Double the fun: A regal master bathroom with his and hers sinks.

Interior: A wine and food lover's kitchen with a stainless steel fridge and storage for a few bottles of vino.

2806 Hilltop Road, Healdsburg - $1,100,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,518 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 1 acre. Mediterranean Marvel: This luxurious retreat is filled with high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Johnny Drake, Compass)

Go with the flow: An easy-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 308 Tucker Street.

308 Tucker St., Healdsburg - $3,250,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 3,539 square feet. Year built: 2014. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Custom craftsman: No detail was overlooked in this bright and beautiful Healdsburg home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Grace Lucero /Vanguard Properties)

Entertainer's dream: A fun and functional backyard with an outdoor kitchen and bocce court.

Wine anyone? Room for all of your dusty vintages at 1027 Westside Road.

Inspiring escape: Work on your next novel or catch up on some bills in this cozy home office.

Natural beauty: Walls of windows frame a landscape of trees and rolling hills at 1027 Westside Road.

1027 Westside Road , Healdsburg - $2,950,000 2 bed, 3 baths, 3,600 square feet. Year built: 2011. Lot size: 2.4 acres. Westside wonder: This modern two-story home is just minutes away from downtown Healdsburg, click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bob Pennypacker, Sotheby's International)

Bonus round: A fashionable guesthouse with French doors that pull the outside in.

Take the plunge: A surprising pool and guesthouse in the backyard of the historic estate.

Fun and games: A stylish child's bedroom with fanciful constellation wallpaper on the ceiling.

Let it all sink in: A spacious master suite with a massive tub for soaking.

King of the castle: An opulent master suite with a private balcony.

Picture perfect: A magazine-worthy living room, too bad the furniture doesn't come with the estate.

(Undisclosed Address) , Healdsburg - $4,800,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 3,728 square feet. Lot size: 9,583 square feet. Country classic: This historic Victorian estate has been extensively remodeled with fine materials that pay homage to the home's illustrious past. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Linda Farwell, Compass)

It’s not all wine and cheese in Healdsburg, the city is also home to a number of luxury estates. Fancy a historic Victorian remodeled with a stylish modern farmhouse flare or a Mediterranean-style villa surrounded by grapevines? Head to Healdsburg.

With its plethora of tasting rooms, boutiques and high-end restaurants, Healdsburg is a Wine Country destination for Bay Area residents and locals alike. According to recent Zillow reports, the median home price in Healdsburg was $832,048 in June, $266,342 higher than Cloverdale, its more affordable neighbor.

Of the nine Sonoma County cities, Healdsburg ranks as the second most expensive city, topped only by Sebastopol with a median home price of $874,698.

Prices in Santa Rosa and Cotati tend to be lower with plenty of options in the $500,000 price range.

So what does a high-end Healdsburg estate look like? Click through our gallery above to see some properties currently on the market.