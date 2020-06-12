Secret garden: Escape from it all in the classic French garden.

Bird's eye view: A aerial view of the property shows the classic country farmhouse, surrounding gardens and vines.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Green with envy: A white fence surrounds a flower and vegetable garden. A greenhouse stands in the distance.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in a bedroom at 5948 Dry Creek Road.

More to love: A second spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.

Room for it all: A peaceful second-floor study at 5948 Dry Creek Road.

Tea for two: A cozy spot in the sun ideal for an afternoon tea or curling up with a good book.

Let it all sink in: An artistic master bathroom with a vintage clawfoot tub.

King of the castle: A regal master bedroom with French doors that lead out to a private patio.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 5948 Dry Creek Road.

Wine anyone? 5948 Dry Creek Road includes over ten acres of Cabernet and Merlot contracted to an acclaimed winery.

5948 Dry Creek Road , Healdsburg - $4,875,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,902 square feet. Year built: 1993. Lot size 14.49 acres. C'est magnifique! Lovers of traditional design and classic elegance with adore this pristine vineyard estate in a well-regarded viticultural region. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey Bounsall, Compass)

Grab a glass of wine and escape from it all with this luxurious European-inspired vineyard estate in the heart of Dry Creek Valley. Just minutes from downtown Healdsburg, the wine lover’s compound at 5948 Dry Creek Road blends Old World elegance with modern conveniences.

Entering the estate you will pass a classic French garden, pool and over ten acres of grapes. Situated in the Dry Creek Valley American Viticultural Area, the location alone is a selling point, but the vintage country farmhouse is the cherry on the top.

Marrying European elegance with American craftsmanship the traditional homestead features an expansive porch, grand-central staircase, fireplace and chandeliers.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home may be a classic, but it is anything but stuffy.

An open floor plan allows for ease of movement between rooms and there is plenty of natural light. The home has an elegant simplicity with plenty of stark white walls ideal for showcasing art. It features all the quintessential elements of a luxury manor without the pretension. There is a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, study and marble-covered bathrooms, but there are also plenty of simple elegantly designed rooms ideal for a growing family.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to learn more about the estate.

5948 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Jeffrey Bounsall at Compass real estate.