Sweet dreams: One of four ensuite bedrooms at 5366 Lina Lane.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 5366 Linda Lane.

Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Indoor/outdoor appeal: Moveable glass walls pull the outdoors in at 5366 Linda Lane.

Room with a view: Keep your eye on the kids in the pool while preparing dinner in the kitchen.

Wine anyone? Room for all your dusty vintages at 5366 Linda Lane.

Artistic abode: A unique rustic lighting fixture hangs over the kitchen island at 5366 Linda Lane.

Raise the roof: A cathedral ceiling with skylights in the great room at 5366 Linda Lane.

Go with the flow: Moveable glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces at 5366 Linda Lane.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 5366 Linda Lane.

A warm welcome: The artistic interior blends recycled wood support beams, glass, stone and metal.

Exterior: Built by luxury home builders Vierra Fine Homes earlier this year, the estate features a fire-resistant metal roof and stone exterior walls.

5366 Linda Lane , Santa Rosa - $3,995,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,400 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 1 acre. Modern Luxury: This sleek and modern Wine Country estate blends crisp contemporary lines with a rustic aesthetic. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's International Realty)

Need a minute to escape? Check out this chic architectural estate in east Santa Rosa. Built by luxury home builders, Vierra Fine Homes earlier this year, the cool contemporary house blends sleek and simple geometric shapes with rustic touches of recycled wood, glass and stone.

5366 Linda Lane features four ensuite bedrooms and two bonus half baths laid out on a spacious 6,400- square-foot floor plan. At the center of the home is a cathedral-like great room with glass walls on three sides that open to connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.

A gourmet kitchen adds value to the home. Home cooks and chefs alike will enjoy the professional appliances, catering pantry and spacious marble island workspace.

The outdoors space is equally engaging. There is a spacious stone terrace, pool, reflecting pond with yoga pods, and a canalis-style fountain.

Sound intriguing? Take a moment and escape from it all by exploring the gallery above.

5366 Linda Lane in Santa Rosa is listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby’s International Realty.