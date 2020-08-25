Contemporary Santa Rosa retreat listed for $3,995,000
Slide 1 of 19
5366 Linda Lane, Santa Rosa - $3,995,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 6,400 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 1 acre.
Modern Luxury: This sleek and modern Wine Country estate blends crisp contemporary lines with a rustic aesthetic. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 19
Exterior: Built by luxury home builders Vierra Fine Homes earlier this year, the estate features a fire-resistant metal roof and stone exterior walls.
Slide 3 of 19
A warm welcome: The artistic interior blends recycled wood support beams, glass, stone and metal.
Slide 4 of 19
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 5 of 19
Backyard bonus: 5366 Linda Line features a pool, gardens and a reflecting pond with yoga pods.
Slide 6 of 19
Go with the flow: Moveable glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 7 of 19
Raise the roof: A cathedral ceiling with skylights in the great room at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 8 of 19
Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with a marble central island and a professional gas stove.
Slide 9 of 19
Artistic abode: A unique rustic lighting fixture hangs over the kitchen island at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 10 of 19
Wine anyone? Room for all your dusty vintages at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 11 of 19
Living room: A neutral color palette creates a serene living space.
Slide 12 of 19
Room with a view: Keep your eye on the kids in the pool while preparing dinner in the kitchen.
Slide 13 of 19
Indoor/outdoor appeal: Moveable glass walls pull the outdoors in at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 14 of 19
Romantic retreat: A fireplace warms the master suite at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 15 of 19
Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in the master bathroom.
Slide 16 of 19
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 5366 Linda Lane.
Slide 17 of 19
Sweet dreams: One of four ensuite bedrooms at 5366 Lina Lane.
Slide 18 of 19
Zen escape: A sleek contemporary bedroom with plenty of natural light.
Slide 19 of 19
Interior: A fourth bedroom at 5366 Linda Lane.
Need a minute to escape? Check out this chic architectural estate in east Santa Rosa. Built by luxury home builders, Vierra Fine Homes earlier this year, the cool contemporary house blends sleek and simple geometric shapes with rustic touches of recycled wood, glass and stone.
5366 Linda Lane features four ensuite bedrooms and two bonus half baths laid out on a spacious 6,400- square-foot floor plan. At the center of the home is a cathedral-like great room with glass walls on three sides that open to connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.
A gourmet kitchen adds value to the home. Home cooks and chefs alike will enjoy the professional appliances, catering pantry and spacious marble island workspace.
The outdoors space is equally engaging. There is a spacious stone terrace, pool, reflecting pond with yoga pods, and a canalis-style fountain.
Sound intriguing? Take a moment and escape from it all by exploring the gallery above.
5366 Linda Lane in Santa Rosa is listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby’s International Realty.