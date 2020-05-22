Own a piece of history! A home once owned by Moses Hicks and later, Graton co-founder James Gray is on the market for $3.1 million.

Situated on a hillside overlooking the town of Graton, the 1873 home was constructed by German immigrant Moses Hicks who farmed the land with his family until his death. It was later purchased by real estate developer, James Gray who along with James Brush laid out the streets that would become the town of Graton.

The residence has been lovingly restored through the years and contains modern conveniences while still retaining the home’s historic charm.

Entering the property you will be greeted by a warm and inviting Greek Revival farmhouse with two decks where you can take in the  landscape. Hang out for a moment and enjoy the manicured gardens, fruit trees and a sparkling pool.

Inside are spacious living spaces flooded with natural light and a slew of period details. There is a stylish gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas range, Subzero fridge, farmhouse sink and built-in hutch. Adjacent to that is an expansive great room with a bright and cheery living space that flows into a formal dining room.

There are five bedrooms, but if that isn’t enough space there is a bonus carriage house that has been subdivided into apartments.

On top of that, there is a 1,500-square-foot workshop, koi pond, wishing well, playhouse, chicken coop and a heritage apple orchard.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the estate.

3160 Hicks Road in Sebastopol is listed by Chris and Lisa Dawson at Vanguard Properties. 

 