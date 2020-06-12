Grab a glass of  wine and escape from it all with this luxurious European-inspired vineyard estate in the heart of Dry Creek Valley.  Just minutes from downtown Healdsburg, the wine lover’s compound at 5948 Dry Creek Road blends Old World elegance with modern conveniences.

Entering the estate you will pass a classic French garden, pool and over ten acres of  grapes. Situated in the Dry Creek Valley American Viticultural Area, the location alone is a selling point, but the vintage country farmhouse is the cherry on the top.

Marrying European elegance with American craftsmanship the traditional homestead features an expansive porch, grand-central staircase, fireplace and chandeliers.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home may be a classic, but it is anything but stuffy.

An open floor plan allows for ease of movement between rooms and there is plenty of natural light. The home has an elegant simplicity with plenty of stark white walls ideal for showcasing art. It features all the quintessential elements of a luxury manor without the pretension. There is a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, study and marble-covered bathrooms, but there are also plenty of simple elegantly designed rooms ideal for a growing family.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to learn more about the estate.

5948 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Jeffrey Bounsall at Compass real estate. 