Make a wish: A sweet little wishing well on the historic property.

Fun for the whole family: A bonus playhouse for the kids.

Things that make you go Ommmm: The Zen garden at 3160 Hicks Road.

Rental potential: The carriage house has been converted into a two-bedroom second-story apartment and a one-bedroom rental downstairs.

It's official: The "Hick's House" is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Dine al fresco: An outdoor kitchen and paved patio for dining under the stars.

Options abound: An additional attic room is ideal for a kids' playroom, bedroom or upstairs lounge.

Bonus round: A sweet little sunroom adjacent to the office is ideal for curling up with a good book.

King of the castle: A super-sized bedroom with access to the upstairs deck.

More to love: Hardwood floors in a hallway at 3160 Hicks Road.

Interior: A sweet little foyer leads up to the second story bedrooms.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the formal dining room at 3160 Hicks Road.

Regal retreat: A chandelier and French doors in the living room at 3160 Hicks Road.

Green with envy: 3160 Hicks Road is surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.

Historic charm: Relax on the front porch with a Mint Julep at 3160 Hicks Road.

3160 Hicks Road , Sebastopol - $3,100,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 3,574 square feet. Year built: 1873. Lot size; 4.88 acres. Country classic: This regal West County home, on the border of the town of Graton, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Chris and Lisa Dawson at Vanguard Properties)

Own a piece of history! A home once owned by Moses Hicks and later, Graton co-founder James Gray is on the market for $3.1 million.

Situated on a hillside overlooking the town of Graton, the 1873 home was constructed by German immigrant Moses Hicks who farmed the land with his family until his death. It was later purchased by real estate developer, James Gray who along with James Brush laid out the streets that would become the town of Graton.

The residence has been lovingly restored through the years and contains modern conveniences while still retaining the home’s historic charm.

Entering the property you will be greeted by a warm and inviting Greek Revival farmhouse with two decks where you can take in the landscape. Hang out for a moment and enjoy the manicured gardens, fruit trees and a sparkling pool.

Inside are spacious living spaces flooded with natural light and a slew of period details. There is a stylish gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas range, Subzero fridge, farmhouse sink and built-in hutch. Adjacent to that is an expansive great room with a bright and cheery living space that flows into a formal dining room.

There are five bedrooms, but if that isn’t enough space there is a bonus carriage house that has been subdivided into apartments.

On top of that, there is a 1,500-square-foot workshop, koi pond, wishing well, playhouse, chicken coop and a heritage apple orchard.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the estate.

3160 Hicks Road in Sebastopol is listed by Chris and Lisa Dawson at Vanguard Properties.