyrocketed.

The website TurboTennant took a different approach, analyzing the total number of new listings for 18 major rental markets in the United States. Regretfully, skipping the Bay Area, their results varied greatly by city. While some markets like San Diego, Atlanta, and Cleveland all experienced net gains in listings, other cities like New York, Denver, and Houston experienced dramatic declines. New York saw the largest decrease in new listings dropping by 65.17% during the month of March.

According to TurboTennant, in a pre-coronavirus world, the number of new listings would typically see large increases in early April as we enter the peak rental season. All things considered, renters seem to be taking shelter-in-place orders seriously as they hang tight in their current situation.

For those of you who may be in dire need, click through our gallery above to see seven apartments currently listed on Zillow for $1,500 or less.