Commercial appeal: 1189 Lawndale Road contains over two acres of premium red wine grapes and is permitted for a 1,500-case winery.

More to love: A rustic barn for storing all your vineyard and winery equipment.

Location, location, location: 1189 Lawndale Road sits adjacent to the 5,000 acre Annadel State Park with miles of multi-use trails.

Green with envy: Enjoy farm-fresh veggies straight from your own raised beds.

Made in the shade: A covered space for dining outdoors at 1189 Lawndale Road.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 1189 Lawndale Road.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Work from home: A sunny space to catch up on paperwork in the home office.

Romantic retreat : Cozy up next to the fireplace in the master suite.

View with a room: Wake up to breathtaking vineyard views from the comfort of your bedroom.

Old World charm: A chandelier and French doors add a bit of European-style elegance to the home.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 1189 Lawndale Road.

Entertainer's dream: Pull up a stool at the outdoor kitchen at 1189 Lawndale Road.

1189 Lawndale Road , Kenwood - $2,799,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,557 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 4. 63 acres. Wine anyone? This picturesque vineyard estate features a palatial luxury residence and a winery permitted for 1,500 cases. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheila Deignan , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

Love wine? Adore entertaining? A chic Wine Country farmhouse just hit the market in Kenwood with over two acres of premium wine grapes and picture-perfect spaces for feasting among the vines.

The 4.6-acre estate centers around a 2,557-square-foot main residence that combines contemporary farmhouse design with touches of Mediterranean flair. Scattered around the home’s perimeter are expansive patios, European-style fountains, a full outdoor kitchen and pergola-covered spaces for dining al fresco.

Built in 1978 and extensively remodeled, the home features custom-milled floors, reclaimed wood cabinetry, galvanized counters and rustic exposed-beam ceilings. Chandeliers and fireplaces bring a bit of Old World charm to this lovely vineyard estate.

The family chef will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a Sub Zero refrigerator, Viking gas range, and expansive central island. Materials for seasonal feasts can be freshly harvested from the raised bed gardens outdoors.

After a day of feasting and frolicking among the vines, residents can hunker down for the evening in one of three luxurious bedrooms.

And did we mention wine? The property comes with a winery permitted for 1,500 acres and 2+acre vineyard filled with high-end red grapes.

Sound intriguing? Grab a glass of wine and escape for a minute or two by clicking through the gallery above.

1189 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Sheila Deignan at Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.