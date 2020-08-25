Need a minute to escape? Check out this chic architectural estate in east Santa Rosa. Built by luxury home builders, Vierra Fine Homes earlier this year, the cool contemporary house blends sleek and simple geometric shapes with rustic touches of recycled wood, glass and stone.

5366 Linda Lane features four ensuite bedrooms and two bonus half baths laid out on a spacious 6,400- square-foot floor plan. At the center of the home is a  cathedral-like great room with glass walls on three sides that open to connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.

A gourmet kitchen adds value to the home. Home cooks and chefs alike will enjoy the professional appliances, catering pantry and spacious marble island workspace.

The outdoors space is equally engaging. There is a spacious stone terrace, pool, reflecting pond with yoga pods, and a canalis-style fountain.

Sound intriguing? Take a moment and escape from it all by exploring the gallery above.

5366 Linda Lane in Santa Rosa is listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby’s International Realty.

 