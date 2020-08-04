Love wine? Adore entertaining? A chic Wine Country farmhouse just hit the market in Kenwood with over two acres of premium wine grapes and picture-perfect spaces for feasting among the vines.

The 4.6-acre estate centers around a 2,557-square-foot main residence that combines contemporary farmhouse design with touches of Mediterranean flair. Scattered around the home’s perimeter are expansive patios, European-style fountains, a full outdoor kitchen and pergola-covered spaces for dining al fresco.

Built in 1978 and extensively remodeled, the home features custom-milled floors, reclaimed wood cabinetry, galvanized counters and rustic exposed-beam ceilings. Chandeliers and fireplaces bring a bit of Old World charm to this lovely vineyard estate.

The family chef will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a Sub Zero refrigerator, Viking gas range, and expansive central island. Materials for seasonal feasts can be freshly harvested from the raised bed gardens outdoors. 

After a day of feasting and frolicking among the vines, residents can hunker down for the evening in one of three luxurious bedrooms. 

And did we mention wine? The property comes with a winery permitted for 1,500 acres and 2+acre vineyard filled with high-end red grapes.

Sound intriguing? Grab a glass of wine and escape for a minute or two by clicking through the gallery above. 

1189 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Sheila Deignan at  Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

 