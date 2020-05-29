Residents of Felton, California, regularly report sightings of Bigfoot in haunts and havens around Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, but he occasionally moonlights as a model posing in real estate listings in Santa Cruz County.
After the usual round of drone photography of 5649 Hillside Drive, real estate agent Daniel Oyster captured the legendary beast engaged in domestic activities around the house. The hilarious shots help to illustrate the best use of the property and its surrounding locale.
This isn’t the first time, Bigfoot has appeared in a real estate listing, in November he came out of hiding for a Ravenna, Ohio, realtor eager to sell a stagnant listing.
Oyster’s most recent foray into photobomb realty led to a media frenzy drawing attention from news outlets across the globe. In an interview with Business Insider, Oyster hoped that the unconventional technique would “make people smile” and share the listing.
Although Sasaquatch undeniably has some star power, the listing stands well on its own. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was recently remodeled and features an open floor plan, walls of windows and a wrap-around deck.
On top of that, there is an additional guest residence with a full kitchen and a bonus workshop with a skylight and built-in bench.
Sound intriguing? Click through our gallery above to tour the estate.
5649 Hillside Drive in Felton is listed by Daniel Oyster at Coldwell Banker Realty.