It’s not all wine and cheese in Healdsburg, the city is also home to a number of luxury estates. Fancy a historic Victorian remodeled with a stylish modern farmhouse flare or a Mediterranean-style villa surrounded by grapevines? Head to Healdsburg.
With its plethora of tasting rooms, boutiques and high-end restaurants, Healdsburg is a Wine Country destination for Bay Area residents and locals alike. According to recent Zillow reports, the median home price in Healdsburg was $832,048 in June, $266,342 higher than Cloverdale, its more affordable neighbor.
Of the nine Sonoma County cities, Healdsburg ranks as the second most expensive city, topped only by Sebastopol with a median home price of $874,698.
Prices in Santa Rosa and Cotati tend to be lower with plenty of options in the $500,000 price range.
