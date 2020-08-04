Kenwood wine lover’s dream estate asks $2,799,000
1189 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $2,799,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 2,557 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 4. 63 acres.
Wine anyone? This picturesque vineyard estate features a palatial luxury residence and a winery permitted for 1,500 cases. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheila Deignan, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)
Entertainer's dream: Pull up a stool at the outdoor kitchen at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Dine al fresco: Enjoy vineyard views with your barbecue at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling in the great room
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Old World charm: A chandelier and French doors add a bit of European-style elegance to the home.
Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with a Viking gas range and a Thermador and SubZero fridge.
Scrub a dub dub: A deluxe laundry suite at the Lawndale Road retreat.
Sweet dreams: A classic farmhouse bedroom at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Vintage charmer: A retro clawfoot tub in a bathroom at 1189 Lawndale Road.
View with a room: Wake up to breathtaking vineyard views from the comfort of your bedroom.
Romantic retreat: Cozy up next to the fireplace in the master suite.
Work from home: A sunny space to catch up on paperwork in the home office.
Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Made in the shade: A covered space for dining outdoors at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Green with envy: Enjoy farm-fresh veggies straight from your own raised beds.
Location, location, location: 1189 Lawndale Road sits adjacent to the 5,000 acre Annadel State Park with miles of multi-use trails.
More to love: A rustic barn for storing all your vineyard and winery equipment.
European flare: A Mediteranean-style fountain on the patio at 1189 Lawndale Road.
Commercial appeal: 1189 Lawndale Road contains over two acres of premium red wine grapes and is permitted for a 1,500-case winery.
Love wine? Adore entertaining? A chic Wine Country farmhouse just hit the market in Kenwood with over two acres of premium wine grapes and picture-perfect spaces for feasting among the vines.
The 4.6-acre estate centers around a 2,557-square-foot main residence that combines contemporary farmhouse design with touches of Mediterranean flair. Scattered around the home’s perimeter are expansive patios, European-style fountains, a full outdoor kitchen and pergola-covered spaces for dining al fresco.
Built in 1978 and extensively remodeled, the home features custom-milled floors, reclaimed wood cabinetry, galvanized counters and rustic exposed-beam ceilings. Chandeliers and fireplaces bring a bit of Old World charm to this lovely vineyard estate.
The family chef will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a Sub Zero refrigerator, Viking gas range, and expansive central island. Materials for seasonal feasts can be freshly harvested from the raised bed gardens outdoors.
After a day of feasting and frolicking among the vines, residents can hunker down for the evening in one of three luxurious bedrooms.
And did we mention wine? The property comes with a winery permitted for 1,500 acres and 2+acre vineyard filled with high-end red grapes.
Sound intriguing? Grab a glass of wine and escape for a minute or two by clicking through the gallery above.
1189 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Sheila Deignan at Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.